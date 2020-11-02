On Wednesday, October 28, 2020, Italian energy giant Eni S.p.A. (E) announced its third quarter earnings results. Admittedly, nobody expected the company's results to be especially good as the energy sector continues to struggle with low oil prices and somewhat weak demand from the transportation sector. Eni's results did somewhat reflect these problems as the company reported a fairly significant revenue decline and delivered a net loss. As is always the case though, there are some positive developments in the company's report that could benefit it in the coming quarters. Overall though, the company is continuing to struggle but it is positioned to be a survivor.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Eni's third quarter 2020 earnings results:

Eni reported total revenues of €10.520 billion in the third quarter of 2020. This represents a 37.98% decrease over the €16.961 billion that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company reported an operating profit of €220 million in the most recent quarter. This compares rather unfavorably to the €1.861 billion operating profit that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Eni produced an average of 1.701 million barrels of oil equivalents per day in the reporting period. This represents a 9.90% decline over the 1.888 million barrels of oil equivalents per day that the company averaged last year.

The company continued its exploration success through multiple discoveries and successful appraisals. The company currently expects to add more than 300 million barrels of oil equivalents to its reserves this year.

Eni reported a net loss of €501 million in the third quarter of 2020. This compares very unfavorably to the €524 million net profit that the company reported in the third quarter of 2019.

It seems essentially certain that anyone reviewing these highlights will notice that nearly every measure of financial performance declined compared to the prior year quarter. This was certainly not altogether unexpected. As everyone reading this is no doubt well aware, oil prices declined substantially when the coronavirus outbreak resulted in global economic shutdowns. As we can see here, the price of Brent crude was $66.00 per barrel at the start of the year compared to $37.45 per barrel today, a 44.99% decline:

Source: Business Insider

This certainly carried over to the third quarter in isolation. The company realized an average price of $29.06 per barrel of oil equivalents that it sold compared to $40.99 per barrel of oil equivalents a year ago. This had the effect of weakening the company's financial performance year-over-year. The reason for this should be fairly obvious. After all, if the company receives less money for each unit of product that it sells, then it will bring in less total revenue all else being equal. This means that less money will be available to cover the company's costs and become profits. Thus, the company's overall financial performance will decline.

Another factor that caused the company's financial performance to decline compared to the prior year quarter is the fact that its production went down. As noted in the highlights, Eni produced an average of 1.701 million barrels of oil equivalents in the period compared to 1.888 million barrels of oil equivalents in the equivalent period of last year. It should be fairly obvious why this would cause the company's financial performance to decline since lower production means that the company has less product to sell and thus generate money off of. The reason for this is that Eni has operations in countries such as Libya and Angola that are members of OPEC+. The organization forced all of its member nations to cut production in response to the steep decrease in demand caused by the pandemic. These cuts forced Eni to cut its own production in the countries that were affected by this policy. This is unfortunately a downside of doing business in the oil-rich countries that are part of the OPEC+ organization. The production cuts in these countries were somewhat offset by new project start-ups in Mexico, Algeria, and Norway, which is fortunate, but the production from these sources was not enough to offset the impact of the mandatory production cuts. These new projects did prevent the OPEC+ production cuts from having as bad of an impact as they could have had though.

One of the most important tasks for an oil and gas company is to engage in exploration. This is because the industry is an extractive one. The companies literally obtain the product that they sell by pulling out of reservoirs in the ground. These reservoirs only contain a finite quantity of resources. The company needs to continually discover new sources of crude oil and natural gas in order to replace the resources that it extracts or it will eventually run out of product to sell. Unfortunately, many companies have cut back on spending in this area in response to the low oil price environment. Eni is no exception to this but the company has fortunately managed to enjoy a great deal of success in this area:

Source: Eni S.p.A.

