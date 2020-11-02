Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) CEO Roger Krone on Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Q3 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2020 7:40 AM ET

Peter Berl

All right, thank you, Rob, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to our third quarter 2020 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Roger Crohn, our chairman and CEO, Jim Regan, our chief financial officer, and other members of the latest management team. Today, we will discuss our results for the quarter ending October 2nd, 2020. Roger will lead off the call with notable highlights from the quarter, as well as comments on the market environment. Our company's strategy. Jim will follow with a discussion of our financial performance and our guidance expectations after these remarks from Roger and Jim will open the call for your questions. Today's discussion contains forward looking statements based on the environment as we currently see it, and as such does include risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our press release for more information on the specific risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Finally, during the call, we'll discuss CAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between the two was included in the press release that we issued this morning and is also available. And the presentation slides the press release and presentation, as well as a supplementary financial information file I provided on the investor relations section of our Web site at our latest dotcom. With that, I'll turn the call over to Roger Krone.

Roger Krone

[00:01:54] Thank you, Peter, and thank you all for joining us this morning for our third quarter 2020 earnings conference call. As we near the end of a challenging year from both an individual and community perspective, I sincerely hope that each of you and your loved ones remain safe and healthy. LightHouse's third quarter results reflect the hard work and dedication of our employees and close collaboration with our customers as we provided continuity of operations while accelerating our pandemic response plans. This is evidenced by record revenue, solid margins, record backlog and record operational cash generation, while challenges still remain. We're pleased with the growth and margin trajectory as we enter the fourth quarter and beyond. In the quarter, the business delivered revenue of three point two four billion dollars, a new high watermark for the corporation, reflecting fourteen point four percent growth from the prior year.

[00:03:05] Adjusting for acquisitions and divestiture activity, organic revenue grew by almost two percent, demonstrating the declining effects of covid-19 as our teams diligently executed their recovery plans. We recorded non gap fully diluted earnings per share of a dollar forty seven, up eight percent from the prior year. In addition, the business generated a record five hundred and ninety two million dollars of cash from operations net bookings of four point three dollars billion in the quarter year to date book to bill of one point three times, as well as one point five times on a trailing 12 month basis. Despite several big protests at the end of the quarter, adjusted EBITDA margins of ten point seven percent reflect strong program execution across all business segments, including an accelerated reopening of our medical exam business as we designed workflow protocols and safety measures that met customer requirements. While the impact of maintaining our fixed cost exam infrastructure was deeply felt in Q2, that investment was the right decision. As the market demand for our services rebounded well in the third quarter, as demonstrated by our results for the quarter, covid-19 impact to the overall business were approximately one hundred and nine million in revenue and twenty three million in operating income, representing a significant decline from the prior quarters impact of two hundred twenty three million and seventy eight million respectively. Furthermore, third quarter impacts were partially offset by program performance and on contract growth. Across our highly diversified portfolio, we continue to expect recovery of greater than 70 percent of covid-19 impacts in future quarters.

[00:05:25] Now, turning to some notable awards that contributed to our ninth consecutive quarter of record backlog in the Defense Solutions segment, Fleitas was awarded three hundred and six million follow on contract by the Army Contracting Command to provide the full spectrum of turnkey ground and flight operations for the Saturn Arche aircraft in O'Connor's contingency environment. In the civil segment, we won a two hundred and ninety two million prime contract by the Federal Aviation Administration to design and develop a system to provide real time access to essential weather, aeronautical and national airspace system. NASA information to a common NASA wide enterprise information display system. Additionally, within the intelligence community, the company was awarded contracts collectively valued at four hundred and forty five million, which encompass mission critical services that help to counter global threats and strengthen national security. Our thirty one point seven billion backlog, about two and a half times our third quarter annualized revenue run rate, coupled with our strong new business pipeline, provides a strong foundation for accelerated growth into next year and beyond. Furthermore, our backlog does not reflect recent awards with the Defense Health Agency and the Army Special Operations Command due to protest activity at the close of the quarter. Similarly, the eight billion dollar Navy NextGen protest remains and the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, with oral arguments now scheduled for November 13th, we still anticipate a favorable outcome shortly thereafter.

[00:07:33] Now, turning to the macro environment, the U.S. government is currently operating under a continuing resolution through December 11th, which includes an extension of Section 36 of the Carers Act. It is likely that the CIA is extended into the next calendar year. We do not anticipate any material impacts to our 2020 year end results. Furthermore, we remain engaged with our industry partners to help ensure that extension of the S.R. also includes the existing section thirty six 10 language looking at 20, 21 and beyond. We continue to have conviction that our positioning in infrastructure, space exploration and health care in the federal civil markets and in unmanned systems, hypersonics and digital modernization in the defense and intel markets closely aligns with our customers enduring needs, which are supported by both sides of the aisle within the federal government. Next, I want to update you on the lighter's relief foundation, which has been a tremendous resource for so many members of our Leto's family who have been affected by the pandemic. The foundation is generously funded by hundreds of fellow employees, as well as members of the Leidos executive leadership team and board of directors. To date, funds from that foundation have already been directed to assist one hundred and seventy five employees or employee families who have experienced a financial hardship or lost a loved one. During these challenging times, the health and well-being of our employees is our top priority, and I am proud to be part of a team that continually supports one another.

