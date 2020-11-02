Equities Oversold, Elections An Overhyped Event Risk

With the S&P 500 in oversold conditions, sit tight and do not panic sell. If you have dry powder, I recommend some investment ideas in this article.

We are still in a secular equity bull market, as the main force driving equity prices has not changed.

The US Presidential elections have been slated as an event risk. Rightly so, but I argue that the outcome will have little impact on the equity markets.

The S&P 500 has fallen 8% from peak to trough in October. In my previous article, I warned that a strong Dollar and fragile oil prices could hurt risk sentiment.

Are Animal Spirits Dead & Buried? Not Quite.

I previously wrote in "Risk-Off Signs In Mr. Market" at the start of October that there were two markets that could potentially roil risk sentiment in equities -- first, the Dollar Index, and second, oil prices.

The Dollar (UUP) has since rebounded against its peers, and oil prices (USO) have pulled back. These two factors have contributed to an ugly, tumultuous month of October. We have seen the S&P 500 (SPY) move from 3,385 at the start of October to 3,550, before closing out the month at 3,270. Peak to trough, the index has fallen about 8% for the month.

The volatile tossing and churning in equities have understandably made for uneasy nights of rest, and diminishing appetites (for food and for risk) in market participants.

In this article, I want to remind readers that we are still in a secular bull market with US equities in multi-year uptrends. Regardless of how the US election turns out, I am confident equities will find a footing and head higher from here.

First, let us look at the damage done in the month of October.

The S&P 500 has fallen 8% from peak to trough in October

The Dollar Index has risen 1.6% from its trough in October

WTI Crude Oil has fallen 15% from peak to trough in October

Those charts might make for uneasy viewing, especially if you are holding on to risk positions. Do not fret; let me now explain why I believe there is much cause for optimism from here.

Elections Are An Overhyped Event Risk

First, many market participants might attribute the weakness in risk sentiment to the upcoming US presidential elections, where various polls suggest that Biden will win comfortably.

Polls suggest a comfortable win for Joe Biden

Haunted by memories of the immense inaccuracies of polling data in the 2016 elections, many will rightly point to the fact that this year's contest might be too close to call.

I am not here to make a case for which party is more likely to win, but rather, my argument is that there is sufficient policy focus on the economy for both parties to keep the equity markets trudging higher.

This is how both parties stand on their economic policies:

Economic Policy Areas Trump Biden Climate Positive for oil and gas companies Positive for green technology companies Taxes Keep corporate taxes low(Trump cut tax rate from35% to 21%) Raise corporate taxes(Biden wants to raise taxes from 21% to 28%) Foreign Policy Negative for China equities Positive for China equities Infrastructure Has been mentioned, but no progress in the past 4 years Infrastructure plan likely to benefit Industrials & Materials sectors Technology - Increased regulation over large-cap Tech stocks

Trump's re-election would probably lead to another 4 years of low corporate taxes, which is a boost for the stock market. The markets view Trump as the "market-friendly" option, given his regular reminders that the stock market has risen to new highs under his watch.

Biden's policies may be more "market-friendly" than people think. Biden may want to raise corporate taxes, but that would be used to fund fiscal stimulus in the form of infrastructure spending -- likely to benefit Industrials and Materials. Improved diplomatic relations with China would be beneficial for global equities overall.

The most ideal scenario then would be a "red sweep" or "blue sweep", whereby either party controls both the Senate and the House. This would make it easier for policies to be enacted. Regardless of who gets elected, I believe the volatility in the equity markets will pass once the event risk fades.

Federal Reserve Independent of Politics

The stock market may have benefited from Trump's policies to reduce corporate taxes and him jawboning the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, blatantly disregarding the fact that the central bank's actions should be independent of politics.

Jerome Powell and company had done admirably well to resist Trump's verbal volleys, and only slashed interest rates close to zero when the coronavirus threatened to derail the global economy.

Last month, the Fed had advised that they plan to keep interest rates near zero until 2023 -- that means at least 2 more years of keeping the economy flushed with liquidity.

Liquidity - as represented by M2 money stock - has had a very strong positive correlation with the S&P 500. The surge in M2 money stock in March this year coincided with when the Fed cut interest rates to near-zero and starting open-ended quantitative easing. This marked the bottom of the equity markets.

M2 Money Stock and the S&P 500 have a strong positive correlation

It does not stop with the Fed. This week, in response to Europe going on lockdown, the European Central Bank hinted at more aggressive stimulus when it meets in December.

Central banks drive money supply, and money supply has a huge influence on equity prices. The coronavirus has given central banks a strong reason to keep interest rates at rock bottom and to conduct open-ended quantitative easing. They cannot be faulted by politicians or by the public for their conservative actions, and this is why I expect equity markets to be propped up for the next 2-3 years by their actions.

The only thing that can change this is if their powers to oversee money supply are repealed or minimized by policymakers, but this is not in the plans of the Democrats nor the Republicans.

Where To Go From Here - China

Like it or not, China is rapidly blossoming into an economic powerhouse. Many may label it an "emerging market", but the truth is that it is not far from overtaking the US in terms of technological progress.

Source: Center For Data Intelligence

Many might criticize China for the country's lack of free speech and politics that is dominated by just one party. However, it has benefited from those alleged weaknesses by being more successful in developing policies to contain the coronavirus.

The longevity of China's leadership also allows the country to get the buy-in from its people more easily, and to move singularly to establish long-term policies.

In its recent plenary session, the CPC Central Committee announced 5-year and long-term plans for the country, which include being a global leader in innovation, drastically reducing pollution and carbon emissions, opening up its financial markets, and developing agriculture production, amongst others. You can find a visual of the summary below.

I believe there is long-term (10 to 20 year) investment potential in China, and have been getting subscribers of my technical analysis service, The Naked Charts, to buy into China equities.

China's fundamental strength is reflected in the technical chart of the CSI 300 ETF (ASHR), which shows the broad market breaking out of its 5-year range.

CSI 300 ETF breaks out of 5-year range

One of the China equity picks was Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), which flashed a buy signal when the stock broke out of its 3-month range. The recommended position is currently up about +6.5%.

Tencent breaks out of 3-month range

Rounding Up - Enjoy The Volatility

It may sound perverse to say this, but enjoy the volatility as it is part of the investing / trading experience. Whether you are a short-term or long-term position-taker, or whether you identify yourself as a risk-lover or conservative investor, volatility always creates opportunities. The last thing you want in a market is dull, range-bound behavior (Gosh, just move already!).

If you are already fully invested in the markets, I would suggest holding on tight as the sharp sell-off has led to oversold conditions in the equity markets. Currently, only about 30% of the members in the S&P 500 are above their 50-day moving average. The index is about as oversold as during its lows in September.

Percentage of S&P 500 members above 50-day moving average

If you still have dry powder to deploy, China might be a market to take a closer look at. I have also identified a list of stocks that 1) are on multi-year uptrends, and 2) have fallen more than 20% from their all-time highs in my service. You could use this as a template to create your own shortlist.

Stay safe, and enjoy the ride!

Since launching on 1 June 2019, my technical analysis service has banked an absolute return of +124.2% with 85 trade recommendations as of 28 October 2020 with an average holding period of 4.65 weeks per trade. Do check out my Marketplace Service at The Naked Charts!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCEHY, ASHR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.