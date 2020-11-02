But for now, lacking conviction on the fundamentals, we're at Neutral on valuation going into earnings.

It's early days on this front and we see a number of ways in which the business model could improve.

The company is growing at a very rapid rate, but has yet to demonstrate that it can achieve scaled returns on its capex.

That Ol' Grouse Capex, Again

Within our subscription service on Seeking Alpha we're following the content delivery network (CDN) market closely. Stocks in this sector have been on fire in 2020 as, quite reasonably you would think, investors have gotten all excited about the prospects for these companies. More people working from home, more enterprises distributing their workplaces, more people spending more leisure time at home, all means, network congestion on a scale at which anyone under the age of 35 is simply unfamiliar with. When the first internet boom started, the problem of trying to push rich content to the edge of the network was addressed by now-familiar names such as Akamai (AKAM) and other first-generation providers. Of late two relatively new names have risen to prominence in the CDN market, being Fastly (FSLY) and Cloudflare (NET).

You can read our recent note on FSLY here.

We turn now to NET.

We have a number of software engineers amongst our subscriber base and we have work ongoing to figure out whether all or any of these CDN providers have a viable future. Our research is focused on how they can add functionality such that they aren't just an improved network layout that can be aped and emulated by other service providers. Ultimately if a CDN is simply leased network capacity with some fancy storage and servers at the edge, that's not going to prove out to be much of a moat. Today an enterprise customer can move from one CDN provider to another without too much trouble - it's not like having to unpick workflow from a software application and then having to rewire it into a new replacement application. We're trying to understand whether CDN providers can be truly sticky in nature - because today the stocks are priced as if the revenue is as good quality as cloud software, and to our eyes it is not; therefore we see risk in the stock prices of both FSLY and NET unless they up the degree of truly proprietary, defensible intellectual property delivered as part of their services.

The numbers tell the story.

Summary Financials

Here's NET through to the end of June 2020, the most recently reported quarter.

Let's run through some highlights.

Revenue growth is superb - sustained at close to 50% year-on-year through the Covid crisis. This is what's driving the stock price at NET and FSLY - the valuation is a function of revenue growth.

Source: YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

Gross margin is not bad at NET, in the mid-70s% - note that FSLY is significantly worse in the mid-to-high-50s%. (We won't get too animated about that since gross margin is not a GAAP term and different companies use the same term to describe very different things).

Sales costs as a % of revenue remain constant - indicating that NET has yet to achieve scale economies in its sales cost base. It's a young company growing at a very rapid clip, so that's OK by us. If 50% growth is available to you in this environment, it's rational to keep spending big on sales.

G&A as a % of revenue is coming down - in other words core overhead is beginning to scale - that's good.

R&D as a % of revenue shows no clear trend. We would expect this to be moving down by now if the company's current offering was defensible.

EBITDA is on the verge of turning positive, but in truth that's mainly because so much staff comp is in stock rather than cash - normal for this kind of company so again not something that exercises us, but one needs to be aware of the source of EBITDA profitability.

Cashflow. Urgh. Here's where we hit some problems. Capex as a % of revenue is truly huge at these CDN companies - FSLY just hit 20% in Q2 2020 and NET 24%. That's big money. It's what leads to NET's trailing twelve month unlevered pre-tax free cashflow falling rapidly even whilst revenue is growing so quickly. In the twelve months ending 30 June 2020, unlevered pretax FCF was $141m; the company has net cash of $700m. We would expect an equity raise before too long.

NET bulls will say, the capex bill is so heavy because this is an infrastructure company that needs to build out its network in order to support growth - and that is certainly true. But capex-heavy infrastructure companies, in order to make a good return on that capex in the out-years, need to know that at some point the capex stops and the return on capital rises - and in order for that to happen, usually you need some kind of temporary monopoly to arise. In telecom you see that with the regional monopolies in landline - and most recently in the L-band satellite comms market which has only two real players, Iridium (IRDM) and Inmarsat (currently private equity owned). In CDN? You have two new players slugging it out with big capex, AKAM in the background and other smaller players such as Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) also seeking to grow share. Absent consolidation between vendors we aren't sure what will lead to that temporary monopoly position.

One possibility is that NET moves deeper into enterprise security offerings. The work we're doing internally with our subscribers suggests that this is a likely ongoing move in the CDN segment - FSLY's recent $775m acquisition of Signal Sciences was an example of this. We can imagine NET also developing and/or acquiring further intellectual property in order to bundle more security-as-a-service with its CDN offering. (Pureplay security service providers such as ZScaler (ZS) could be at risk of being eclipsed or acquired if this trend continues in CDN).

So - in short - growth superb, cash generation poor, route to sustainable cash generation not yet clear. It might become clear, but it isn't yet. That gives us pause on the fundamentals.

Let's now take a look at the stock chart.

Stock Chart

NET has delivered a steady upward climb this year with a major breakout to the upside since early September which has survived a modest correction in October.

Source: TradingView, Cestrian Analysis

Unusually amongst hot cloud stocks, earnings events don't seem to be a major catalyst. If you look at the chart above (where 'E' marks earnings dates), nothing happened as a result of the last four earnings releases that could not have been taken advantage of later - by which we mean at no point has an earnings release caused the stock to definitively move outside that steady-Eddie trading channel. With earnings approaching on November 5 and the potential for market turmoil around the election, this means we have no particular angst to buy in ahead of time. On this occasion we'd rather see what earnings brings and react accordingly.

So - Neutral for now on both fundamentals and chart logic. But one we shall be watching closely and continuing to research.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 2 November 2020

