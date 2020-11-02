Siyata Mobil (SYTA) is a provider of the UV-350, the only First Net approved vehicle-mounted 4G push-to-talk ("PTT") all-in-one and handheld wireless communication devices for commercial fleets such as taxis and trucks and for first responders such as police vehicles, fire vehicles, yellow school buses, and ambulances. The company also sells rugged hand held cell phones for the same customer base as the UV-350 and also offers signal boosters. This is a follow up to my previous articles on this stock.

Siyata has been developing its strategy which has been focused on partnering with Tier 1 wireless carriers to gain access to the U.S. market, which represents the largest addressable market opportunity for Siyata. The company won approval from the two largest U.S. Tier 1 wireless carriers in the second half of 2019. Winning certification from First Net, AT&T and Verizon took longer than management expected and as a result the company has failed to meet forecasted revenue guidance. With the new partners in place, Siyata was all set to experience sales escalation but Covid 19 struck. Similarly to what many other companies experienced, direct sales and demonstrations came to a screeching halt due to travel restrictions.

New Start

The stock price had been on a steady decline but that is no longer the case. Siyata got a new beginning when it was uplisted to Nasdaq at the end of September and the stock price has been climbing. I'm not the only one who believes that things are now different. Institutions bought at the IPO with investment houses Psagot taking a 15% interest and More taking a 5% position as indicated on the investor presentation. I would not be surprised to see the company receive analyst coverage in the near future as analysts tend to follow fund money.

This blogger is also seeing the potential for Siyata, making his case for a 10X stock price increase.

The pandemic may have delayed sales efforts for the UV-350 but not cancelled potential sales. Siyata should be able to make up for lost time in the next few months.

Boost From Boosters

While the pandemic has slowed down sales activity on Siyata's devices, it has been a boom for Siyata's cellular booster sales. People working from home and retailers using cell phone apps to offer contactless services all rely on quality telephone reception which for many a booster has become a necessity.

Siyata has added a new booster product that is designed to be sold along with the UV-350 for vehicles that operate in rural areas, added a VP of booster sales and offers the product through their partner distribution network as well as through Amazon.

CEO Marc Seelenfreund mentioned in a conversation this morning that he is encouraged by companies like Wilson being able to capture $100 million in booster sales. This study forecasts that global booster sales will grow at a rate exceeding 7% over the near future.

Financials

There are 3.1 million shares outstanding and 2.1 million warrants (SYTAW) with a strike price of $6.85 that expire in five years. There are 0.2 million warrants with a strike price pf $61.77 with various expiration dates within five years and 0.058 million options. Fully diluted share count is 5.6 million. The market cap is about $33 million.

There is debt in the form of convertible debentures totaling about $7 million of which a little over a million dollars is callable in June 2021. The company intends to repay the June debentures and Mr. Seelenfreund is already working on refinancing the remaining debentures which mature in Dec. 2021. The company has $10 million in cash subsequent to the capital raise completed at the uplisting. The enterprise value is about $30 million.

CEO Seelenfreund gave me his target for fiscal 2021 as revenue of $30 million, double what the company is likely to bring in for this fiscal year. This is not guidance but what he considers a reasonable target. Applying the target revenue results in a forward price to sales ratio of 1X. It is difficult to find a fast growing tech company selling at sales right now. If the company achieves its goal it should be rewarded with a price to sales ratio of at least 3X or maybe 4X similarly to what Motorola stock (MSI) sells for, which would result in a stock price between $18 and $24.

Readers please note that all figures are in U.S. dollars and my EV calculation is different than the latest company investor presentation which does not include the fully diluted share count and had a different cash position. I used $10 million for cash which is what I learned from my call with the CEO this morning.

Risks

The company has experienced delays in winning approvals and also due to the pandemic in achieving its sales guidance. The world is learning to adopt to the pandemic and sales efforts have resumed despite limited travel. With its targeted sales distribution partners in place it is now time to realize the market acceptance or lack of penetration of Siyata's products.

The warrants might create a temporary barrier at their strike price of $6.85. Should the share price appreciate above the share price, warrant conversion at $6.85 will bring the stock lower until the warrants are exhausted.

Conclusion

Siyata's UV-350 remains the only commercially available in vehicle communication device approved by First Net. Despite delays in approvals and from the pandemic, the company has established an enviable sales network which should result in strong revenue growth. Demand for cellular boosters should continue to be strong as the pandemic continues to rage.

The company's Nasdaq IPO was well received by institutions with two funds taking large new positions right from the start. These funds were probably attracted to the low valuation. Using the company's targeted revenue for fiscal 2021 results in a discounted price to sales ratio of just 1X. Should the company achieve its goal it should rerate at a higher multiple.

