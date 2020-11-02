While the company seems fully priced, it is a business we are happy to buy and hold for the long term.

Cybersecurity has become a big issue in the past year. Through its latest acquisition, Akamai continues to establish its dominance in the space.

Thesis Summary

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) provides CDN and cloud services. It has been around for over 20 years and is a leader in cybersecurity and edge computing. While the stock is fully priced, we believe that it is still a good company to add to your portfolio. Akamai has “utility-like” characteristics that make its revenues reliable and secure. Furthermore, the company will enjoy continued growth thanks to cybersecurity and its pioneering Edge Platform.

Company Overview

Akamai Technologies provides CDN and cloud services for delivering content around the internet. It provides the necessary infrastructure to companies around the world to deliver data in a fast and secure way. The company has been around since the days of the tech bubble and has a long track record of growth and profitability. The latest quarterly numbers are no different, and we can gain some insight into the direction the market and business is going:

YoY, revenues are up 11% after accounting for foreign exchange. The company operates in two main segments; Web Division, and Media and Carrier Division. The service provided is essentially the same, but the profile of the clients and specific needs are different. Web Division serves data to “traditional” HTML websites, such as Airbnb Inc. (AIRB). Meanwhile, Media and Carrier provide services to clients like the NBA and Riot Games. Revenues are split quite evenly between these two segments at $418M and $375M, respectively, in the latest quarter. However, the Media and Carrier grew at 16%, more than twice as fast as the Web.

Perhaps though, a more interesting breakdown of revenues would be by service and geography. Akamai has established itself as a leader in the cybersecurity space. Cloud Security Solutions brought in $266M and grew 23% YoY. Geographically, U.S. revenue was $437 million, up 6% year over year, while international revenue came in at $355 million, an 18% increase.

In terms of revenue growth, the company has achieved a very reasonable 12% CAGR over the last 10 years. The appeal of the steady double-digit growth, though, is at least matched, if not outweighed, by that of the balance sheet.

With $742M in cash, over $2 billion in short-term assets, and only $3.4 billion in total liabilities, Akamai has an above-average balance sheet. The question for investors is whether the company can maintain the last few years' levels of growth in the future. The area is getting incredibly competitive, but the company enjoys some significant advantages and also new growth opportunities.

Strengths and Opportunities

The strength of the balance sheet, as mentioned above, is a big plus. The other thing we love about Akamai is its distribution of revenues, giving investors good exposure to the international market. But what surely separates Akamai from its peers are two things; its vast and established network and its leadership in cybersecurity and edge computing.

Akamai has over 300,000 servers around the world. This level of infrastructure is unrivaled and is what allows the company to deliver data so fast. The final iteration of this infrastructure comes in the form of Akamai’s Edge Platform. Edge computing is a “decentralized” way of delivering information. It connects devices directly, rather than having to go through servers, and Akamai is unparalleled in this area.

"A quarter of a million edge servers, deployed in thousands of locations around the world ingest 2.5 exabytes of data per year and interact with 1.3 billion devices and 100 million IP addresses every day. Residing within one network hop of over 90% of the world’s Internet users — it is the only global, massively distributed, intelligent edge platform, with the scale, resiliency, and security that businesses demand."

The company has been a pioneer in edge computing for the last 10 years, but edge computing represents the future even more than the past. The decentralized nature of edge computing is what will enable future technologies such as AI, IoT, and 5G. The growth prospects are unquantifiable.

The other area where the company is thriving is cybersecurity, a segment that is poised to grow at a 10% CAGR from 2020-2027. Cybersecurity has become a very significant issue for companies scaling their digitalization. A recent survey by Asavie shows that this has become an even bigger issue following the COVID-19 pandemic:

As we can see, scaling endpoint security was the top concern for large companies. Furthermore, over 44% of companies cited receiving cyberattacks during the COVID-19 months.

Cybersecurity represents a growth opportunity which we believe could far exceed 10% CAGR. Akamai’s security services already grew at over 20% in the last quarter, and the company continues to assert its leadership with the recent acquisition of Asavie. Asavie’s technology focuses on creating secure networks for mobile applications. The key driver behind the acquisition was the scalability of Asavie’s technology. With this new integration, Akamai can reinforce its cybersecurity offerings and capture further growth from 5G.

On a final note, regarding this section, we’d like to point out the fact that the revenues are incredibly steady and secure. Akamai offers a service that is the backbone of the internet. It is part of the infrastructure that allows the internet to work, and as such, it is protected to a certain extent from demand headwinds, as many of its services are “necessities”. Furthermore, the company displays a moat-like quality thanks to its unparalleled infrastructure and superior technology.

Weaknesses and Threats

As far as weaknesses and threats, there are at least two significant issues that the company could face in the next few years:

First and foremost, the biggest issue that the company faces is competition. Not competition from its competitors, but rather from its clients. When it comes to the CDN market, we have seen a tendency for the “Big boys” to develop in-house solutions for their specific networks. This is something we saw with Netflix Inc. (NFLX), which used to be a client of Akamai’s.

The other problem is that Akamai may lose out to some of the other players in the space as CDN becomes “commoditized”. Despite Akamai’s superior offerings, companies like Amazon.com (AMZN) and Microsoft, Inc. (MSFT) can offer cheaper and more “standardized” solutions. This would take market share from Akamai, or at the very least, could put heavy downward pressure on profitability. Having said this, what we see as a much more real possibility, is that Akamai could one day be absorbed by one of these key players.

Valuation

The valuation method is based on our estimates of potential unlevered free cash flow to common shareholders. To do this, we analyze some key ratios regarding investment, revenue, and operating expenses. If you'd like to learn more about our valuation method, you can read about it here.

Akamai has a strong growth prospect for 2020 and further years to come, but we did adjust investment spending, which has increased so far in 2020, with net asset turnover decreasing slightly. Profitability is set to remain solid and consistent, and the balance sheet looks healthy, as the debt burden is more than compensated with short- and long-term financial investments, with net interest expense minimal.

Overall, we expect an approximate long-term cash return of 6.43% for common stock at the current price ($106.72, October 28). You can see a summary of our forecasted financial data below:

Takeaway

Given what we believe to be very reasonable growth expectations, the return for Akamai does look, on the surface, rather underwhelming. However, we are still bullish on the company given the strengths and resilience of its revenues. We invite you to think about Akamai as a utility company, as much as it is a technology company. It provides infrastructure which is essential to the workings of the internet. Akamai serves around 30% of all internet traffic today and that is something that can’t disappear overnight. A look at the stock price chart shows that the company has followed a steady appreciation over the years. Given the fact that revenues are reliable, there are significant growth opportunities, and the incredible strength of the balance sheet, AKAM is a stock we are happy to buy and hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.