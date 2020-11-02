Risk-off conditions threatened to return to markets across all asset classes last week. The second wave of the coronavirus in Europe prompted governments to announce new lockdowns in Germany and France. If the virus follows the same path as earlier this year, the United States will likely face the same fate in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the number of cases is already rising in the US, and scientists say that a vaccine will not be available until sometime in 2021. While the therapeutic approach to dealing with COVID-19 has improved, people are still getting sick, and some are dying.

The November 3 US election is another issue that has caused an increase in risk-off price action in markets. While challenger Joe Biden continues to lead in the polls, the data seems eerily similar to the final days in the lead-up to the 2016 contest when President Trump shocked the world with a substantial victory in the Electoral College while he lost the popular vote. One of the issues that could be weighing on the stock market is the promise that Joe Biden and Democrats will increase corporate tax rates. Individual taxes will rise for those making over $400,000 per year if the former vice president becomes the forty-sixth President of the United States and Democrats capture a majority in the US Senate. It is no surprise that some degree of risk-off conditions hit markets last week. However, the selling was nothing compared to what the markets experienced in late February through April.

Over the past week, stocks turned lower. Crude oil moved below the bottom end of its trading range. The US dollar index rallied in a flight-to-quality move as the dollar is the world’s reserve currency. The rally in the dollar index could have been caused by overall weakness in the euro as Europe faces another round of the pandemic.

In March and April, risk-off sent the price of all assets tumbling. Crude oil fell below zero on the nearby NYMEX crude oil contract. Silver dropped to its lowest level since 2009 when it traded to a low of $11.74 per ounce, and gold fell to a low of $1450.90. The significant risk-off period lifted the dollar index to its highest level since 2002 at 103.96, which weighed on commodity prices. Meanwhile, the dollar turned lower, and raw material prices rallied dramatically. Gold and silver exploded to the upside. Gold reached an all-time high of $2063 in early August, and silver traded to $29.915 per ounce, the highest price since 2013. After climbing to those peaks, the precious metals retreated to lows of $1843 and $21.96, respectively, in late September. After recoveries to lower highs, the precious metals were back on the defensive last week as risk-off conditions threatened to return. As of Friday, October 30, gold and silver had not violated the late September lows, which stand as critical technical support levels.

A consolidation in gold continues, for now

After reaching the all-time high in US dollar terms in early August, gold has been making lower highs and lower lows.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, nearby COMEX gold futures traded to a low of $1859.20 last week and settled at just below the $1880 level on October 30. So far, the late September low and support level has held. Open interest at 545,623 contracts has been stable since August. Price momentum has been falling and was approaching an oversold condition as of the end of October, with the relative strength indicator at just below a neutral reading. Weekly historical volatility at 14.69% moved lower over the past weeks as the price of gold continued to consolidate, and weekly trading ranges narrowed.

While another round of risk-off action threatens to push gold below its support level at the late September low, the yellow metal has yet to challenge the level. Meanwhile, we could see lots of volatility next week as the US election is on Tuesday.

Silver could become even more volatile than the yellow metal

Silver is a highly volatile metal, so it attracts far more speculative interest than gold. A bullish or bearish trend in the silver market offers market participants more potential for percentage moves. Like gold, silver has made lower highs and lower lows since trading to just below the $30 per ounce level in early August.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of nearby COMEX silver futures shows the most recent low was at $21.96 in late September. Silver broke out above its critical technical resistance level of $21.095 in July 2020. The silver price moved almost 155% higher from the spike low in March to the August high. Since then, the price has not challenged the late September low or the critical technical support level, which is at the $21.095 breakout level. December silver futures settled at $23.646 per ounce on Friday, October 30. The total number of open long and short positions in the silver futures market stood at the 155,764-contract level as of October 29 and has been flatlining since early September. Weekly price momentum was trending lower towards oversold territory, but the relative strength indicator was sitting at a neutral reading. Weekly historical volatility in silver was at 43.84%, around the midpoint for 2020. Like gold, silver has made lower highs and lower lows since early August, but the price had not violated downside support levels as of the end of October.

