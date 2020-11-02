October 2020 Portfolio Update - Dividend Increases, COVID-19 Impact

The markets collapsed somewhat during the end of the month - and I'm currently in a holding pattern, waiting until the smoke clears somewhat before deploying capital.

It's time for this month's update, with October investments representing around $7,000 in total, slowly cutting away at my cash position. As I said in my previous articles, my goal is:

"My target remains to have spent the majority of my savings during 2020 and to be above 98% stocks, if not 99.3%, by December, with a target cash amount of a few thousand dollars." (Source: June 2020 Portfolio Update)

Even with the USD experiencing some weakness during the month, there has been a significant amount of dividend reinstatements, recoveries as well as extraordinary dividend from key players, which has resulted in a current forward dividend coverage ratio of 164.90%. While this is likely to be temporary, I expect further positive dividend news going forward.

October 2020 news update

October saw the continuation of my investment strategy. I identify opportunities on a weekly basis and invest in 1-3 of them, usually in injections of around €500/$500/~5,000 SEK. I continue to do:

Investments in carefully controlled "cash injections," portioned into an appealing mix of quality, conservative companies, varied in sector and risk.

The abandonment of certain companies in favor of higher-quality companies. This does not mean the aforementioned companies are poor investments - but I'd rather buy companies that are rarely on sale as opposed to "just" those I've been buying previously.

The continuation of my ultra-safe dividend stock list with 4 different tiers. This tool has become invaluable to me to efficiently sort opportunities, safeties, and other factors.

I continue to focus on a mix of higher-yielding dividend stocks as well as qualitative, more low-yielding companies. These days, I'm looking at a target overall yield of about 3.0-4.5% (down from 5% at the higher end).

My portfolio's total yield is at a current 4.4633%. This, as of October 2020, still includes a large cash portion (causing the drop from last month in yield), larger than 4 entire sectors I hold currently in a 0.65% interest savings account. If invested at a 4-5% standard yield, the invested cash position would result in an overall portfolio yield of 4.72%.

Here is my current total portfolio allocation in terms of sectors and cash.

My cash position is down around 0.8%. Not that much, given everything, but October was even a stronger dividend month for me than September, based on many Swedish/European dividend payouts. Last month, I forecasted a 1.5% cash position drop. This might have happened if the market hadn't taken a firm turn down towards the end of October. As soon as this happened, cases started to spike and the markets started to sour on a lack of stimulus; I put a lock and chain around my remaining cash and chose to mostly observe from the sidelines for a while.

As of writing this article, this is mostly where I remain. This differs somewhat from previous strategies, where I invested continually as it went down. I now prefer investing on the way up, as opposed to down. In the end, of course, it doesn't matter which way you go here in the long term - as the important thing is time in the market, not timing the market, but I find that this strategy works slightly better for me to lock in more appealing valuations, at least when the turns are this violent.

In terms of overall balancing, I foresee further increases in IT/Semi as I continue investing here this month - at least, in the undervalued companies found in the sector here, as well as investing in industrial, particular in aerospace and defense.

In terms of financial news during October, the news continues to focus on COVID-19. Cases are spiking, Germany has a "soft" lockdown, and France has locked down. The EU is cautioning travel, though the firm signals out of Brussels are that there won't be any lockdowns of borders, merely recommendations. Sweden hasn't locked things down, but the government is, once again, cautioning people to be more careful.

However, once again, there have been no real corresponding spikes in overall mortality despite these trends. In fact, mortality is down significantly overall when looking at the ratio of infected to deaths.

My expectation of another spike in Sweden, at least in terms of infections, has materialized, but I still view it as doubtful that Sweden will be shut down.

So, how should investors consider, or "trade" this news or invest going forward?

Buy as things go up and down continues to be my stance. We've seen entire markets trade off their highs. As I'm writing this article, the Dow is finally below 27,000 again, and we're seeing some interesting undervaluations appear. I'm trying to sort through them all on a weekly, even daily, basis and find the ones that are most appealing to me and my portfolio.