[00:09:33] I want to mention one other important development to you today. On October 20th, we announced the departure of a valued colleague from our board of directors, Lawrence Senior Staff. Larry stepped down from the company's board of directors for medical reasons. Effective October 15th, Larry has dedicated more than a decade of service and leadership to our company, seeing us through transformational change, growth and helping create enviable shareholder value. He has accelerated our strategies and added value at every turn. Recognizing that Larry is irreplaceable, our board decided to eliminate the vacancy caused by his departure, and we will carry on with 12 directors. To say that we will miss Larry is an understatement, as his expertize in all aspects of financial investment and legal activities gave us a sounding board we could always rely on. I am personally thankful for his friendship and counsel. At times he has challenged me and I have grown because of it. I am incredibly appreciative of his mentorship and friendship and I didn't want to close today without acknowledging his many contributions. We wish Larry and his family well as he focuses on his recovery. I will now turn the call over to Jim Reagan, our chief financial officer, for more details on our third quarter results and guidance.

James Reagan

[00:11:15] Thanks, Roger, and thanks to everyone for joining us on the call today. In the interest of getting to your questions, I'll focus my comments on our solid third quarter results and full year guidance.

[00:11:27] Third quarter revenue was strong, growing 14 percent over the prior year period, including one point seven percent organically. In addition to contributions from recent acquisitions, our growth was primarily fueled by recent program winds and on contract growth, plus our ability to accelerate the reopening of medical exam clinics, which is a part of our business with high operating leverage.

[00:11:53] Today, we are performing at volumes that exceed pre pandemic levels to address the backlog of medical exams that had built up during the second quarter.

[00:12:03] These increases were partially offset by one hundred nine million dollars of covid-19 impacts, comprised of approximately 40 million a year over year impacts, plus sixty nine million of anticipated growth that we would have achieved on existing and new programs. Adjusting for the impact of covid-19 on the quarter, organic revenue growth would have been roughly 5.5 percent. Adjusted EBITDA margins were also strong at ten point seven percent, consistent with the prior year period, in spite of a twenty three million dollar covid-19 headwind to expected growth. This compares well with our prior year adjusted EBITDA margin of ten point seven percent, which had been assisted by the 54 million dollar Greek arbitration award.

[00:12:53] Our robust margins this quarter were driven by exceptional program execution and indirect cost management across all of our segments. Non-gaap diluted EPS of a dollar 47 exceeded our expectations, growing 11 cents over the prior year period. Our strong program performance and increased volume on existing and new programs, partially offset by higher interest expense, drove the eight percent growth year over year. Record high operating cash flows of five hundred ninety two million for the quarter were driven by strong operational performance across the enterprise, higher customer advance payments and favorable timing of vendor disbursements.

[00:13:39] The AR monetization facility contributed only seven million dollars during the quarter. Keeping with our disciplined capital deployment strategy and our commitment to deliver this quarter, we used cash on hand to pay down four hundred and seventy seven million of debt, retiring a 450 million dollar senior unsecured note three months early.

[00:14:02] Additionally, in October. We completed a one billion dollar bond deal that benefited us in three ways, first enabled by our investment grade credit rating. We were able to capitalize on favorable market conditions by securing lower long term interest rates. Second, we replaced certain debt instruments with ones with extended maturities. And lastly, the deal provided our balance sheet with greater near-term liquidity that allows us to take advantage of smaller tuck in acquisition opportunities where speed of execution provides us with an advantage. As of the end of the quarter, our adjusted net leverage was slightly above 3.0, which was a goal we had previously set for early 2020 one after we completed the two acquisitions earlier this year. Having reached our target leverage.

[00:14:57] We remain committed to our long term balanced capital deployment strategy, which consists of being appropriately levered and maintaining our investment grade rating, returning a quarterly dividend to our shareholders, and reinvesting for growth both organically and inorganically, and returning excess cash to shareholders in a tax efficient manner.

[00:15:23] Bookings of four point three billion were strong across all segments and resulted in a one point three time but consolidated book to bill with record backlog ending the quarter at thirty one point seven billion. This record backlog reflects a thirty three percent increase over the prior year period. It's also worth noting that excluded from our book to Bill and our backlog is the impact of nine billion dollars of contract awards that are currently under protest.

[00:15:55] Now for an overview of our segment results. Defense solutions revenue increased twenty two percent over the prior year and three point five percent organically, driving this growth was the Dianetics acquisition and the strong execution of new programs, partially offset by covid-19 impacts of 26 million from reduced volumes on legacy programs and 14 million from expected growth, non gap operating margins and the Defense Solutions segment of eight point eight percent to 110 basis points from the prior year quarter.

[00:16:32] Contributing to the increase was the Dianetics acquisition new program wins and reduced indirect spending, partially offset by impacts due to covid-19, including the effects of maintaining mission essential personnel in a red state for key customers.

[00:16:50] Defense solutions booked over one point eight billion in net awards, resulting in a book to Bill of zero point NYNEX for the quarter and one point two on a trailing 12 month basis. In our civil segment, revenue grew five point two percent over the prior year period and contracted four point nine percent organically, the top line growth was driven by the acquisition of the security detection and automation businesses. This increase was offset by covid-19 impacts consisting of 14 million from reduced program volumes and 38 million from expected growth on existing and new programs. Civil non-GAAP operating margins of ten point five percent increased two hundred and twenty basis points over the prior year quarter. The primary drivers were increased volumes on mature programs and a decrease in bad debt expense that reduced the prior year third quarter results.

