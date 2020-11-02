Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) has frequently traded at large premiums for the last several years. Now, the fund is flirting with discount levels. While the discount levels aren't a screaming buy here, this one is certainly worth watching for an entry.

We frequently watch John Hancock's other similar fund, John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD), as it frequently trades at a deeper discount. Not only has the deeper discount been the main attraction for HTD, but the total NAV return performance between the two funds over the last 10 years goes in favor of HTD as well.

Only until recently has the price performance gone in favor of HTD. That is thanks to PDT trading at such premium levels previously. Now, with the reverse being true, it does mean that PDT could be due for reversion to the mean. The one caution here, PDT still trades at only a slight discount and is still a significantly tighter valuation than HTD's almost 10% discount.

PDT has an objective of "high current income, consistent with modest growth of capital." They intend to achieve this through "typically investing at least 80% of net assets in dividend-paying securities." They also tout; "seeking income from both dividend-paying preferred stocks and common equity securities, and "emphasizing securities in the high-dividend-paying utilities sector."

This investment objective has resulted in a portfolio of most preferred stocks, utility stocks and some exposure to corporate bonds. This allows flexibility for management to find areas of opportunity, within the preferred and utility space. With a focus on preferred stocks, that results in a portfolio tilted towards the financial sector. The financial sector is a major issuer of preferred shares. The focus on utilities also should help with producing lots of cash flow for shareholders.

An additional word of caution - we have highlighted that there were better funds to choose from historically if you are looking for more preferred exposure. That does mean one would have to have a conviction that PDT's management team can do better going forward. It might be worth exploring still for an investor if the exposure to utilities and the preferred combination has appeal to you as well.

PDT utilizes leverage, currently at about 37% of its ~$1 billion in total managed assets. They charge a total expense ratio of 2.56%, though that includes an interest expense of 1.45%. That leaves investors with a reasonable expense ratio of 1.11%.

Performance - Struggling This Year

As we have highlighted in the past with HTD, the utility space has been a bit of a struggle this year, though this is exacerbated by PDT's use of leverage. The premium/discount has really played a role with PDT as well, as the fund has gone from double-digit premiums to a discount.

Of course, that divergence between share price and NAV is exactly what makes this fund appealing now, going forward.

During March madness, the preferred space wasn't even as safe as it should have been. This was primarily a result of lower trading volumes, causing an imbalance between buyers and sellers. Preferred and other fixed-income investments were targeted when investors were getting hit with margin calls and had to raise cash.

That resulted in steep drops for preferred shares, though they rebounded quite rapidly after. On the opposite side, the utility sector ended up languishing and is still down slightly YTD. Using the Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU) as a barometer, we are down 1.76% YTD. For PDT, they lowered leverage by around $10 million from their 4/30/20 report, from the previous 10/31/19 report. Going from roughly $383 million to $373 million certainly isn't a big enough change to have a massive impact. This does mean that PDT shouldn't have been permanently impaired - as we have seen with some other funds after March's collapse.

The fund's current discount of 2.26% certainly doesn't seem like it would be that appealing. That is when it is compared to plenty of other CEFs that trade at double-digit discounts. In fact, this fund has traded at double-digit discounts in its history on several occasions. That being said, it has been years since that discount. Enough so that the fund's 5-year average is a premium of 4.01%, and its 1-year average is 6.36%.

Even with this year being a struggle, this fund has performed well over the longer term. As we highlighted above, the 10-year returns would not have been anything to complain about.

Distribution - Higher Distribution Yield

Investors in PDT frequently point out that the yield is higher for the fund when compared to HTD. However, that also isn't always a great thing. Especially if it is the only thing a fund has in terms of a premium/discount. That being said, PDT isn't anything absurd at 9.32% on the share price. On the NAV, the distribution rate is 9.11%. While that is rather lofty compared to its historical range, it wouldn't seem like they need to rush to cut it either to save the fund from erosion.

Additionally, they have been able to maintain a monthly distribution since at least 1993. The fund's inception date does go back further, to 1989, though I can't find any charts to show their distribution that far back.

While the payout level has changed, the frequency has not, and I would call that rather consistent. Not an all-important metric, but PDT is one of those CEFs that have a higher NAV per share than it did at launch.