My intention is to give an update on monthly performance, and the monthly performance in Sweden is a big part of this. The overall tone we're looking at here is that things are back to a state of caution and alert, with people being asked to avoid contact and socializing to any significant degree.

FX continues to be a concern for Scandinavian investors when compared to the past 2 years. The USD, as I'm writing this, has recovered some momentum towards the SEK. American companies, despite the overall market drop, are acceptably appealing, but a 5-8% FX drop would make this even more appealing.

As always, FX isn't a deciding factor in itself, but I may decide on higher levels to invest more - or invest less - due to certain FX trends.

The trends this month show us that it's time to prepare for a more serious dip, and also take advantage of the one we're currently seeing. Never stay complacent - stay informed and keep investing!

Reviewing October 2020 dividends and projecting future dividends

The total amount of dividends paid out from my private portfolio this month, in combination with interest income from my savings, was $2,952.12. This has been reinvested. My October dividends came in according to plans. As you can see in the expected dividends for November, next month promises to be even slightly stronger than October, in no small part due to Yara (OTCPK:YARIY) deciding to pay out an extraordinary dividend stronger even than the ordinary dividend.

The current average monthly dividend income from my private portfolio, based on the calculation of annual dividends ($36,738/12), is $3,061.50. The reason for this boost is reinvestments, FX, and 2 extraordinary dividends being decided. While nonrecurring, these raise the dividends for this year.

Below, you can view my average income from dividends in relation to expenses (in SEK) for the year 2019/2020. As you can see, it increased significantly, and following a long, 4-5 month trend of negative ups and downs, we're finally back on top, higher than during April of 2020, and we're back to a sort of stair-stepping pattern, with each subsequent month providing higher overall, average dividends. I owe no small part of this to my increased investments in NA companies, which have proven to be very safe dividend payers even during the COVID-19 crisis. In fact, I expect the next year's European dividends to come in lackluster due to poor FY20 profits, but for my US companies to mostly keep delivering as usual.

Thanks to continuing investments, I've managed to keep my overall income coverage very high and above 164.5%. I expect this to continue to fluctuate in the coming months, in particular during January-March 2020, when European companies digest how 2020 affects their dividends.

Some of the companies which have paid me dividends during this month include:

Annual Dividends/Bi-Annual Dividends

Quarterly Dividends

Albemarle (ALB)

United Pacific Corporation (UNP)

PepsiCo (PEP)

Broadcom (AVGO)

FedEx Corporation (FDX)

Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Coca-Cola (KO)

ViacomCBS (VIAC)

Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN)

Merck (MRK)

Altria (MO)

Chubb (CB)

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Philip Morris International (PM)

Leggett & Platt (LEG)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

Simon Properties Group (SPG)

Public Storage (PSA)

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR)

Cardinal Health (CAH)

Cisco (CSCO)

Oracle (ORCL)

Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Comcast (CMCSA)

Monthly Dividends

Realty Income Corporation (O)

Exchange Income Corporation (OTCPK:EIFZF)

Overall, I'm very pleased with the dividend mix in terms of companies, as it includes a far improved mix of payors in terms of quality compared to 2018/2019 - and I intend for this to continue going forward, in terms of quality. The crisis has also shown that investing in NA companies as part of my strategy provides a much better dividend "floor" than a simple, European-exposed portfolio. A European-exposed portfolio has the very real potential to provide zero in terms of dividends during a poor year, while American companies keep paying regardless.

Monthly Purchases

My purchase approach continues to guide my investment decisions as we move forward.