As we can see here, and as was noted in the highlights, Eni expects to add more than 300 million barrels of oil equivalents to its reserves this year. One of the biggest discoveries that the company made last year is actually a driver of this reserve growth. In March 2019, Eni announced the discovery of 450 to 650 million barrels of light oil in place at the Agogo prospect in Angola's Block 15/06. This was one of the largest discoveries worldwide over the past decade. However, the company has since determined that its initial estimates were too low. As a result of more accurate appraisal work, Eni has determined that the Agogo reservoir contains at least one billion barrels of crude oil in place. This is obviously a substantial increase over the previous estimate, which thus might allow this site to be more productive than what was originally expected as well as potentially having a longer life. In addition to the increased estimates there, Eni discovered 200-300 million barrels of oil at the Saasken prospect in Block 10 in the Gulf of Mexico. The company also discovered 400-500 million barrels of condensate in place at the Ken Bau prospect in Vietnam, along with many smaller discoveries throughout the world. The wealth of these discoveries should increase the company's overall reserves, which should prove beneficial for Eni's long-term sustainability.

Eni has a few advantages over its American peers when it comes to navigating the current environment. The biggest of these advantages is that the company is a major producer of renewable electricity, which I discussed in a previous article. This is something that increasingly differentiates the European energy companies from the American ones, which have chosen to focus on hydrocarbon power exclusively. As might be expected, profits from electricity, especially electricity sourced from renewables, have largely been much less affected by the economic shutdowns. The shutdowns did have an effect on the consumption of power from industry, this was partially made up for by increased consumption by residences. It does not fully replace the lower business consumption though. In the third quarter of 2020, the company sold a total of 6.65 terawatt-hours of electricity, down from 7.37 terawatt-hours in the prior year quarter. The company blames this decline on the economic shutdowns, which have been much more severe in Europe than in the United States. Despite this though, we can clearly see how this business unit helps to offset some of the impact of the lower oil price environment. In the first nine months of 2020, the company's power unit generated an adjusted EBIT of €333 million, which was a substantial increase over the €214 million that it had in the corresponding period of last year:

Source: Eni S.p.A.

As we can easily conclude, the improved performance here helped to offset some of the weakness that we saw from the company's refining and exploration & production operations. This therefore helps to provide a certain amount of protection for investors since this unit helps ensure that Eni will not be as affected by the lower energy prices than its North American peers.

As is the case with most large oil and gas companies, Eni pays out a dividend to its shareholders. However, at only a 4.05% yield, it is nowhere near as large as what peers such as ExxonMobil (XOM) boast. While this is partly because Eni cut its dividend earlier this year, it is also a sign that the market believes that Eni is far less likely to have trouble maintaining its dividend. There are certainly some reasons to believe that Eni can indeed maintain its dividend. One of these reasons is that Eni has been able to generate a positive free cash flow despite the current conditions plaguing the industry. As we can see, in the first nine months of the year, Eni had a free cash flow of €1.3 billion:

Source: Eni S.p.A.

This is always nice to see because free cash flow is the money that was generated by a company's ordinary operations that is left over after the company pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. This is the money that the company can use to pay off debt, buy back stock, or pay a dividend. The fact that the company was able to generate a positive free cash flow in the current environment is a testament to its efficient operations, even though it was produced by some reductions to capital expenditures compared to the company's original budget. I discussed these cuts in a previous article on the company. The company's dividend, which is paid semi-annually, costs the company €846 million. Thus, it does appear that this dividend is indeed sustainable as Eni is currently generating more than enough cash to cover its dividends even with oil prices as low as they are. Thus, Eni should be able to continue to provide its investors with a sizable and regular dividend yield.

In conclusion, we can clearly see that Eni has been affected by the current weakness in the industry, much as every other company in the energy industry has been. However, there is still a lot of reason for optimism as Eni is overall doing an admirable job weathering through it. It seems likely that the company will emerge from the current crisis in a much stronger position, especially as its renewable operation continues to grow. There are many companies that are struggling to generate a positive free cash flow, so it is certainly nice to see that Eni has its dividend well supported. The company might be worth considering.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.