High earnings multiples and some long-term concerns on the business model mean that I am not initiating a position here.

MediaAlpha (MAX) has received a warm welcome on the public markets as investors like the role which the company plays in connecting insurers with consumers, demonstrated by the strong growth and actual profitability already.

The role of sort of middle-man or connector in this field is working now, yet, I have some doubts about the long-term viability of this middle man.

While the company aims to provide transparency to this market, it somehow takes a fat cut as a connector as well. This, in combination with elevated multiples, means that I have some concerns about the stock here, although I am happy to keep a close eye on the developments from here.

Bringing Customers To Insurers

The title of this paragraph is basically the mission and the business of the company. The company aims to provide real-time and transparent results on its ecosystem, connecting insurance companies with high-intent customers, making use of technology and data science.

The key numbers reveal quite a substantial operation including more than 500 insurance buyers, more than 5 million customer referrals (on a monthly basis) and more than 25 million customer searches (again on a monthly basis). This results in over a billion dollar in transaction volumes facilitated over the past two years.

The company understands that different insurers have different appetite and estimates for risks and their ''risk pools'' might not necessarily match. Hence, each insurer has a different perceived value of each customer, as this differentiation becomes visible in the platform, allowing insurance companies to better target the customer they like or move towards more profitable cohorts.

Essentially, the platform of the company commissions a real-time auction whenever a consumer searches for insurance online. Currently, the company relies largely on property and casualty insurance (including auto) which is responsible for 60% of sales, complemented by a sizable healthcare business. The industry in which the company operates is both very large, with premiums running around $2 trillion a year and very stable (in the sense that many types of insurance are obligatory by law).

Within the auto business, emerging names like Lemonade (LMND) and Root (ROOT) aim to transform the industry through a direct online to consumer segment, with similar trends seen in health among others - eHealth and GoHealth.

IPO & Valuation Thoughts

MediaAlpha, its underwriters, and its selling shareholder initially aimed to sell a combined 9.2 million shares (including 3.0 million shares from the selling shareholder) in a range between $18 and $20 per share. Pricing took place right in the middle of the range. At $19 per share, the company raised gross proceeds of about $118 million with the public offering.

A total share count of 58.7 million shares translates into an equity valuation of $1.12 billion at the offer price. Unfortunately, not all the proceeds from the offering will benefit the company, with net debt on a pro-forma basis seen around $180 million, pushing up the valuation to $1.3 billion.

Comforting in this sense is that the company has a sizable revenue base and, in fact, is profitable. The company generated $297 million in sales in 2018 on which it reported an operating profit of $19 million. Revenues rose 37% to $405 million in 2019 as operating profits rose at a slightly slower pace to $25 million.

Growth actually accelerated to 41% in the first half of this year to $424 million. Operating profits for the six-month period more than doubled from $3 million to $7 million, suggesting that the profitability of the business is back-loaded, so to say. Preliminary third quarter results suggest third quarter revenues around $150 million, up 36% year-over-year. At this level, sales trend at $600 million on an annualised basis, with EBIT for the third quarter seen at $9 million.

Based on the run-rate, we can see that the valuation looks modest at just over 2 times sales, at least at the offer price. Assuming the company can maintain operating margins around 6%, as it did in 2018 and 2019, this reveals operating earnings potential around $36 million. Net interest expenses on the pro-forma debt load might come in around $7 million. After a 20% tax rate, earnings might come in around $23 million, close to $0.40 per share.

This results in elevated valuations as shares have risen to $33 in the first days of trading. At this level, equity is awarded a value of $1.94 billion as the enterprise value comes in around $2.1 billion. Based on the pro-forma earnings power pegged this year, shares trade at nearly 100 times earnings, although valuations are much more modest if we look at sales, with the business valued around 3.5 times annualised sales.

What Now?

Let's start with the valuation thoughts. Based on sales multiples, the valuation looks modest, in context of the rapid growth delivered upon. For now, it seems that operating margins come in at mid-single digit margins, as the question is what the business model will evolve to and what sustainable margins for this business could be.

Risk factors other than that of the business model and margin developments are that the company relies heavily on partners of the platform, in terms of the buy side and supply side (Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)) as well. Other risks include that of concentration with Progressive (the insurer) responsible for more than 20% of sales, and the fact that the middle man at some point in time might be cut off some way.

While the relative sales model and growth looks compelling, I have some concerns about the viability of the long-term model as the company aims to provide transparency and fairness to consumers, yet, on the other hand, it earns a bit cut as well. So, while the model circumvents a traditional fat commission fee in the insurance business, it introduces another set of fees, which, in the end, have to be paid by someone, eventually the customer.

This is somewhat of a contradiction in my eyes, as this is exactly the reason why I fail to see appeal here despite modest sales multiples and still solid growth.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service, we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs, and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.