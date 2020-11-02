Opportunities In Tech - 11/2 Select List
Government regulations in tech could be on the way.
Newcomers make up a majority of this week's list.
Smartphone, cloud computing, and big tech ETFs are among this week's finds.
With technology companies once again in focus this week, as Washington's regulatory eye lingers, we feature the top-rated ETFs within this sector from our Quant model.
From 1-5, our model currently favors ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Technology (DTEC), First Trust Nasdaq Smartphone Index Fund Technology, Loup Frontier Tech ETF Technology (LOUP), O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Technology (OGIG), and First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Technology (SKYY).
DTEC and FONE maintained their positions from last week, however there was a shakeup in the 3-5 spots. LOUP replaced IPAY at 3, OGIG supplanted XWEB at 4, and SKYY unseated XTH at 5.
Here's the full data:
For more ETF insights, subscribe to ETF Global on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. For a little more than $1 per day, you will gain access to:
- One-on-one support: Speak with ETF Global’s team of research team and data experts to discuss ETFs, market trends, and how ETF data can work for you.
- Quant analysis: Weekly listings of the ETFs rated most highly by our proprietary ETFG Quant Model, segmented by Sector, Geographic Region and Strategy.
- Insightful research: Model portfolios, the ETF Global Liquidation Watch List and articles dissecting trends and opportunities in the ETF markets.
Try it risk-free, with a 2-week free trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: I am an employee of ETF Global.