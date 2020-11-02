PetMed Express (PETS) is a well-run company. Management earns a high Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC"), pays a dividend and is a good steward of its shareholders' money. Trading at 1.5X NTM Revenue and 11X NTM EBITDA (on an Enterprise Value basis), PetMed Express provides an inexpensive vehicle to take advantage of the "humanization" of pets trend.

However, this is not for the "faint of heart" as PetMed Express is a smaller player in a world where the "cost of capital" is converging to zero. While there are few competitors primarily focusing on RX and OTC Pet Medications, Chewy (CHWY), which offers this service as well as selling pet food and supplies on the Internet, is larger than PetMed Express in terms of revenue by ~20X and Chewy spends 20X more on marketing than PetMed Express spends on marketing

I previously wrote a bearish piece on the company; however, when the facts change, I change my mind. I recommend buying PetMed Express for the following reasons:

Prescription sales are driving profitability

Orders showing YoY growth for three Quarters

Inexpensive relative to its peers

Overview

Mea Culpa! After drafting my first article on PetMed Express (PetMed Express: Caught In The Crossfire And Cracks Showing - Sell (NASDAQ:PETS)), the stock price doubled over the period of several months. If you want an overview of selling pet food and supplies over the Internet, rather than providing a discussion here, I'll direct you to my previous article on Chewy (Chewy: Improving Fundamentals And A Large Total Addressable Market Already Priced In (NYSE:CHWY)). However, not to belabor my initial bad call, there was an operational change in the company after my article posted as YoY Quarterly orders started to grow pre-COVID and when lock-downs were removed in the summer. This order growth is one of the keys to my buy thesis.

Analysis of 2Q'21 Earnings

When PetMed Express announced earnings before the market opened on Monday (October 26th), the stock sold off and closed down 4.7% for the day. In the company's defense, the S&P500 closed down 1.9% for the day. PetMed Express beat its earnings target by $.02 per share; however, revenue missed consensus by ~$2M in the quarter. During the call, investors learned that the first phase of the revamped website launched during the Quarter, but the launch of the new website negatively impacted new and re-order revenue that Quarter. Investors should, also, expect the launch of its new mobile app by year end. The launch of the new website and mobile app have been highly anticipated by the market as their launch was delayed in the fall of 2019

Prescription Sales Are Driving Profitability

Historically, gross margin (%) increases ~100bps QoQ in 2Q; however, in 2Q'21 ending September 30th, gross margin (%) increased ~300bps QoQ and ~200bps YoY driven by a higher mix of prescription medication in the Quarter. This mix shift to higher-margin prescription revenue may persist in the future as prescription revenue is much more than half of the company's sales and, according to the company, when prescription sales grow, it's likely to have higher margins. In fact, margins could be a tailwind should prescription revenue continue its growth.

In my prior article on PetMed Express, I emphasized that Gross margin (%) was declining for the company due to a lower mix of prescription sales by stating:

PetMed Express enjoyed a stable gross margin (%) of 39-40% as Prescription medications grew. Once prescription medication started to decline in FY'10, Gross margin (%) fell over 700bps to 32% in FY'17……in essence, PetMed Express replaced lost high-margin Prescription revenue with low(er) margin other revenue.

In FY'14, the company ceased providing a breakdown of prescription revenue and, at that time, prescription revenue contributed to ~55% of total revenue.

However, based upon disclosure in a 2020 Investor Presentation (see above) and the fact that management disclosed that prescription revenue was more than 50% during their 2Q'21 conference call, one can see from the table below that prescription revenue grew from FY'14 to FY'20 and now represents almost 80% of the company's revenue. More importantly, given that the company has been successful growing Prescription revenue from FY'14 to FY'20, annual Gross margin (%) could increase back to the mid 30% or higher generating greater profitability and cash flow.

Support for the persistence of higher gross margin (%) can also be seen in consensus EBITDA estimates, where analysts have increased their EBITDA estimates after the company announced 2Q'21 earnings.

Quarterly Orders Are Growing

My original thesis was that orders were stagnating or, much worse, declining. Orders are determined since the company discloses average order size on a Quarterly basis; therefore, Revenue divided by Average Order Size yields the number of Quarterly orders.

Obviously, COVID-19 caused record YoY order growth in 1Q'21 where orders grew in excess of 16% YoY from 929M orders in 1Q'20 to 1,081M (or nearly 1.1B) orders in 1Q'21. However, the increase in Quarterly orders occurred prior to COVID-19 in 4Q'20 where orders grew 11% YoY to 826M (from 742M).

The increase in orders, also, drove revenue higher in those periods, but not through new customers, but from "re-order" revenue. While the company does not disclose customer metrics, the increases in orders driving higher "re-order" revenue indicate a loyal base of customers; moreover, PetMed Express has a Net Promoter Score of 84% which places it in the top 2% of companies.

PetMed Express Is Inexpensive Relative to Its Peer Group

For PetMed Express' comp set, I have included companies that sell petfood and supplies online such as Chewy and Zooplus AG (Z01) and I've also included distributors to the pet industry such as Covetrus (CVET) and Patterson Companies (PDCO).

The key to the valuation is the historical trading of PetMed Express and in the past year, PetMed Express traded at ~14X forward EBITDA which is $35 per share.

Conclusion

When COVID-19 the United States and lockdowns occurred, PetMed Express was a beneficiary as revenue and orders grew in 1Q. While the company did not attract materially more new customers during this time, revenue and orders grew due to their customer base. They key, however, is that orders were growing prior to the lockdowns and orders grew in their most recent Quarter as their customers order medication for their pets. Currently trading at under 12X EBITDA, the stock should be bought as the company may continue to expand its margins as they focus on medications.