Their net investment income was on the upswing in their last report as well. This can be a positive for distribution stability. Let's keep in mind that the report is from April 30th, 2020, though, and that only includes a couple of months of when the economy fell dramatically after COVID-19 lockdowns.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

The same period last year reported NII of $18,372,792.

This report puts NII coverage at near 68%. While that isn't enough to fully cover the fund from NII, it is a healthy amount. For one, the fund can be expected to produce some capital appreciation due to equity exposure. It also doesn't take into consideration the fund paying out a special distribution last year. Which it has done for several years now.

Last year's special gave investors an additional capital gain distribution of $0.034. That isn't an unbelievable amount, but again, certainly nothing to complain about. To make the calculation to reflect this special, we do have to use some estimation. This is since the fund was trading at premium levels, investors could participate in their DRIP. This resulted in more shares being issued.

Taking the shares outstanding as of 10/31/19 (last report,) we see 48,489,036 shares were outstanding. That results in last year's special distribution amounting to roughly $1.65 million in an additional payment to shareholders. Which then means that the fund roughly needed $28,438,675 for their "regular" payout. Which then gives us NII coverage of around 72%. Of course, higher is better.

At the time of reporting, the fund didn't have too much in the way of net unrealized appreciation. That being said, the fund has also gone from around $968.6 million in assets to just over $1 billion now. Meaning that, presumably, their unrealized appreciation has gone up a similar amount.

Holdings - Heavy Utility Exposure

As an income investor, I'm naturally drawn to areas of the market that produce sustainable and predictable cash flows. This results in my bias towards utilities, REITs and preferred. While PDT doesn't offer meaningful exposure to REITs, it does have significant exposure to utilities and preferred holdings.

The largest portion of their portfolio is in preferred securities. They also show very little in the way of portfolio turnover; resulting in as little as 3% in 2019 - to as high as 24% in 2018. Meaning that their portfolio is minimally changed from 4/30 when this was reported.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

The sector breakdown shows us that utilities are the most significant part of their allocations. This is followed by financials and energy. However, after utilities and financials, it is quite the drop-off in sector exposure, resulting in little price movement being related to exposure outside of the utility and financial space. Additionally, the financial allocation is going to be attributed primarily to the preferred exposure. Thus, should be rather stable overall as well - producing solid cash flow.

(Source - Fact Sheet)

When taking a look at the fund's top ten, we see what should probably be expected; the portfolio is overlapping with HTD. To an extent, but enough to differentiate and possibly be appealing to hold both for investors. In fact, I've held both of these funds before the past - before PDT reached double-digit premium levels.

(Source - Fund Website)

The largest position for PDT is CenterPoint Energy's (NYSE:CNP) preferred position coming due in about a year. CNP is a multi-utility company operating in both electric and natural gas distribution. 2020 has been a struggle for many areas of the market. The utility space hasn't been completely unaffected either, but they have held up rather well.

In their last earnings report, they showed revenue declining 5.3% year over year. Though, they also reiterated,

"...reiterating CenterPoint Energy's 2020 Utility EPS guidance range of $1.10 - $1.20 and expected 5 - 7% 5-year guidance basis Utility EPS CAGR, including the anticipated full year impacts of $0.10 - $0.15 related to COVID-19."

Of course, their preferred is more sheltered from the negative effects of COVID-19 as the assets are higher in the capital stack.

CNP's preferred is followed by another preferred holding, Dominion Energy's (NYSE:D) 7.25% preferred offering. The company is going through a bit of a transformation as it's selling its gas transmission and pipeline business. This did result in them adjusting their dividend in the future for common shareholders to more appropriate levels. Though, they did mention that they believe the dividend growth going forward will be stronger. That being said, the preferred is unaffected, and the rate remains the same. A benefit of holding preferred is the fixed dividend payment.

Conclusion

PDT is certainly more attractively priced now than it was for the previous several years. It is definitely worth putting on the watch list. Especially, if one believes a reversion to the mean is possible in this name. I'm a bit more hesitant and content with holding HTD for now. This is because HTD is also showing somewhat of a deeper discount than its history implies as well. Of course, both funds have left a lot to be desired in terms of performance this year. The longer term has been more appealing, though.

For investors that are still interesting in holding PDT, I certainly don't believe it is a sell at this time. Even investors contemplating a position could play it through investing in both PDT and HTD to take advantage of strong income plays. That would really ramp up an investor's allocation to preferred and the utility sector. Both areas have historically provided stability and strong cash flows.