[00:17:51] Civil recorded nearly one billion in net bookings for the quarter, resulting in a one point three time book to Bill and two point four on a trailing 12 month basis. And finally, turning to our health segment. Health segment revenues increased two point four percent over the prior year quarter and 30 percent sequentially. Additionally, after adjusting for acquisition and divestiture activity, health revenues grew five point eight percent organically. This growth was directly attributable to the hard work accomplished by our team to both reopen and ramp the medical exam business back to pre covid levels faster than previously forecast.

[00:18:37] Health segment non-GAAP Gap operating margins were strong at sixteen point three percent, an increase of 150 basis points over the prior year quarter, reflecting the accelerated recovery in our medical exam business, the divestiture of the health staff augmentation business in the third quarter of 2019 and a reduction in business investments. The health segment looked over one point five billion in net awards, driven by an increase to backlog in the medical exam business based on sustained elevated case deliveries and demand.

[00:19:12] This 13 percent growth over the prior year period resulted in a three point zero book to bill for the quarter and a one point zero on a trailing 12 month basis.

[00:19:24] Moving now to the remainder of the year. With the strength of our Q3 results, we're revising our 2020 guidance as follows, we expect revenue for the year to be between twelve point three and twelve point five billion, reaffirming the prior midpoint and tightening the range. This update reflects the execution of our strategy outlined in the second quarter earnings call and returning to normalized run rates and business mix in the fourth quarter. We expect adjusted EBITDA margins for the year between ten point six and ten point eight percent. A 60 basis point increase at the midpoint from the previous guidance. This reflects the improved margins in the third quarter from high staff utilization, reduced indirect costs and strong program execution across the entire business.

[00:20:18] We now expect non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between five dollars and 65 cents to five eighty five, an increase of thirty five cents at the midpoint of the prior guide. Finally, we expect cash from operations to be at least one point two billion, consistent with the prior guide. However, due to the strong cash flow generated on a year to date basis, coupled with the additional liquidity stemming from the October bond deal, we no longer anticipate any full year contribution from our existing Aihara monetization facility, whereas the prior guidance had assumed 300 million.

[00:20:58] As we look to the coming year, the accelerated recovery we have seen during the third quarter, along with our strong level of contract awards this year, gives us increased confidence that we will have a strong 2020 one. Assuming continued success in defending the awards that are in protest and our customers continued ability to adapt to the pandemic, we could achieve organic revenue growth in 2020, one of at least 10 to 12 percent and adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately ten point three percent or better, as is our normal business practice.

[00:21:35] Formal 2020 one guidance will be discussed at our first our fourth quarter earnings conference call. And with that, I'll turn the call over to Rob so we can take some questions.

Joseph DeNardi

[00:22:20] Oh, thanks. Good morning. Good morning, you. Yeah, good morning, Jim. Can you maybe just provide some of the puts and takes that go into the margin commentary for next year that you just talked about? What are some of the headwinds? How much of that is tied to covid versus newer opportunities ramping up? Thank you.

Roger Krone

[00:22:41] Sure. For next year, we don't see a significant headwind related to covid. And, you know, as we've said in the call, we're really finding ourselves within with a reduction in run rate, in indirect expenses, strong program execution. And in terms of how we're thinking about next year, I want to make sure I reiterate the fact that this is really preliminary and it's based on where we see the numbers penciling out for next year. We're right in the middle of our planning process. And, you know, right now we're seeing some ability to sustain the strength and margins that we're seeing in the third quarter. The only real headwinds that are worth pointing out right now that we have to be cognizant of is that we have a couple of very large new programs ramping in the coming year. And as we've said before, typically margins on those programs can be as low as low single digits. We think of our entire company as a portfolio of programs. And while there are a number of programs that have margins that continue to increase, that we do have a couple of big programs where we have early stage margin pressure that typically starts to resolve itself after the first couple of years of these long term programs. And that's really what that reflects. You know, we feel like given the portfolio that we have, we're definitely going to be seeing strengthening margins into next year.

Joseph DeNardi

[00:24:17] Ok, that's helpful. And then, Roger, what did you just talk about, kind of the overall award environment, Cookeville was maybe a little seasonally light. You're not alone. Some of your peers have reported similar. But did you see any kind of slowdown on the quarter or do you see pent up demand over the next few quarters? Thank you.

Roger Krone

[00:24:38] It may be a little there's we have a program with the FAA that. You know, we say it's going to award any week and then we don't know which week, I think our book to Bill was probably impacted more by protests. One of those program was this was the second protest. And we had sort of hoped that we had answered all the issues from the first protest and we were optimistic that we would report that in the quarter. And it turned out that that didn't happen. And then maybe next gen got delayed about another two weeks. So I just I there's always some delays to the right, you know, even in good times before covid, you know, within a given month, it's a little bit unpredictable. And with the government's fiscal year, there was stuff that was trying to get out within the quarter and it slid. We think we'll pick most of that up in fourth quarter. And we haven't seen from the customer activity like an effect from or whether we call ourselves in a second wave or third wave or whatever you want to call where we are now. But it's certainly, you know, I don't see things accelerating, but I think they're kind of going at the usual pace. So for us, really, the one point three really is a protest story thanks to.

Joseph DeNardi

[00:26:08] Thank you.

[00:26:11] The next question is from the line of Seth Seifman with J.P. Morgan. Please proceed with your questions.