"I only purchase stocks I consider fairly valued or undervalued. I don't mind sitting with some (or a lot) of cash on hand, as my goal of financial independence from dividend stocks is reached, and I am in no position where I feel I "have" to invest in anything or keep any certain amount of money in or outside of the market." (Source: July 2020 Portfolio Update)

This month, the following transactions were made in my private investment account:

Looking forward

For the next month, I've decided to keep an eye on the following companies and may extend my position in one or several of them, depending on which offers particularly appealing valuations at the time:

AbbVie (ABBV)

Bank of Nova Scotia

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

General Dynamics

Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

AT&T (T)

Lockheed Martin

Omnicom Group

Intel Corporation

Cisco Systems

Prudential Financial (PRU)

CVS Health

British American Tobacco (BTI)

Philip Morris

Cardinal Health

The list is long, and frankly, those aren't all of the stocks I'm viewing at this time - but they're some of the "core" and more importantly, some of the safer, undervalued companies currently out there.

Where to go from here as a dividend growth investor?

As things currently stand, I believe investors can act prudently by continuing to invest in undervalued stocks, but also be aware of the potential impacts both of increasing number of cases as well as the turnout of the election. The combination of these factors, with the stimulus uncertainty, seems to have created a slight dip in the stock market which we can hope will continue for some time.

This gives us time, as it were, to prepare our capital for deployment into the companies of the highest quality, highest safety, and highest yield. In my monthly articles on sector-specific picks, I go deeper on what companies I consider appealing at this time - and if you're interested in what companies I consider investing in and why, I recommend you check these articles out (as they will be published around the same time frame as this one).

The current trends mean that discounts aren't just available in the sectors we've grown used to over the past few months - namely Finance, REITs, and others. We can also find impressive discounts in Consumer defensive, industrial, quality cyclicals, pharma, and other sectors. Really, something is on sale in every sector - and this makes it important from a defensive perspective to really choose your investments with care.

Additionally, my investment approach continues to guide me; in particular, when it comes to my current classification system.

"My approach has morphed more along the lines of keeping things simple. For a core investment portfolio with the goal of servicing one's life with the capital and dividends necessary to sustain the lifestyle you're looking to have, you need not overcomplicate your methodology. It may, in fact, be damaging to your goal to do so. In my work to evolve my own picking process, I've found that I'm investing in and looking at more and more stocks that others may consider boring, or stocks which some may consider being too "low yield" to be appealing. In finance, for instance, I much prefer investing in safer companies yielding 3-4% than unsafe ones yielding 6-7% - where "safer" is my definition based upon the data points I track using my own QO-system." (Source: June 2020 Portfolio Update)

Once you've reached your individual goal, you may construct portfolios with the goal/s of achieving significantly higher rates of return and, in so doing, accept higher levels of overall risk.

The fact is that despite the recent downturn, over 70% of my investments over the past few months have risen in value significantly. These include, but are not limited to Intel, CVS Health, Realty Income, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Prudential Financial, British American Tobacco, Diageo, and Bristol-Myers Squibb. Some such as Walgreens and some real estate have performed poorly in the shorter term, but this should only serve as a caution for valuation at the time of investment - my goal is still the very long term. Still, the fact that Intel has appreciated nearly 11% since I bought the stake (including FX) bears mentioning.

Wrapping up

Going forward, I know that many of the investments made this year will realize their gains in the very long term. As a result of the recent downturn, a few months may have been added to the recovery period, but this is immaterial in the long term.

Payouts will return to normal levels, the markets will at some point return to more of a state of normalcy, and we'll leave the pandemic behind us. I'm trying to put capital to work in accordance with my strategy. I now hold 8.2% in cash - and this is not necessarily something I view as positive. I'm still more of a subscriber of the "Cash is Trash" mentality, though I still find it challenging to go "all in" in a very short time. I keep investing and know that eventually, this cash position will actually go down further as more cash is put to work in these excellent companies.

Continue considering your long-term investment goals and where you want to be in 1 year, 5 years, and 30 years. These things, not the whims of writers or other investors, should guide your own investments.

I hope this article finds you to be still in good health and in good spirits. Let me know if you've any questions, comments, or considerations.