Central bank selling- You can’t hold a bull market down for long

Central banks hold the lion’s share of gold produced in the history of the world. Gold holdings are part of foreign currency reserves, which means that the world’s monetary authorities validate the yellow metal’s role as a reserve asset in the global financial system. Central banks had been net buyers of gold over the past decade. The last significant central bank sale of the yellow metal came at the turn of the century when the United Kingdom sold half its reserves at auction at prices below $300 per ounce. Since then, the gold price has steadily appreciated with a few speed bumps along the way. The first came during the 2008 global financial crisis when the yellow metal fell from a new record high of over $1030 per ounce to $641. The next correction took gold from a record of $1920.70 in 2011 to a low of $1046.20 in December 2015. The latest correction came in March 2020 when the price dropped from $1704.30 to a low of $1450.90. All the while, central banks were buying gold led by China and Russia. The Chinese and Russians are significant gold-producing countries. Both have vacuumed in domestic production while adding even more to reserves on the international bullion market.

Gold exploded to a new all-time high at $2063 in August, prompting some countries to sell the precious metal. In Q3, central banks and monetary authorities became net sellers of gold for the first time in a decade. Turkey and Uzbekistan were the leading sellers, with Russia selling for the first time in thirteen years. According to the World Gold Council, overall gold demand dropped 19% in Q3 on a year-on-year basis. Net sales totaled 12.1 tons during the quarter.

While some central banks took advantage of all-time highs to lighten up on their gold holdings, central bank selling does not significantly impact the price over time; just ask the United Kingdom.

Seasonal lows set the stage for higher highs in 2021

We are now at a time of the year where gold tends to make seasonal lows. In 2015, gold and silver prices dropped to lows in December, which became significant technical support levels. Gold never challenged the 2015 low of $1046.20, but silver spiked below the level at $13.635 per ounce earlier this year only to explode to almost $30 per ounce a few months later. In 2016, gold fell to a higher low in the final month of the year.

The current economic and political landscapes in the face of the second wave of COVID-19 is setting a stage for risk-off conditions in markets across all asset classes. With a seasonal propensity to fall to lows at the end of the year, we could see price weakness in gold and silver continue.

Meanwhile, the financial therapy for the pandemic’s impact continues to be a tidal wave of central bank liquidity and quantitative easing, keeping interest rates at historic lows. The US Federal Reserve told markets that it is prepared to tolerate, and even encourages, rising inflation. While the US government has not gotten its act together to deliver another round of stimulus, the US Treasury already borrowed a record $3 trillion to fund the stimulus from earlier this year. The next package is sure to arrive in the aftermath of the election, which will prompt more borrowing. The stimulus and liquidity expand deficits and weigh on the purchasing power of all currencies as they increase the money supply. The bottom line is that the conditions that could cause an end of the year selloff in gold and silver and push prices lower will generate a response that could not be more bullish for the future price path of the two precious metals. Low rates, rising deficits, and money supply are a potent bullish cocktail for gold and silver. Central banks and governments can increase the money supply with the push of a button. The only way to increase the gold and silver stock is to extract more of the metals from the earth’s crust.

GLTR has an over 83% exposure to gold and silver

There are many choices when it comes to investing in gold and silver. The most direct route is via the coins and bars offered by dealers and financial institutions worldwide. The gold and silver market in London are the hub of trading for central banks and monetary authorities. The CME’s COMEX market is a highly liquid exchange for futures and futures options. Many leveraged and unleveraged products reflect the price action in gold and silver. Mining shares often perform as leveraged instruments as they tend to outperform the metals on the upside and underperform when prices correct lower. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF product (GLTR) holds the precious metals that trade on the CME’s COMEX and NYMEX futures markets. The top holding and fund summary of GLTR includes:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The GLTR product had an 83.19% exposure to gold and silver bullion as of October 30. GLTR has net assets of $556.26 million, trades an average of 47,001 shares each day, and charges a 0.60% expense ratio.

As of the end of October, the nearby gold futures contract was 23.68% higher. Silver moved 32.1% higher over the ten-month period.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, GLTR moved from $76.40 to $93.35 per share or 22.2% higher. GLTR is an option for those looking to add exposure to gold and silver to portfolios.

The coming weeks could be a rough time in the gold and silver markets. Seasonality favors the downside, and a risk-off period tends to send the prices of all assets lower. However, the central banks and governments’ action in response to the pandemic remains highly bullish for the metals. It is more than a challenge to pick a bottom in any market. I would be a scale-down buyer of GLTR or other gold and silver products during an end of year correction, leaving plenty of room to add on further price weakness. In March, we learned that the price action could get ugly during selloffs when market participants rush for exits to risk positions at the same time. Gold got down to $1450 and silver to below $12 before turning around and delivering explosive moves. While I do not expect the precious metals to revisit the March lows, anything is possible when volatility blows through markets like a tsunami.

I would view any selling tsunami that attacks the markets over the coming weeks as a golden opportunity for 2021.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long gold and silver.