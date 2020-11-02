By showing the recent performance of the Dividend Aristocrats, some active dividend growth investors may be able to suss out relative bargains.

Components of the S&P 500 that have paid steadily increasing dividends for at least 25 years have outperformed the broader market over time.

October 2020 was the second consecutive losing month for the broad market index since the large drawdown in March. Like in September, the Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL) again proved their defensive bonafides, outperforming in the October sell-off by 74bp on the month as depicted in the chart below.

Source: Bloomberg

The Dividend Aristocrats have now outperformed over the past two months - both down months for the broad market. In September, the S&P 500 (SPY) shed 3.8%, while the Dividend Aristocrats returned -1.39%. While the dividend growth strategy has posted a negative absolute return during the two-month sell-off, this relative outperformance of the strategy in down markets returns it to its historical norm.

The Dividend Aristocrat strategy has historically used down market to drive its relative outperformance. The graph below depicts the performance of the Dividend Aristocrats versus the broad S&P 500 index from which they are pulled in each of the last six down years for stocks - 1990, 2000-2002, 2008, and 2018 - in the past three decades.

This ability to outperform in down markets, and keep pace in up markets has allowed the dividend growth strategy to beat the broader market over the past thirty-plus years. Since the beginning of 1990, owning S&P 500 components with at least a 25-year history of growing their dividends has outperformed the broad S&P 500 (SPY) by 1.80% per year.

Source: Bloomberg

Despite the tendency for the Dividend Aristocrats to outperform in down markets, the strategy has lagged in 2020. For the full year, the strategy is down 4.63% while the S&P 500 is up 2.49%. Almost all of this underperformance is attributable to the strategy's tech underweight, and underweight to Amazon (AMZN) in Consumer Discretionary. In October, the tech underweight (1.49% weight vs. S&P 500 weight of 27.89%) benefited the dividend growth strategy as Tech produced the worst sector returns in the S&P 500 (-5.10%). The tech underweight attributed the bulk of the relative outperformance for the strategy on the month.

With the strategy generating long-run outperformance over multiple business cycles, but lagging in 2020 due to a structural underweight to the high-flying tech stocks, some investors might be spying a relative opportunity. A case could be made that some tech demand was pulled forward during the COVID-driven e-commerce and remote working shift and that Tech may underwhelm as the recovery ultimately broadens.

In the table below, the list of the current Dividend Aristocrat constituents is sorted descending by indicated dividend yield, and lists total returns, including reinvested dividends, over trailing 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month periods.

Here are a couple of notable observations from this list:

While the Dividend Aristocrat Index outperformed the S&P 500 in October, only 17 of 65 constituents produced positive total returns.

While the tech underweight was the largest relative performance driver, the best performing stock on the month was the singular "tech" name among the Dividend Aristocrats - Automatic Data Processing (ADP) - the provider of outsourced HR, payroll, and benefits administration solutions. Far from Silicon Valley, the Jew Jersey-based ADP rallied 13.2% on the month.

While Tech is the biggest sector underweight, the largest sector overweight is Industrials (25.5% of Dividend Aristocrats vs. 8.3% weight in the S&P 500). That overweight was the second largest positive sector contributor for the dividend growth strategy on the month as the Industrials in the Dividend Aristocrats managed a slightly positive total return (+0.03%). Carrier (+9.6%), Pentair (+9.1%), and Caterpillar (+5.9%) helped drive the positive returns for Industrial companies. Industrial companies are broadly benefiting from a recovery in economic growth in China, an important end market for many Industrial companies.

From a sector perspective, the Tech underweight was the most positive contributor. The biggest sector detractor was in the Communications sector where the dividend growth strategy had a negative weighting differential to one of only two sectors (including Utilities) that posted a positive total return on the month.

At -6.35%, Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) was the 13th worst performer, pushing the indicated dividend yield to 5.77%, the fifth highest. I highlighted the attractive unsecured financing the REIT was able to secure on the month (1.25% coupon for a five-year bond) suggesting that the Fed-influenced credit markets remain receptive to the retail REIT despite the punishment it has taken in equity markets. The retail REIT is the second worst performing Dividend Aristocrat over the past 12 months, eclipsing only Exxon Mobil (XOM).

With FRT and XOM among the highest dividend payers and monthly laggards, I examined a split based on indicated dividend yield. The 33 highest dividend payers returned -3.2% while the 32 lowest dividend payers returned -0.7% on the month.

The Dividend Aristocrats, traditionally a strategy that outperforms in down markets, has underperformed in topsy-turvy 2020. The strategy's lagging performance relative to the broad market index has been in part due to the strategy's natural underweight to non-dividend paying tech companies. In October, the Dividend Aristocrats outperformed in a weak market environment, supported in large part by that same tech underweight. The strategy has now outperformed the broad market in back-to-back months as the S&P 500 posted negative total returns. The strategy may be well-positioned to outperform moving forward. In a negative environment, it could reproduce its historical outperformance as its tech underweight may be less of a detractor moving forward. In a positive environment, these lagging businesses, which have managed to pay increasing returns to shareholders over multiple business cycles, may yet play catch-up.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOBL,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.