Seth Seifman

[00:26:19] Thanks very much and good morning. More center in that race, in that outlook for next year in terms of how you think about the duration of a continuing resolution and at what point it starts to have an impact, given that we could have an extended one following the election.

Roger Krone

[00:26:40] Yeah, our base assumption is that we get a another S.R. on the 11th of December, it includes 36, 10, and frankly, it probably goes to March. We get through whatever happens tomorrow. And that's its effect on January. And, you know, it's either the current administration and they have a lot of vacancies they want to fill or it's a new administration. They've got vacancies. I think our assumption is they're going to see are their way all the way through that until they fill out their leadership team. And so it could be Marje could be even beyond that. And there's precedence for this. We've seen it before. So it's fully baked into our thoughts about the future. And that means you'll be halfway through the government fiscal year before you actually get a bill. But again, yeah, you know, we have all been doing this a long time. We've seen it before. And frankly, you know, there may even be an advantage because if we get TCR, then everybody holds onto the budgets that they had last year. And you don't see a lot of reports ization among different programs of different agencies. So now I don't see much impact.

Seth Seifman

[00:27:56] Thanks. And then if I could just follow up quickly on the two acquisitions and the contributions in the quarter, very nice sequential pick up on genetics and just, you know, how things are tracking there versus your expectations for the year and into 21 and then sequential step down and airport security products and kind of how things are shaping up there, given what's happening in the air travel environment.

Roger Krone

[00:28:22] Yeah, I'll do sort of the qualitative. And if Jim wants to put a little bit of quantitative out there, he can. But let me start from the act of integrating, OK, that's, you know, back office systems people and the both dynamics and security detection automation business are doing really quite well. And we're ahead of our milestones. We're getting systems converted, people converted to our employee system. And so that's going really, really well from a leadership standpoint. We're just really pleased and excited that the leadership team of both organizations have continued to stay. And we're very happy that we've literally relaunched nobody off of either senior leadership team, the Dianetics business, because of Lander and some other things just ahead of our expectations. And, you know, we integrated them with our latest innovation center. And, you know, that has really created some cross-linking into our existing R&D business, which is really, really exciting. I think you touched on what's going on in air traffic. You know, we were over a million passengers like two weeks ago. And then this sort of second wave has tempered that a little bit. And so we have seen we've got a couple foreign bids that have gotten delayed by a couple of weeks.

[00:29:52] You know, TSA is actually move forward with a seat at the checkpoint opportunities. But our expectation is that it's going to be a long recovery and orders are going to stretch to the right. And so there was, I think, a cause to have a balanced view of our security detection and automation business. But for us, that's almost good because we get a chance to really focus on integration and, you know, get the systems and processes into what we call the lighter's business framework and where we want them before we see any significant ramp up. But the you know, we've seen air traffic. I think the U.K. just went on a month shutdown. And so this second wave, third wave is going to be problematic. And I think we're very circumspect about that and its effect it'll have on our business. But a great opportunity for us to get our product to the market and to get things through the qualification process with TSA. So, again, we're very excited about that business. It's just we're in the middle of this, you know, second wave in the pandemic. Jim, I know if you want to talk about numbers.

James Reagan

[00:31:05] I just want to amplify what you said, Roger. The to the Dianetics business is performing in some metrics better than we expected on. Some were spot on. And we're pleased with how that business is accelerating to integration. And as you said, that's tempered with, you know, the other acquisition, which is seeing some of the covid-19 impacts, not so much with win rates, but more how some awards and some deliveries have been pushed out as a result of the pandemic. Thanks.

Seth Seifman

[00:31:40] Thank you very much. Welcome.

[00:31:44] The next question is from the line of Matt Akers, Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Matt Akers

[00:31:50] Hey, good morning, guys, thanks for taking my question. Good morning. I want to follow up real quickly on the S.R. commentary and specifically to the thirty six 10 extension. I just want to ask, how important is that specifically? I think based on some of the commentary from some of your peers, I think it sounded like a lot of people covered by thirty 10 had already sort of returned to work. So you could just comment on how big that is for you at this point.

Roger Krone

[00:32:18] Yeah, well, I'm happy to share our numbers, so 97 percent of our team is back at work on regular hours, so we have really only about a percent and a half at a reduced standing. And that's the people that would really be affected by 36 percent. And then we have a one and a half is kind of miscellaneous, just some structural things. And so it's really not a big impact for us anymore. And I think that's you know, we've seen that across the industry and certainly our peers in these agencies. I think it there's some things around 30 and that may be more important for some of the bigger aerospace primes relative to factories and things, but that doesn't affect many of our programs because of the nature of our work, which is really people come into work and, you know, you're writing software and doing mission and things like that. And so not as important as it was, you know, at the beginning of this journey would still be nice to have. And but we don't see a major impact.

Matt Akers

[00:33:29] Ok, thanks, that's helpful. I guess if I could just one more on sort of budget risk next year, I think that that's kind of the biggest concern as people, investors. But, yeah, I guess if you just sort of look across your addressable market, you know, are there certain areas that you think are maybe more susceptible to budget cuts to look at over the next couple of years close to, you know, maybe other areas that you think are more well protected? And how do you think about sort of positioning lightless within that?

