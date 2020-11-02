Sugar is a highly volatile soft commodity that trades in the futures market on the Intercontinental Exchange.

After trading to the highest price since May 2017 at 15.90 cents per pound in February 2020, the price collapsed. By April, the sweet commodity fell to 9.05, the lowest level in thirteen years, since 2007.

While sugar can provide energy to consumers when it comes to their diets, most people do not consider it an energy commodity like crude oil or natural gas. However, sugar tends to correlate well with the price of crude oil and gasoline. The leading South American country that is the world’s top producer of sugarcane, refines the soft commodity into a biofuel.

In April, when sugar fell to its thirteen-year low, the price of crude oil traded below zero, and gasoline futures tanked to a low of 37.6 cents per gallon wholesale. Meanwhile, the energy sector spent the past months recovering, which allowed sugar to move higher. In October, sugar finally made it back to the 15 cents per pound level on the March futures contract. However, the sugar futures market seems to have run out of upside steam as crude oil and gasoline prices turned south.

The Teucrium Sugar Fund (CANE) is an ETF product that follows the price of three actively traded sugar futures contracts. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (SGG) tends to track the nearby contract more closely than CANE. Therefore, CANE reflects the forward curve’s price action in the sugar market. SGG tends to move with the active month contract, and sugar future can be a wild ride when they begin to move.

Sugar fails at over 15 cents per pound

On October 27, the sugar futures for delivery in March 2021 breached the 15 cents level for the first time since February 2020 when they peaked at 15.90 cents per pound.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights the most recent high of 15.04 cents last week. The March futures pulled back over the next three sessions and were at 14.42 cents at the end of October.

The total number of open long and short positions in the sugar market moved higher with the price, rising from 925,173 contracts on October 1 top a high of 1,041,087 contracts on October 28, the day after the peak. Increasing open interest when the price appreciates is typically a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. The metric turned slightly lower with the price by the end of last week. Meanwhile, price momentum and relative strength indicators were in or close to overbought territory as the sweet commodity worked its way to the near the high for the year. Weekly historical volatility at 25.90% on October 30 was trending lower as the rally has been slow and steady. Sugar futures have been getting sweeter since the market put in a bullish reversal on the weekly chart during the week of April 27.

Crude oil stopped the rally

Meanwhile, the price of crude oil began failing after its third consecutive lower high on October 20.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that NYMEX crude oil for December delivery traded to a high of $44.33 on August 26. On September 18, the energy commodity reached a peak of $42.02, and on October 20, the high was $41.90 per barrel. The third failed attempt at a higher high drove the price lower. Last week, the price broke through technical support at the $35.72 June 12 low and traded down to $34.92 before settling at $35.79 on October 30.

Source: CQG

The chart illustrates that gasoline futures came within a stone’s throw of $1 last week when they traded to the lowest price since mid-June at $1.0032 per gallon.

Brazil is critical for sugar production

Brazil is the world’s leading producer and exporter of sugarcane. The US leads the world in corn production. In the United States, the coarse grain is the primary ingredient in ethanol, but sugar produces the biofuel in Brazil.

Since many automobiles in Brazil run on ethanol, the biofuel tends to move higher and lower with oil and gasoline prices. The recent weakness in oil and gasoline likely weighed on the price of nearby sugar futures, squashing the rally that took the sweet commodity just over 15 cents per pound.

Time will tell if crude oil is heading lower over the coming weeks. However, the winter months tend to be a weak period for oil demand. Moreover, the rising number of coronavirus cases in the US and Europe could spell trouble for the oil market, which is highly sensitive to economic growth or contraction. New lockdowns in Germany and France and the potential for more throughout Europe are a problem for the oil market, which could weigh on the price of sugar. If the global pandemic follows the same path as earlier this year, the US and Brazil could face the same situation in the coming weeks. Both counties have seen the highest levels of COVID-19 worldwide and are first and second in deaths from the virus as of the end of October.

A risk-off period that sends the crude oil price lower would likely weigh on sugar’s price and all asset prices. However, the government’s approach to combating the coronavirus’s economic side effects is ultimately bullish for crude oil, sugar, and all raw materials if the price action from 2008 through 2011 is a guide.

The dollar, central banks, and governments are pushing sugar higher

The 2008 financial crisis was a far different event than the 2020 global pandemic. However, the actions of central banks and governments have been the same. The only difference is that the flood of liquidity and stimulus in 2020 has been substantially greater this year. It is likely to increase now that a second wave of the virus is gripping Europe and the United States.

From June through September 2008, the US Treasury borrowed a record $530 billion to fund the stimulus. In May 2020, they went to the well for $3 trillion, and more borrowing is on the horizon once the government releases the next long-awaited and overdue stimulus package.

Historically low interest rates, helicopter money for businesses, and individuals increase government deficits and the money supply. The bottom line is that there will be a massive price tag for the pandemic. The Federal Reserve has already moved its inflation target higher and is encouraging it to rise. Inflationary pressures are bullish for all commodity prices as the economic condition erodes the purchasing power of fiat currencies.

Source: CQG

In 2008, sugar fell to a low of 9.44 cents. By 2011, the price of the soft commodity rose to the highest level since 1980 when it traded to 36.08 cents per pound. Crude oil rose from a 2008 low of $32.48 to a 2011 high of $114.83 per barrel, and gasoline moved from 78.50 cents to $3.4789 over the same period. The bottom line is that central banks and governments are flooding the financial system with the inflationary seeds that will ignite commodity rallies over the coming years.

CANE is the sugar ETF product, SGG is the ETN

The most direct route for a risk position in sugar is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The Teucrium Sugar Fund (CANE) and the iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (SGG) provide alternatives for those market participants looking to participate in the volatile sugar market without venturing into the futures arena.

The fund summary and top holdings of CANE include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

CANE holds three actively traded sugar futures contracts. The ETF reflects a blend of the price movements of the three contracts, which are the nearby forward curve for the soft commodity. CANE has net assets of $11.45 million, trades an average of 92,031 shares each day, and charges a 1.00% expense ratio. Nearby March ICE sugar futures rose from 12.44 cents on September 11 to a high of 15.04 cents per pound on October 27, a rally of 20.9%. Since the high, the price fell to the 14.42 cents level at the end of last week or 4.1%.

Source: Barchart

The chart highlights that CANE rose from $5.73 to $6.51 per share or 13.6% over the same period. The most recent correction took the price of the ETF to $6.11 or 6.1% down from the high.

The fund summary for the iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (SGG) states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SGG has net assets of $18.06 million, trades an average of 3,812 shares each day, and charges a 0.45% expense ratio.

Source: Barchart

SGG moved from $37.34 to $45.09 per share or 20.7% during the most recent rally and fell to $42.92 from the high or 4.8% as of last Friday. SGG offers market participants a closer performance to the nearby sugar futures contract while CANE’s price action reflects the forward curve for the sweet commodity.

If we are heading for a risk-off period in markets where crude oil suffers another significant decline, sugar is likely to follow. Keep sugar on your radar as price weakness into the end of 2020 could present the opportunity for sweet returns in 2021 and beyond. I would be a scale-down buyer of sugar futures, call options, or the CANE or SGG products if prices begin to collapse over the coming weeks.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.