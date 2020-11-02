IDORSIA--Reaching Out for More

On July 16th, 2019, I shared my first article about Idorsia (OTCPK:IDRSF) (IDIA.SW). I cited for my readers that I had opened a small position in the stock at $16.42. In the ensuing 15 months, the stock did not escape the massive sell-off in March of this year, due to the pandemic. In fact, the 52-week range in pricing of the stock has been a low of $18.75 to a high of $34.75. During this period, I have added constantly to my position, albeit, at prices higher than my initial purchase.

Idorsia is a unique Swiss biotech company with a management and research team that created the predecessor biotech company and subsequently sold the company to Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) for $30 billion. After Johnson & Johnson concluded the buy-out, they turned around and funded the creation of Idorsia where they transferred over a huge number of drugs that were in advanced clinical trials. Now into the 15th month since my first article, the fruits of the clinical trials Idorsia is guiding through the FDA approval process, they are ready to achieve results for their efforts. With this article, I will update the status of the clinical trials and the other relevant information relating to the preparations being made for their first launch of a drug they fully control.

I would suggest for my new readers, take the time and read my first article and obtain the foundational information about the uniqueness of the Idorsia story-and understanding the leadership team for the predecessor biotech, this husband and wife team own a stake of nearly 30% of the outstanding Idorsia shares.

Chronology of 2020 Events:

Key Metrics from 3rd-Q SEC financial filings:

On October 27th, Idorsia announced their third quarter financial results. At this stage of development their revenue stream is negligible. For investors seeing the caliber of collaborations Idorsia has in place, the following are the comments made in this recent SEC filing and relates to their US GAAP revenues for the first three quarters of 2020:

US GAAP revenue of CHF 66 million in the first nine months of 2020 consisted of contract revenue recognized in connection with the collaboration agreements with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (CHF 49 million), Janssen Biotech, Inc. (CHF 8 million), Roche (CHF 4 million), Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (CHF 3 million) and Santhera Pharmaceuticals Ltd (CHF 2 million) - see further update with regards to Santhera below - compared to a revenue of CHF 20 million in the first nine months of 2019.

US GAAP operating expenses in the first nine months of 2020 amounted to CHF 354 million (CHF 375 million in 9M 2019), of which CHF 290 million relates to R&D (CHF 327 million in 9M 2019), which includes a one-off expense of CHF 32 million as explained in the legal update in the HY 2020 financial reporting and repeated below, and CHF 64 million to SG&A expenses (CHF 47 million in 9M 2019).

US GAAP net loss in the first nine months of 2020 amounted to CHF 308 million compared to CHF 352 million in the first nine months of 2019. The decrease of the net loss was mainly driven by higher contract revenues and lower operating expenses.

The US GAAP net loss resulted in a net loss per share of CHF 2.25 (basic and diluted) in the first nine months of 2020 compared to a net loss per share of CHF 2.68 (basic and diluted) in the first nine months of 2019.

(Sourced from Idorsia's 3rd-Q, SEC Filing)

At this stage of their path to meaningful and sustainable revenue, their current liquidity and indebtedness is a more relevant metric. At the end of the first nine months of 2020, Idorsia's liquidity (including cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term deposits) amounted to CHF 816 million. It should be noted the October direct placement that generated 535.5 million Swiss Francs is not reflected in the 3rd-Q filing. When you add these funds, their total liquidity amounts to 1.351.5 billion CHF, less any depletions during the month of October.

(in CHF millions) Sep 30, 2020 Liquidity Cash and cash equivalents 148 Short-term deposits 668 Long-term deposits - Total liquidity* 816 Indebtedness Convertible loan 386 Convertible bond 199 Other financial debt - Total indebtedness 585

Sourced from Idorsia's 3rd-Quarter Financial Report to the SEC

* In collaboration with Janssen Biotech to jointly develop aprocitentan, Janssen Biotech has sole commercialization rights worldwide

Neurocrine Biosciences has a global license to develop and commercialize our ACT-709478, a novel T-type calcium channel blocker, for the treatment of a rare form of pediatric epilepsy. In May 2020, Neurocrine announced plans to initiate a Phase 2 study for ACT-709478 in the second half of 2020.

