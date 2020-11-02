Thus far, it's been a busy year for M&A in the gold sector (GLD), but we've seen a dearth of deals from the senior gold producers, with most of them busy playing defense rather than offense. This morning's news that Yamana Gold (AUY) will be acquiring Monarch Gold (OTCQX:MRQRF) has finally changed this trend, with the company being one of the only million-ounce gold producers to make an acquisition this year. While many miners are likely hesitant to do any deals as several developers are up more than 50% year to date, Yamana has practically stolen Monarch Gold, paying just US$39.58/oz for the company's 2.88-million ounce Wasamac gold resource. Assuming the deal goes through successfully, Yamana shareholders should be delighted as this represents a significant discount to the average price paid per ounce and adds more Tier-1 ounces to Yamana's global gold inventory.

(Source: Yamana Gold Company Presentation)

The senior gold producers are in a difficult position relative to their mid-tier and intermediate producer peers. There are simply not enough attractive assets to go around, and few assets can move the needle when it comes to growing production. This is why it's so surprising that names like Newmont (NYSE:NEM) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) have actually been divesting assets like the sale of Red Lake and KCGM in the past 12 months, as there are finite world-class gold projects out there, and cleaning up a balance sheet through divestment is a short-term gain (less interest expense, healthier leverage ratio) for a long-term loss (a portion of annual gold production). Fortunately, Yamana Gold is one of the few senior gold producers that seem to recognize this because while many million-ounce producers are playing defense, Yamana finally jumped on offense this week.

(Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, Tudor Gold Company Presentation, Author's illustration)

As noted earlier, the company has swooped in to acquire Monarch Gold's Wasamac Project and Camflo Mill in Quebec, with Wasamac sitting roughly 100 kilometers west of Yamana's 50%-owned Canadian Malartic Mine, and Camflo sitting less than 20 kilometers away from Malartic. This deal is a brilliant move by Yamana as the company's detriment relative to other senior gold producers is its weighting in Tier-2 operating jurisdictions and its relatively high costs. Wasamac not only offers a Tier-1 jurisdiction that could complement Yamana's Tier-1 production from Canadian Malartic, but it also offers high margins, with Wasamac's all-in sustaining costs estimated at an incredible $630/oz. Given the two significant benefits, this deal would have made sense at a price tag of $80.00/oz, but Yamana somehow got it done for less than $40.00/oz. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Monarch Gold Company Presentation)

(Source: Monarch Gold Company Presentation)

As noted in the news release, Monarch will be spinning out its non-core assets, and Yamana will be paying consideration of $114 million for its Wasamac Project, which holds 2.88 million ounces of gold resources, and the Camflo Mill. Based on a price tag of $114 million and 2.88 million ounces of gold, this translates to a valuation of just $39.58/oz, a 60% discount to the average paid for Tier-1 jurisdiction gold juniors of $90.86/oz.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As shown in the table above of past acquisitions, the average junior was acquired for $90.86/oz with 2.62 million ounces of gold at 3.98 grams per tonne gold. Meanwhile, the median, which smooths out any outliers came in at 1.76 million ounces of gold at 2.20 grams per tonne gold. Based on Monarch's Wasamac Project holding 2.88 million ounces of gold at 2.65 grams per tonne gold, we can see that Monarch lines up relatively well with the average and median, yet is being acquired for more than 60% below the average ($90.86/oz), and more than 45% below the median ($79.40/oz). This suggests that Yamana is practically stealing the Wasamac Project from Monarch, and it is not overpaying in the slightest, even after the 43% premium to the 20-day volume-weighted average price.

(Source: Monarch Gold Company Presentation)

As we can see in the chart below, this acquisition has pushed the 4-period moving average for the price paid per ounce in Tier-1 gold explorers acquisitions down to $65.00/oz from $90.74/oz previously. This tells us that Tier-1 jurisdiction gold explorers are no longer receiving top-dollar in acquisitions even with the higher gold price, as the 4-period moving average was sitting at $101.92/oz with gold at $1,536/oz, 20% lower. Therefore, for investors looking at buying Tier-1 gold explorers that they believe to be takeover targets, it doesn't make sense to pay up above $65.00/oz, which is the current 4-period moving average. Obviously, it's possible that future deals come in above the current 4-period moving average, but the key is to bake in a margin of safety when investing. Therefore, while the Monarch acquisition is a great deal, Yamana, it's not a great sign for investors hoping for large premiums and at least $100.00/oz valuations for their Tier-1 gold explorers.

(Source: Author's Chart)

So, why is the deal so positive for Yamana?

As discussed previously, Yamana has five operating mines currently, with only one being in a Tier-1 jurisdiction: Canadian Malartic. The good news is that Canadian Malartic makes up nearly 40% of Yamana's gold production, but otherwise, Yamana is operating out of Chile (El Penon), Mexico (Minera Florida), Argentina (Cerro Moro), and Brazil (Jacobina). Also, the company's all-in sustaining costs are quite high relative to its peers and the industry average, as they're expected to remain near $1,000/oz in FY2021 and came in at $1,082/oz in Q3. These high costs offset the company's competitive dividend yield relative to its peers, leading to a slightly compressed multiple as Yamana's margins are weaker, and its jurisdictions are less favorable.

(Source: Company News Release, Author's Notes)

(Source: Author's Chart)

Fortunately, Wasamac has the potential to add an 11-year mine life with average annual gold production of 142,000 ounces per year at all-in sustaining costs of $630/oz. This kills two birds with one stone. Not only does it move Yamana from a ~40% Tier-1 gold producer to a ~50% Tier-1 gold producer, assuming Wasamac goes into production by FY2023, but it also helps to bring down Yamana's high all-in sustaining costs. This is because Wasamac's costs are expected to come in 35% lower than Yamana's future cost profile (~$1,000/oz), and 12% of gold production at 40% lower costs should provide a small tailwind to costs and help drag down the consolidated average cost profile.

(Source: Monarch Gold Company Presentation)

The current cost estimate to bring Wasamac into production is slightly higher relative to the peer average but is still quite reasonable at $348 million. Given that Yamana has over $470 million in cash & cash equivalents and should be net cash position by Q3 2021, this project can easily be funded by Yamana without increasing the debt load. In fact, the company's cash position increased by over $140 million last quarter alone. This means that Wasamac can be funded with less than one year of free cash flow, assuming a similar run rate to the Q3 results.

(Source: Yamana Gold Company Presentation)

While there's no guarantee that the transaction will go through, the Monarch Gold acquisition is a massive win for Yamana shareholders if it is approved. The company adds ounces in a top jurisdiction, adds a project with industry-leading costs, and adds nearly million ounces of gold reserves at a cost of barely $50.00/oz. Assuming Wasamac heads into production by FY2023, this could help push Yamana closer to being a 1.5 million-ounce producer when combined with the increased production from the Jacobina Phase II Expansion. Based on Yamana's proactive thinking in this deal and decision to start playing offense while its peers play defense, I continue to believe any sharp pullbacks below $5.15 will be low-risk buying opportunities.

