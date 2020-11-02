Since mid-September, rising Covid-19 cases in the U.S. and around the world are hurting both the airline and defense contractor sectors. Even though Raytheon (RTX) reported a strong cash flow, its stock fell by 13% last week. L3 Harris Technologies (LHX) did not fare any better. The stock lost 6.2% at that time.

Besides paying a dividend that yields 2.11% and trading at a forward price-to-earnings of 12.5 times, why might value investors buy shares of L3Harris Technologies?

L3Harris Beats Estimates

L3Harris posted non-GAAP EPS of $2.84, beating consensus estimates. Revenue grew 2.2% Y/Y to $4.5 billion but operating margin improved the most, up 25% compared to 22.7% last year. The company reported order strength in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance or ISR. Its scalable open architecture reconnaissance appeals to customers. Winning many international awards also helped drive revenue to $123 million.

After posting strong cash flow in the year-to-date period, markets should not blindly sell the stock.

Source: L3 Harris, Slide 4 Earnings Call Presentation

The Maritime unit is growing, thanks to a ramp on manned and classified platforms. ISR on aircraft missionization demand also contributed to the 6.2% revenue growth in integrated mission systems. And while revenue rose in the Communications System by 6% Y/Y and up 6.5% for Space and Airbourne Systems, the Aviation Systems unit lagged. Revenue fell 16%, as expected, due to weak commercial aviation demand.

L3 forecasted revenue will fall 3% for Aviation Systems, instead of its previous forecast of a drop from 1% to 5%. The narrowing outlook decreases uncertainties and should help the stock. Instead, the indiscriminate market selling, where the S&P 500 fell 3.12% in October, dragged LHX stock lower.

Opportunity

Just as the DIY Value Investing Marketplace has L3Harris on the portfolio list, readers should, too. The company is returning 100% of its capital returns to investors through repurchases and dividends. So, the bright side of a depressed share price is that the company retires more stock from the buyback next year.

Below: Raytheon on L3Harris began to rebound from pre-Covid levels only to drop again in October.

Data by YCharts

Income investors should accumulate LHX stock for the long-term period. Management raised the dividend twice previously and again at the start of 2020. And since it is only paying out 28% of its free cash flow, it has plenty of room to hike its dividend. Chances are good that in 2021, if airline companies resume more flights, L3Harris will raise its dividend more than before.

Premium readers may head over to the dividend scorecard to review its strong grades:

Source: SA Premium

The company also scores an overall grade of A+ on growth. This is due to many line items, with the following metrics below the major positive ones:

Headwinds

LHX has mixed headwinds to contend with. For Q1/2021, CEO Jay Malave said, “we will see a little bit of a headwind in Q1 because of the -- just the roll-through of the commercial the pandemic-related impacts roll through the four quarters.” Beyond that, the company will outperform investor expectations as its productivity gains pay off. Its synergies during the integration period and its “E3 operating excellence” program will lift margins.

Despite the short-term drag on results, L3Harris is a favorite idea among SA authors. Raytheon (RTX), a stock I rank as a “buy,” has a “very bullish” rating. L3Harris scores a “neutral” on the quant rating:

Fair Value

Based on its future cash flow, L3Harris is worth almost $188:

Data courtesy of Stock Rover

This is below the average analyst price target of $238.73:

L3Harris offered a strong forecast for 2020. Its margin forecast is higher than previous estimates while EPS is in-line. The 4% revenue forecast is modest and could go up next year. For now, the company is waiting for the U.S. elections before it commits to a higher revenue forecast.

Source: L3Harris

L3 had around $20 billion in the backlog. As orders spread out to longer cycles, the company expects a strong spending outlook and predictable buying pattern over several periods.

Your Takeaway

When the bearish sentiment in the aerospace and defense sector ends, L3Harris is one of the first stocks that will rebound. Instead of guessing when shares find a proverbial bottom price support level, investors should start a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.