Roger Krone

[00:33:58] Yeah, and we've talked about it at the last quarter. And I just reiterate some of our themes. If you're in support of legacy programs within DOD, I mean, there's probably not a great place to be. You want to be in emerging technologies, I think, regardless of who gets elected. And the Biden campaign is, you know, come out and said that they're not looking to cut defense. And we think that's true. That means that there's not going to cut it. They probably wouldn't grow it as fast as a second Trump administration would. And then they're shifting their priorities. I think Biden is going to kind of go back to international alliances and, you know, maybe reopen trade. I think a Trump will continue what he has done. We think in in any administration, you know, pandemic response, health care, civil infrastructure, we think our return to the moon program is strongly supported, by the way, from both sides of the aisle. Both administrations have said that, and I've said this in your many, many calls, is everybody gets elected or reelected with hopes and ambitions and a set of priorities. And then you walk in the office and you're faced with a record deficit, you know, eight, nine percent unemployment and, you know, you're on the precipice of a recession. And so I think either administration is going to look for another Keres Relief Act.

[00:35:39] I think the tax increase, which is reported in a Biden administration, will be delayed because the last thing I want to do is tamp down economic growth, because that's how we pull ourselves out of this large unemployment. And so I actually think that, you know, 2020 one looks a lot like 2020 and 2020 two is already in planning is what we call the Palm and EPS cycle. If you talk to customers, they've already put their budgets in for twenty two. And of course our backlog takes us well into 23 and 24 before our programs start to be affected. And so there will be changes in priorities, more civil infrastructure. You know, I think we've got to get pandemic response ready and that CDC and organizations like FEMA and NIAID and USAID and NIH, all of which we have been, you know, carefully positioning the company with a balanced portfolio to be able to address what would be a shifting priorities in the federal government. So we're very happy with where we're positioned and we're going to continue to, you know, stay up late tomorrow night and see who gets elected. But I think we're going to be in great shape either way.

Matt Akers

[00:37:00] Thank you.

[00:37:03] Our next question is from the line of Sheila Kahyaoglu Jefferies. Please proceed with your questions.

Sheila Kahyaoglu

[00:37:09] Hi, good morning. Roger and Jim Morishita bodged. Don't tell us 2020 one's going to look like 2020. I don't think anybody wants that.

Roger Krone

[00:37:16] So. Yeah, great point. Great point.

Sheila Kahyaoglu

[00:37:21] How do we I want to ask for some revenue drivers and defense and said, well, what's going on in those businesses? I appreciate the covert impact. They were up six and two percent organically. So what are some of the puts and takes and how do we think about those going forward?

Roger Krone

[00:37:35] Sheila, before Jim answers and I'll just comment when the kids come around on Halloween dressed as a calendar named 2020 and you know, nobody wants to repeat what we did this year.

Sheila Kahyaoglu

[00:37:46] Exactly.

James Reagan

[00:37:48] Yeah. Yeah. So in particular, defense and civil revenue drivers, both for actually for, you know, the back end of this year and into next year, some program wins that represented takeaways and grows in existing programs are really the drivers. And we had an Air Force take away, for example. I'll just give you a couple of examples. You know, something called Kissa, which was a take away. There's a contract in CBP that is a traveler vetting system contract that we won. And these are the kinds of things that are providing us organic growth. And again, that's in the defense business. If we want to think about, you know, in the civil inorganically, obviously it's DNA, but there's also some growth of existing programs that we're looking at for next year in the Dowi. The NFL contract is one example. And then also so we have some expansion in our MSA contract there as well, so that those are the things that have been driving revenue growth. But, you know, probably also interesting is margin expansion that we're seeing both in those two businesses and really across the whole portfolio. That has to do with a really strong program performance and effective management of indirect costs as we kind of work through the pandemic. And these have been things that have more than offset some of the headwinds that we've had from covid-19. And it really is a testament to the program teams and the management team that that are out there driving those improvements.

Sheila Kahyaoglu

[00:39:38] Ok, thanks, Jim, for that. And then one more for you, because we can't seemingly keep up with your puts and takes for free cash flow. So just to clarify on that, because of the prefunding of the billion dollar bond or the financing of that, how do we think about AR for this year is net neutral and how that flows over to 2020 one

James Reagan

[00:39:38] for the full year, the impact of our or monetization facility is going to be zero. Previously, we had included in our guidance a 300 million dollar ad that shows up in operating cash flow. That is, in effect, the sale of our receivables at a very, very low cost of capital. And we don't need to do that now to maintain the level of liquidity that we want. We've got ample liquidity, so we don't need that anymore. So you can think about, you know, the one point two billion dollars guide that we have today is being a 300 million dollar improvement from a performance standpoint versus where we were last quarter.

Sheila Kahyaoglu

[00:40:50] Ok, great, thank you.

Roger Krone

[00:40:52] Thank you.

[00:40:57] Our next question is from the line of Cai von Rumohr with Cowen, please use your questions.

Cai von Rumohr

[00:41:02] Yes, thank you very much. Could you just refresh us in terms of the defense, health and the army, so-called protests, approximately how large were they and when do you expect the protest timeline to be over?

Roger Krone

[00:41:22] Ok, let me see if I can get these right. First of all, the total number we have in protest is about nine point three billion. So if you add all the programs that we have collectively, the what we call our HRP program is rounded to a billion, give or take a little bit. And it doesn't mean that's exactly what we'll book when we cheat the protest.

