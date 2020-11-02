The stock rallied in the wake of accelerating COVID-19-driven growth rates. Recently, the stock has declined ~50% from its highs due to losing a ~12% customer.

Edge computing is an emerging trend in computing and poised to grow for years to come. Hence, the fundamentals of the business are solid.

Investment Thesis

Fastly (FSLY) may be characterized as a disruptive/innovative company in an emerging market. This is for example evidenced by its customers, as Fastly is primarily focused on large enterprises who have the resources to adopt its differentiated platform as opposed to more commodity use-cases of content delivery networks. Its customers include Pinterest (PINS), WayFair, Etsy (ETSY), Spotify (SPOT), Shopify (SHOP), and Slack (WORK).

The space Fastly operates in can also be called edge networking or edge computing. Fastly uses the term edge cloud platform. To my knowledge, the term edge is just a few years old and it is seen as one of the large opportunities ahead in computing. For example, it is one the reasons that fueled Nvidia's (NVDA) acquisition of Arm, while Intel (INTC) is also heavily investing in this area.

It combines elements of traditional (cloud) data centers, IoT applications and network infrastructure (which driven by 5G is also seen as growth opportunity by many). Here is one recent example use-case I came across. As such, though, the term may be used for various quite distinct applications. Still, in general, the idea is to move workloads closer to end-user.

TikTok, Microsoft

To apply this edge concept to the elephant in the room, so to speak: some remarked that TikTok, Fastly's largest customer at 12% of H1'20 revenue but which has since heavily reduced its usage, was apparently able to move away from Fastly's platform in quite a short time. This 'insight' led some investors to question the moat and stickiness of the platform.

Obviously, in principle computing can be done on any platform and content can be delivered via any network, which Fastly's executives described as 'origin'. Instead, the value of Fastly's platform (which is why its customers adopt it in the first place), is the advantages it provides, such as latency (speed). Hence the company's name Fastly.

When you do it at Origin, it's slow. It potentially could be slower, it doesn't scale as much obviously. It's a very different profile on the security side.

It also provides additional services:

Fastly provides a real-time log stream, allowing businesses to send rich, granular traffic and usage data to Azure Blob Storage and Azure Data Explorer. This log stream enables customers to proactively address operational issues before they impact end users and affect customer reputations.

Fastly describes its partnership with Microsoft as follows:

We cache and speed up the delivery of your web and application content thanks to our massive globally distributed network, which consists of clusters of servers located closer to end users. And because Fastly has direct, private connections to the Microsoft Azure's network backbone, your traffic automatically routes over them - bypassing the public internet, and reducing latency.

In addition, Fastly net expansion is well over 120% (even over 140% on a TTM basis) as further evidence that the company generates increasing value for its customers and its stickiness.

Products, Signal Sciences acquisition

Fastly acquired Signal Sciences at the start of Q4. Signal generated around $8 million in revenue in Q4. Fastly also noted that Signal was growing faster than Fastly. Gartner recognizes Signal as a 'Visionary' on its Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls.

Signal Sciences complements Fastly's product portfolio with security, as it will now be able to deliver a Secure@Edge solution (as the integrated product will be called). This is in addition to its content delivery network and Compute@Edge. The latter just recently came out of beta.

Altogether, this gives the impression Fastly's product portfolio and monetization still has much opportunities for expansion (cross-sell, up-sell), as these two products are still in their early innings. For example, Fastly noted that Signal's customers signal interest in using Fastly's platform.

As enterprises complete the shift to the cost-saving measures provided by the central cloud, their next frontier is to move logic, compute power, and security to the edge in order to more effectively meet their customers in the digital-first way that consumers have come to expect and rely on. We believe we are exceptionally well-positioned in the current enterprise technology environment, delivering multiple powerful solutions, tuned for the evolving DevOps workflow at the edge, opening up much broader enterprise customer opportunities. (…) With Compute@Edge, they are creating new and innovative applications ranging from waiting room tokens, dynamic personalization, authentication at the edge, full serverless applications, and more.

Revenue

In Q2, revenue grew 62% to $75 million. Note that 12% of this value represents $9 million revenue. Most recently in Q3, revenue declined sequentially to $71 million and missed initial guidance, although still up 42% YoY. The miss was attributed to TikTok and the timing of several new customers coming onto its network.

For Q4, Fastly is guiding to $80-84 million. This guidance assumed basically no additional revenue from TikTok beyond October (which likely already was heavily reduced as Q3 showed). Clearly, Fastly indicated it has been conservative to avoid another miss. The guidance also includes $8 million from the Signal Sciences acquisition.

Given that Signal and TikTok to approximation cancel each other out with regards to net revenue contribution, this implies Fastly may have grown around 40% organically without the TikTok issues. This indicates a solid business even in the near-term.

Gross margins

One concern some investors have about Fastly are its gross margins. At 60%, they are far from low. But they are low relative to software companies, which often report 80-90% gross margins. This is due to the nature of its business, as the company obviously needs capacity for its content network.

On the other hand, Fastly has been broadening its business into higher margin areas of edge computing (compute and security), with regular SaaS gross margins.

So as these parts of the business scale, Fastly has the potential to see its gross margins improve overtime.

Valuation

After trading in the $20s for several quarters after its IPO, the shares dropped to close to $10 in March, followed by a surge to over $130. Following the decline to ~$70, they still trade at around 27x P/S, which means they are still not cheap. Around $60, the P/S would have dropped to closer to 20x.

So with where the shares are currently heading, for a >40% growth company they are also not excessively expensive relative to other high-growth names.

Additionally, they are also not trading at all-time highs. If business conditions and financials would improve, this makes it more likely they could go back to these levels.

In any case, while it may be quite a while until Fastly goes back to such a value, an investment decision should be based on both valuation and the long-term business prospects - which in this case (according to this thesis) means the possibly large edge runway ahead for edge computing, with additional upside from disrupting the more legacy players in this space and expanded product offerings.

Risks

Fastly touts its differentiated product offering, but it is not free from competition, which it calls legacy CDNs. These include Akamai (AKAM) and Cloudflare (NET).

Investors should also be aware that Fastly mainly targets large, high-value enterprise customers; its product is not necessarily aimed at the masses. Its total customer count is just around ~2000. Although Fastly is expanding its product portfolio, this may limit its TAM. On the other hand, its still limited uptake even among enterprises could also be seen as an opportunity.

Lastly, a large part of Fastly's rally likely occurred because of TikTok. Hence, one upside potential may be if this customer would come back to Fastly.

Takeaway

As Fastly's previous valuation indicates, the stock had run a bit ahead of itself. Only few companies such as Zoom (ZM) and Shopify are able to sustain such valuations.

So given the recent drama surrounding its headline TikTok customer, the stock got on the operating table. Similar to previous stocks who have encountered their own issues, such as Alteryx (AYX) and Intel (INTC), I took this opportunity and added a bit more as it dropped.

From a long-term perspective, edge computing may be seen as an emerging proliferation of cloud computing. Fastly's recent product enhancements with Compute and Secure, and perhaps also its still small customer base, indicate the company indeed may have a lot of opportunity for expansion left.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.