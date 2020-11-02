BlackLine notes that it is only ~2% penetrated into its overall market, and amid the remote-work surge many organizations have found the utility of its automated platform.

BlackLine (BL), a financial software company, has continued to show incredibly steady execution amid the pandemic. Once a faster-growing, more niche software startup that stood small alongside much broader finance platforms like Workday (WDAY), BlackLine has now clearly distinguished the utility of its automated financial close programs and has now also moved into cash management features, with its goal of being the ultimate tool for the modern CFO.

The company just reported third-quarter results, and in a bruising earnings season that has seen many technology stocks decline from all-time highs, shares of BlackLine rose ~5% as investors cheered the results.

BlackLine's latest results offer continued evidence that the company is settling into its scale nicely. Growth seems to have stabilized around the ~20% range, while BlackLine is also delivering outsized profitability and cash flow gains - a huge plus when the market seems to have taken a cautious, risk-off tone as we approach the end of 2020.

As BlackLine looks ahead to 2021 when CEO Therese Tucker will step down and be replaced by the current COO, Marc Huffman, there are several bullish catalysts for this stock that can continue to propel gains:

Continued growth in a large market. BlackLine believes it is only 2% penetrated into its overall market, and putting a go-to-market leader in charge of the whole company reflects the company's intention to aggressively chase sales.

BlackLine believes it is only 2% penetrated into its overall market, and putting a go-to-market leader in charge of the whole company reflects the company's intention to aggressively chase sales. Making moves into adjacent products and functions. BlackLine recently announced the acquisition of a company called Rimilia, which helps controllers and CFOs with cash management. BlackLine notes that more than $1 trillion of total balance sheet assets is needlessly tied up, and accounts receiveable tools like Rimilia help finance leaders with visibility that can help allocate cash to more useful areas. This is a major move for BlackLine away from its original niche of the period-end close and toward becoming a more comprehensive finance platform.

I continue to view BlackLine as a long-term hold stock. Management has noted that the pandemic has, in fact, been a growth driver for the company as many organizations are now working with all-remote finance staffs, and are taking the opportunity to redesign their processes to be less manual. With a clear product vision, and a leadership team that is focused on growth but also driving profitability at the same time, BlackLine is a solid core holding for any technology portfolio.

Q3 download

Let's now review BlackLine's latest third-quarter results in greater detail. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:Figure 1. BlackLine 3Q20 results Source: BlackLine Q3 earnings release

There were a lot of positive highlights this quarter (hence the 5% jump in an earnings season where dramatic declines were far more common for tech stocks). BlackLine's revenue grew 21% y/y to $90.5 million, substantially beating Wall Street's expectations of $85.1 million (+14% y/y). BlackLine's growth also accelerated modestly from 20% y/y growth in Q2.

Evidently, consensus had assumed that the coronavirus would be more of a headwind to sales. Marc Huffman, the company's current COO and incoming CEO, noted that pipeline builds have been strong and that BlackLine's sales teams have continue to close deals. Per his prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

We had another quarter of strong account growth. Our global customer teams frequently engaged with and lead our customers. And in turn, Q3 had a number of large deal expansions and continued adoption of our strategic projects. The simplicity of our modern accounting playbook or MAP offering and its immediate ROI continues to resonate with mid-market CFOs [...] Moving forward, we believe the improved demand environment in Q3 will continue into Q4. We're pleased with the recent activity and the momentum that we've seen and what it means for BlackLine's path ahead. And now with the acquisition of Rimilia, we expand our TAM and add another growth lever. We are in the early innings of a significant market opportunity and believe this market will accrue to the leader over the long-term."

BlackLine added 88 net-new customers in Q3, actually also slightly more than 82 net-new adds in Q2. The only one disappointment was that its dollar-based net retention rate did dip to 107%, versus 108% in the prior quarter. Seeing as most SaaS companies typically enjoy dollar-based net expansion rates in the 110-120% range, BlackLine does have some catching up to do - but the addition of products like Rimilia does open up the ability to cross-sell a major new tool, so we'd expect BlackLine's net retention rates to begin ticking up if Rimilia is successful. So far, Huffman has noted that customer response to BlackLine's addition of Rimilia is "overwhelmingly positive."

BlackLine also estimates that Rimilia alone, in giving the company a prominent accounts receivable tool, extended BlackLine's TAM from $18 billion to $28 billion - so at BlackLine's current scale, there's still plenty of room for expansion.

BlackLine also delivered tremendous profitability growth this quarter. The company's pro forma operating income this quarter more than doubled to $10.7 million, representing a 11.8% pro forma operating margin and 470bps stronger than 7.1% in the year-ago quarter. As BlackLine is scaling, it is finding tremendous expense leverage: pro forma sales and marketing costs rose only 8% y/y and R&D costs rose only 5% y/y, despite a 21% y/y growth in revenue. We note that when we add together BlackLine's revenue growth to its operating margins, its corresponding "Rule of 40" score of 33 is inching closer to the magical threshold of 40, driven by margin expansion.

Likewise, BlackLine's free cash flow growth is also humming. Year to date, the company has delivered $26.8 million of FCF (a 10.4% margin), approximately double the year-ago period.

Figure 2. BlackLine cash flows Source: BlackLine Q3 earnings release

Key takeaways

There's a lot about BlackLine has it continues to cement its leadership position in mid-market financial software and adds AR management tools that extend its overall TAM to $28 billion. Stay long here.