[00:41:54] And I think that's in January, is we don't get that until January. And then the other program we refer to it is Stamp, which stands on, of course, for something is about six hundred, six hundred and fifty million. And then of course, you had an exchange of that at about eight, maybe a little less than at seven, seven, seven, eight. I catch you to about nine point three billion. And I think the stamp we're hopeful will happen in the fourth quarter. So if it doesn't get re protested, which we're getting used to, but then maybe next gen you eugenicist ask. I touched on it in my remarks. You know, we're kind of whether it's before Thanksgiving or after Thanksgiving, it's hard to tell. You know, you do oral arguments in the court of federal claims is not you can't set your clock by it like you can with the GAO. And so we'll go to oral arguments and we're in the hands of the judge and he can make a ruling any time after oral arguments, you know, from that day to probably a couple of weeks.

Cai von Rumohr

[00:43:08] Terrific. And then the second one would be, you know, your margins were good. And, you know, you've talked about the covid headwind. To what extent do you feel that covid was a tailwind in terms of indirect expenses benefiting from lower travel and leading expenses and utilization benefiting from lower paid vacation time off because there's fewer places for people to go?

Roger Krone

[00:43:35] Yeah, okay. That certainly was certainly a factor. I don't know whether it's twenty or thirty bits, maybe something like that. I mean, it's, it's a little hard to put our finger on it, but clearly made a difference. And our medical costs are down double digit millions. And the challenge for all of us and it's all relatively good.

[00:44:02] The challenge I think, for us and for the industry is to decide what comes back and what doesn't. You know, we're at somewhere between 25 and 50 percent occupancy in our buildings and we're running just fine. We have 65 percent of our employees are telecommuting and they're doing reasonably well. I think, you know, actually very well. And we start to look at 2020 one and say we need less real estate. We don't need to go to all the trade shows that we've been to, or at least not in person. Some of the virtual work that we've done on USA and AFAIK have worked actually extremely well.

[00:44:46] We've actually talked to more general officers because you can zoom in and you can do one right after another and you don't get caught in somebody else's showboats. Right. So we are really taking a look at the lessons learned and we want to capture and internalize a significant portion of that reduction in our margin going forward. And I think you're seeing that across the board.

Cai von Rumohr

[00:45:12] Terrific. Thank you very much.

[00:45:16] The next question is from the line of John Raviv with Citigroup. Please proceed with your questions.

Jon Raviv

[00:45:22] I thank you. I was going to ask you this question, but since you didn't fully answer it, maybe I'll take another whack at it. It's just about big moving pieces into 2020 one. Thanks for clarifying the answer this year, but thinking about 21, over 20 cash flow, you know, so we're still looking at about a billion dollars operating cash. I think that number's been thrown around previously. Or can we actually sustain it this one point two or greater going into 21 with all those moving pieces, including the payroll tax and whatnot? Thank you.

James Reagan

[00:45:48] Yeah, John, we'll have more to say about that when we issue our guidance at the end of the fourth quarter call. You know, we were purposeful in not putting all the details out there because we're still working through that.

[00:46:05] I would tell you that this year has been benefit has been benefited significantly by the ability to defer taxes into next year. And we'll have a lot of the moving parts for that available when we give you the kind of a walk of this year's cash flow to next year. Another thing you have to remember is that next year we're not going to have a repeat of genetics that was, you know, 80 million. So, you know, the strength of this year's cash conversion is really been on the backs of the Kahrizak legislation, fanatic's strong program performance and our continued focus on monetizing receivables, getting things built faster, getting them collected faster. So now, you know, we always have these things that I refer to as recurring non-recurring, but we just you know, we can't plan those. But, you know, who knows what next year's tailwind on cash flow might be. But like I said, we'll have more to say about that in next quarter's call.

Jon Raviv

[00:47:09] I appreciate that. Thanks, Jim. And then just on your incremental debt, Rose, to just clarify, you know, how much are you actually taking out with that one billion or is it all just additional? And then, you know, you mentioned your capital priorities, but, you know, with that additional debt, you're sort of looking you know, you mentioned some the M&A capabilities. What are some of those opportunities that might be out there at this point, size wise and market wise and capability wise? Thank you.

James Reagan

[00:47:33] Yeah, I'll answer the first part of that question. And Roger can speak to the second half about what we might be interested in. But out of the billion dollars, we paid off debt to the tune of 750 and we left 250 million in the cash account to give us the kind of flexibility that we're talking about. And then Roger can speak to the kinds of things that could represent tuck ins with. We don't have anything specific. But, you know, like I said, we want to have some flexibility and that's why we're keeping some cash around.

Roger Krone

[00:48:07] You know, John, we're always, you know, work on a pipeline of, you know, where do we want to be? What are the technologies that support the programs that we see three and five years out? And then we take a look internally within what we call our technical core competencies and whether we're deep enough or not. And, you know, there tends to be kind of a make buying decision and time to market. And, you know, there's you know, at any given time we'll have, you know, a half a dozen, you know, 50 to two hundred and fifty million dollar deals kind of in a pipeline. And, you know, some are intelligent, some were just we're wishful and, you know, don't really have anything to say at this time. Of course, we never comment on M&A anyway, but I don't think anything that's going to surprise you. I mean, you know, you've been listening to the calls, you know, where we're moving and, you know, digital transformation, hypersonics, space, cyber, physical, cyber, electronic warfare. You know, that the whole list that we've been talking about for a long time and there are some companies that have been in charge of, you know, kind of EPS or venture capital that are looking for liquidity event.

