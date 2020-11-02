Mexico: Evaluating The Prospects

Mexico is poised to benefit as a low-cost manufacturer at the expense of China and a Joe Biden victory would be good for stability and the prospects of the Peso.

Recently, there have been some positive signs with regards to remittances from abroad, consumer confidence, and the trend of exports.

GDP has been patchy for years and the Mexican government has been very parsimonious in their stimulus measures to counter the effects of the health pandemic.

Undoubtedly, for Mexico, it is very important for the US to do well and for the US to have a strong economy. And for the US, it’s also very convenient for the Mexican economy to also do well. - Enrique Pena Nieto

As recently mentioned in The Lead-Lag Report, over the past month, the emerging markets arena has proved to be a good space to park one’s funds as it has outperformed the developed market cohort. In light of these developments, I thought it would be a good time to assess conditions in one of the emerging markets - Mexico.

Historical context

As you can see from the chart above, on account of issues ranging from chronic underinvestment, fiscal austerity, and low productivity, the Mexican GDP has failed to display any meaningful resilience for a few years now and has been patchy at best. It then felt like the coronavirus was the final nail in the coffin with the economy plunging by a record -17%. Until recently, the Mexican government, under the leadership of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) has done little to help resuscitate the economy, preferring rather to keep debt levels at more manageable levels (last year public debt to GDP was at a respectable 45.5% and is poised to hit around 57% by the end of 2020).

Look, in many ways this discipline to not get excessively leveraged is rather admirable, and is in stark contrast to what most other economies have resorted to, but it also means that the economic revival here may take longer. Whilst most other nations have resorted to large stimulus packages in the form of cash handouts and tax breaks, the AMLO government's chief initiative has been to provide soft interest loans to the tune of 25000 pesos.

The size of these loans has been so small that there have been very few takers - as later admitted by the government. In a nutshell, COVID-19-related stimulus in Mexico has been only about 1% of GDP. Countries poorer than Mexico have spent around 2% of GDP and other broad emerging markets' range has been around 3-6% of GDP. Earlier this month, the IMF labeled Mexican fiscal support response as "very moderate” and urged the government to provide “higher temporary near-term fiscal support of 2.5-3.5% of GDP.”

A few reasons to be a little optimistic about Mexico going forward

Infra spending - Whilst demand-side stimulus has not been particularly forthcoming, I've been encouraged by recent developments earlier this month where it has been reported that the government is going to resort to a $14bn infrastructure spending plan (this will likely be a public-private mix). This serves as a welcome boost to address Mexico’s underinvestment and declining gross fixed capital formation.

Pickup in key macro metrics - Recently, there have also been some encouraging developments with regards to some of the key macroeconomic metrics related to Mexico. Remittances from abroad (especially the US) have traditionally been a key source of support for the populace in Mexico, and the most recent number in August at $3.5bn represented a 5.3% annual growth, and also the second-highest figure on record. One is seeing some of this translate into confidence within the domestic economy; as I highlighted recently in The Lead-Lag Report, consumer confidence has been trending upwards for the last four months.

As you can see from the chart below, Mexico is also one of those countries where exports account for a key component of the growth story (39% of GDP).

Source: Prepared by the author using data from World Bank

It is encouraging to note that the export numbers have been making sequential progress over the last four months, and have now reached pre-pandemic levels.

Looking ahead

Considering the role that exports play in Mexico’s growth profile, much of the country’s progress over the next few quarters will depend on how the US economy fares, as the country accounts for 76% of the former’s total exports (This is considerably higher than the next big destination - Canada at 3%). Of these exports, Mexico is primarily relied on for auto and auto parts manufacturing, with an emphasis on light vehicle production. So, any progress here will reflect well on Mexico. As you can see from the chart below, light motor vehicle sales in the US, which have been trending up for the last few months and in September, at 16.3m unit sales, came almost close to hitting pre-pandemic levels.

Source: FRED

The other aspect that I’ve noted is an increasing trend of auto-makers to move their manufacturing setups to Mexico. According to the U.S. Department of Labour, in H1-20, there were 25 petitions for trade aid related to auto manufacturing relocations, with 15 of those relocations going to Mexico alone. Further developments such as this will be instrumental in driving up the FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) levels in Mexico (According to data from Reuters, as of H1-20, FDI in Mexico stood at 17.8billion).

As I’ve noted recently in The Lead-Lag Report, Mexico is well-positioned as a low-cost manufacturing alternative to China and could well be one of the key beneficiaries if the trade war sentiment between the U.S. and China continues to heat up. The other important angle to watch out for is how the U.S. elections pan out. If the current favorite Joe Biden comes to power, this will be good for Mexico’s prospects as I expect border tensions to be much lower and expect much greater economic cooperation with America's North American neighbors as opposed to what happened during Trump’s regime.

Conclusion and how to play Mexico

As an investment case, Mexico is currently not the most compelling EM story on offer, but recently there has been a pickup in certain key macro metrics. Besides potential developments regarding global trade, and the US elections may work favorably for this economy. Investors looking to explore the Mexican opportunity may consider either the iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (EWW), or the Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (FLMX) although they are not cheap.

The sector tilt for both these ETFs is somewhat similar with strong exposure to Consumer defensives (above 31% for both) and Communication (above 19% for both), implying an orientation towards the domestic theme. FLMX is the cheaper out of the lot with an MER of only 0.19% compared to 0.49% for EWW. But EWW is a much larger fund (with an AUM of $860m vs. $4.52m for FLMX), offers you more than 50 stocks (compared to 37 stocks for FLM), and is also more liquid.

Source: Prepared by the author using data from YCharts

From a P/E valuations’ standpoint, compared to the rest of the EM pack these Mexican focused ETFs are on the higher side, trading above the average of 15.8x, which represents a c.15% premium.

Alternatively, the other way to play Mexico would be to go short on the USD/MXN. A potential Biden victory will be good for the Peso's prospects as it will help bring some stability, I also think once the elections are over, we could see the green light for the Biden government to push ahead with further stimulus. Ideally, this should filter through to better consumer sentiment in the U.S which is something the Peso tends to take cues from, given how exposed Mexican exports are to this region. Besides, as I recently noted in The Lead-Lag Report, since the spike in mid-September, the dollar has been moving lower in tandem with Treasury prices and may well test 2020 lows as we see a broad shift away from safe-haven assets.