Current Pipeline in Development:

Compound Mechanism of Action Target Indication Status Daridorexant Dual orexin receptor antagonist Insomnia FDA NDA Filing 2020 Aprocitentan* Dual endothelin receptor antagonist Resistant hypertension management Phase 3 Clazosentan Endothelin receptor antagonist Vasospasm associated with aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage Phase 3 Lucerastat Glucosylceramide synthase inhibitor Fabry disease Phase 3 Selatogrel P2Y 12 receptor antagonist Suspected acute myocardial infarction Phase 3 Cenerimod S1P 1 receptor modulator Systemic lupus erythematosus Phase 2 ACT-774312 CRTH2 receptor antagonist Nasal polyposis Phase 2 ACT-539313 Selective orexin 1 receptor antagonist Psychiatric disorders Phase 2 Sinbaglustat GBA2/GCS inhibitor Rare lysosomal storage disorders Phase 1 ACT-1004-1239 - Immunology / Cancer immunotherapy Phase 1 ACT-1014-6470 - Immunology Phase 1

Near Term Major Events:

Daridorexant -Idorsia is currently completing their NDA and it should be filed by the end of the year. This is a major event for Idorsia.

-Idorsia is currently completing their NDA and it should be filed by the end of the year. This is a major event for Idorsia. Clazosentan - They have a registration program in Japan, to assess the efficacy and safety of clazosentan in reducing vasospasm and vasospasm-related morbidity and mortality events in adult patients with aSAH- Subarachnoid Aneurysmal Hemorrhage , has completed recruitment in the first half of 2020. The results are on target to be announced by the end of 2020, with a rapid turnaround for filing of the dossier with the Japanese health authority.

- They have a registration program in Japan, to assess the efficacy and safety of clazosentan in reducing vasospasm and vasospasm-related morbidity and mortality events in adult patients with aSAH- , has completed recruitment in the first half of 2020. The results are on target to be announced by the end of 2020, with a rapid turnaround for filing of the dossier with the Japanese health authority. Lucerastat -Their phase 3 clinical trial should have reportable results by the end of 2020. This phase 3 study is to determine the efficacy and safety of lucerastat oral monotherapy in adult patients with Fabry disease. Enrollment will be completed by the end of 2020 with 90 to 100 patients ultimately being randomized to lucerastat or placebo in a 2:1 ratio. Results of this study are targeted for the second half of 2021.

-Their phase 3 clinical trial should have reportable results by the end of 2020. This phase 3 study is to determine the efficacy and safety of oral monotherapy in adult patients with Fabry disease. Enrollment will be completed by the end of 2020 with 90 to 100 patients ultimately being randomized to lucerastat or placebo in a 2:1 ratio. Results of this study are targeted for the second half of 2021. Ponesimod -This drug candidate is not listed on Idorsia pipeline data due to it being controlled by Janssen. Janssen filed an NDA with the FDA in March 2020. If the FDA follows the historical trend for approval, they should issue their decision before March 2021. There is the chance the decision can come well before this date if there are no issues found with the submission. Idorsia is scheduled to receive an 8% royalty for net sales of the drug, upon approval.

Concluding Remarks

In the short three years that Idorsia has been in existence, they have a remarkable record of accomplishments. The number of drugs in their pipeline and the partnership deals that will provide a revenue stream, speaks volumes to the abilities the management and the R&D team brings to the potential success for Idorsia and their shareholders.

The fact they have more than 1 billion CHF to commercialize their first drug, daridorexant, indicates they have a great marketing plan in place for what could be a blockbuster that will make Idorsia a profitable company in short-order, after the FDA approval.

Assuming current events maintain a positive flow of results, the next few months should be exciting times to own Idorsia's shares.