[00:49:28] And by one point I made before may be interesting to remind everyone, usually the companies that we buy we've had a relationship with for a long time, you know, we do over and under they might be a sub to us. We probably will work with these companies for five years, some up to a decade. And we know the management team well. We know the technology well and especially the culture of the company. You know, a culture is really a big thing for us. And we want people that will fit with our organization. You know, we're a little different because we're employee owned for so long, which sort of a more of an open collaborative culture and culture is a really big deal for us. But and if it doesn't work out that we're happy to have them. You know, in a partnership relationship going forward, but that's kind of what we're looking at.

Jon Raviv

[00:50:22] Thank you.

[00:50:23] The next question is from the line of Robert Spingarn with Credit Suisse, please, to see is your question.

Robert Spingarn

[00:50:30] Hey, good morning. Hey, good morning, Rob. I know you don't want a guide to next year, but you did mention that 10 to 12 percent and understanding that there's some moving pieces and delays and protests and so forth, is there a way to talk about that qualitatively by segment?

James Reagan

[00:50:49] Well, Rob, we don't you know, as we've said before, we don't guide by segment, right? But to speak to it qualitatively, it is it really is based on, you know, we're kind of halfway through or near, you know, maybe two thirds of the way through planning for next year. And the early returns that are coming up from the units are consistent with kind of what the top down math looks like. You know, strong book to bill. Over the last 12 months, the contract lines haven't gotten longer. We have some really big enterprise right programs that are ramping. And with those, we could easily pencil out growth to the tune of what we said, you know, earlier on the call. But by segment here today, we're seeing expanding margins across each one of our segments. And we think that next year could have some strong organic growth across the entire business because we're and we're pleased that across the portfolio, everything has strong book to bills, and that translates to strong organic growth next year.

Roger Krone

[00:52:03] Hey, Rob, any shrimp on the back of that is, you know, given our last two quarters and what happened in our health business and the amount of time we spent with the community on how the exam business works, you know, and we tried to be as transparent as we could, is that if we get to the point where the our clinics are shut down, we can't do exams. And so we went through that period as, of course, everyone saw. But those, as we have said, we said in the last call, which just repeated again, the exams don't go away. Those disability exams for the Department of Labor or for the veterans or for workman's comp still have to get done. And so we're now faced with sort of an inventory of exams we have to work our way through. And so we're fortunate we ended the third quarter higher than covid levels, although for the quarter we were probably kind of out or about where we were before starting lower and higher. But we now have to work through that inventory of exams and that's going to take us well into twenty one to do so. So we've been we tried to be transparent with everybody when we had to shut down the clinics where we'd look like when we were open. We're now reopened. All of our clinics are open. We still have PPY and we have to have appropriate protocols because the pandemic is clearly alive and well out there. But we expect sort of the tailwind, certainly from the exam business to go significantly under 21.

Robert Spingarn

[00:53:39] Ok, similar question, maybe higher level and looking at a little bit further, but with the potential changes in strategy, if we have a change in administration longer term. Roger, how do we think about your service exposure changing in the defense business? I'm talking about Army, Navy, Air Force exposure. Is that something you can speak about?

Roger Krone

[00:54:09] Yeah, well, I'm I'll text a little bit and then maybe if we have time at the end, you can ask a second question. Yeah. And I get you know, I always get wrapped up in when you use the word service. I want to stop and talk about, you know, the lower end services is not the business that you find the lighthouse's in is that we tend to be mission focused. We don't do services, we do solutions. And we partner with our customers on mission. But a comment maybe relating to is like what will happen and the are in the Middle East. And, you know, Trump had made a commitment to pull troops down and there have been troops.

[00:54:55] We have reduced our footprint in the Middle East. And I think we all anticipated that that is likely to continue. I think under either administration, the number is not going to go to zero. And part of what we do is we provide support not for the U.S. troops, but for the Afghans. Some of our aviation programs are in direct support of Afghan operations by Afghanis, but we could see sort of a slowing down of some of the work that we do in theater, which, frankly, is a wonderful thing. It means we don't have troops at risk, but the customers are going to take that. That obligation is the and they're going to spend it in other areas. They may spend it in modernization, which is great for us because we're well positioned in the future of our customers. But what we have all learned is that if it quiets down in Iraq and Afghanistan, it's going to get hired someplace else. And unfortunately, history has told us is that there's always a place to deploy troops. And but I would tell you that we have been fortunate to suddenly shift our portfolio out of, you know, that very, very low end. And our Okot numbers are very small. And so we're fairly well insulated to what I would call that pure services play if that were to be deemphasized in the budget.

Robert Spingarn

[00:56:23] Yeah, what I was thinking about is just to just, you know, writ large. If Army became a bill payer for growth at Air Force and Navy and in space, clearly at Dianetics, you have very good exposure to all those growing things. So that's the way I was thinking about it. That's certainly something that investors are asking us.

Roger Krone

[00:56:42] Yeah. And again, we are one. I let you go. We'll come back. I would simply say we haven't seen it. There are support contracts to the army doing fine. I think there are some things around army and strength and, you know, requires a longer conversation. I'd rather not, you know, use everybody else's time. But maybe we'll call you after the call and we can talk a bit more about what we think is going on in the Army.

Robert Spingarn

[00:57:07] Ok, thanks.

[00:57:11] The next question is from the line of Peter Arment with Robert W. Baird. Please proceed with your question. Yes, thanks.

