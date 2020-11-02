Late last week, online retail giant Amazon (AMZN) reported its third quarter results. To say the numbers were impressive would be an understatement, as the company blew past its own guidance as well as street estimates. While the stock may not have responded initially thanks to Q4 profit guidance, the report shows why this monster will not be stopped anytime soon.

For Q3, revenues of more than $96 billion were more than $3 billion ahead of the top end of management's forecast, which resulted in a beat of $3.54 billion above the street. The North American segment grew by 39%, a sharp acceleration from last year's 24%, while International revenue growth more than doubled from 18% to 37%. AWS was the "laggard" here, only showing 29% growth, slowing down from last year's 35% increase.

Perhaps the most important part of this report was that this revenue growth translated to the bottom line. When the company reported impressive Q2 results, it guided to operating income of $2 billion to $5 billion, which assumed $2 billion of coronavirus expenses. In the end, the company delivered operating income of nearly $6.2 billion, with all three segments showing tremendous improvement as detailed in the table below. As a result, earnings per share came in at $12.37, beating the street by nearly five dollars per share.

(Source: Q3 earnings release linked in opening)

Amazon's move to meaningful profits has also resulted in tremendous cash flow improvement. Traditional free cash flow in the trailing 12 months came in at $29.5 billion, which showed nice 26% growth over the prior year's trailing year period. However, the company's more important metric - free cash flow less equipment finance leases and principal repayments of all other finance leases and financing obligations - showed more than 70% growth to $17.9 billion. The net cash pile is now roughly $35.5 billion, compared to less than $21 billion just a year earlier.

When it comes to guidance, revenues are forecast to be in a range of $112 billion to $121 billion, and almost the entire range was above the $112.4 average street estimate. Operating income is expected to be between $1.0 billion and $4.5 billion, which assumes approximately $4.0 billion of costs related to COVID-19. This part of the forecast was a little light, as the street was at $5.81 billion, but look at what the company guided to for Q3 and what was reported in the end. It would not surprise me at the Q4 report if Amazon ends up coming in north of $6 billion.

Amazon shares were part of a big tech selloff on Friday, but it's not like analysts were out with many negative notes. In fact, we've continued to see numerous price target hikes in recent months. As the graphic below shows, the street now has an average target of nearly $3,800 a share, representing nearly 25% upside from Friday's close. With a strong holiday quarter, it wouldn't surprise me if the average analyst price target three months from now has a 4 handle on it.

(Source: Seeking Alpha analyst ratings page, seen here)

In the end, it was another strong quarter for Amazon. Q3 revenues and earnings blew past estimates, as all three segments showed solid strong and meaningful profitability. The company's revenue guidance for the current period was tremendous, and although the operating income forecast was weighed down a bit by coronavirus expenses, management has been very conservative with these numbers in the past. Friday's fall in shares makes the name even more attractive, as online shopping growth continues to soar, and the street sees this name rising roughly 25% from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.