Peter Arment

[00:57:16] Good morning, Roger. Jim. Roger, I just maybe just to talk briefly about kind of a follow on to Rob's question about 21, just specifically, when we think about the DNA businesses, just to clarify, do we do? Is there an expectation that that the visibility there in 2001 will actually we'll see a return to growth for that business? Or how should we be thinking about this, the revenue profile of that business?

James Reagan

[00:57:41] You know, it's a little early for us to know with specificity that part of what we call our security products business, which is actually being integrated in with the legacy Leidos business, I think that right now we're not viewing that as being a big grower for next year just because of what we think of as kind of the hangover from covid-19. However, you know, we can probably have more color on that in the next call is as we have more visibility into how well the order pipeline is developed.

Peter Arment

[00:58:17] Ok. And just as a quick follow on, just regarding your ability in general to add new hires in this environment, how is how is that been proceeding? Thanks.

Roger Krone

[00:58:26] Is it's been terrific. And we went to a virtual hiring platform. We do virtual new employee orientation. We've got employees who are part of the company are working from home who have never been to a lighthouse building. And we're very, very fortunate that people see what's going on at the company. They understand our culture. They love the work. They love working together, and they love the workplace flexibility that we now offer. And so hiring has not been a constraint for us that we were hoping that we would have had maybe next gen in our portfolio by now. That is going to require significant loyalty above a thousand people. And we hope, you know, that will be our problem next year. And we'll go add that. And of course, we've added a lot of people through the acquisitions, the genetics and the DNA, all told, between direct hiring and acquisitions will probably add around 9000 people this year.

Peter Arment

[00:59:34] Terrific. Thanks so much. Yeah, thank you.

[00:59:38] The next question from the line of Kevin Parsons with Goldman Sachs. This is your question.

Gavin Parsons

[00:59:43] Hey, good morning.

Roger Krone

[00:59:46] Good morning.

Gavin Parsons

[00:59:49] Just a quick one on guidance assumptions, last quarter, you guys provided a pretty helpful side on the sizing of covid in the engine pushout. I was wondering if you could just update us on the 2020 expected impact of covid to revenue and EBITDA.

James Reagan

[01:00:03] We haven't provided anything specific. I can tell you that the change in the expectation on covid-19 in 2020 is the revenue impact is going to be a little bigger, but it isn't materially bigger and that the operating income impact on covid-19 for the full year is a little bit lower because of the recovery that we've seen in Q3 being a little bit faster than we had expected when we talked to you a quarter ago.

Gavin Parsons

[01:00:31] So just to clarify, you're saying the revenue headwind is larger than you'd been anticipating last quarter for all of this year?

James Reagan

[01:00:37] A little bit not. I wouldn't call it material. It's a small number.

Gavin Parsons

[01:00:42] Got it. OK. And then, Roger, the comment on visibility into growth is really helpful just on, you know, the authority and outlays catching up to authority, the unobligated balance, balancing your visibility in the backlog. But if I look at, you know, it's kind of the main investor day and the anticipation of a five percent addressable growth kager for your adjustable markets, you know, how do you think about planning differently, given, you know, the political uncertainty, the budget deficit, and then, you know, whether or not you're still in a growth posture for a five year outlook and whether or not that changes how you plan for the business. Thanks.

Roger Krone

[01:01:16] Yeah, OK, I'll try to be sure because I know we're running late. But first of all, you know, you raise the unobligated balance by our numbers. It's 130 billion. So there's a ton of budget overhang of, if you will, unspent prior authorized balances. So, you know, add that to the C.R. and you see your way through 21 and 22. And clearly, you know, our Investor Day, we were talking five percent were kind of our conversation now begins at 10 and goes north from there. We you know, we run the same scenario as everybody else does. What is the federal deficit? What does it take to get to a balanced budget? And, you know, those numbers are in such large magnitude. I mean, you could remove the NASA budget completely and you don't even make a dent. So we have some longer structural things as a country that we need to better understand. And there's some inflation that has to happen. And so you can pay debt off 10 years with inflated dollars and things. But what we have heard talking to both administrations and the Hill is we need economic growth. That's what's going to get us back on firm footing. And you can't make huge reductions in federal spending and get the economic recovery that you need over the next three to five years. So we may see a little bit of topline temperament, but I think the big change that we're going to see is if Biden were to get elected versus trumpery, prioritization of what is a federal government budget that grows kind of GNP.

[01:03:12] So you're talking two point seven, two point eight percent, maybe three percent GNP growth. And if you plot history, president, the president, the federal government spending is pretty constant. What changes his priorities within the two administrations or within different administrations? And, you know, we think we've done a really good job of portfolio this company so that we can shift to more health and infrastructure if Abidin government were to go in that direction. And we've talked a lot and I don't want to go on too much, but I don't think you solve the deficit problem with spending. I think you're going to have to find sources of revenue. And everybody says, oh, that means taxes. And we said, yeah, probably eventually we could see the corporate rate start to creep back to where it was. But other sources of revenue, like users visit parks and things like that, it's just what's going to have to happen. You know, there's you know, it's going to take some smarter people than I to figure out how we pay off these trillions and trillions of dollars that we've borrowed to keep people employed. So but with that, I think we again, we've got to wrap it up. But we can follow up with you on one on one.

[01:04:34] So turn this over to management for closing comments.

Peter Berl

Peter Berl

Thanks, Rob. Thank you all for your time this morning and for your interest. And let us look forward to updating you again soon. Have a great day.

