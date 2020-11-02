Summary

As expected, BDCs are starting to report NAV per share increases and reaffirming their dividends.

This article discusses MAIN which is one of the more well-known BDCs.

I have included an AFFE update with links and discussion of recently proposed SEC modifications to current rules that would allow increased institutional ownership of BDCs including indexes, funds, ETFs.

This would result in higher multiples/pricing for BDCs and will be discussed in upcoming articles.

Also discussed are some of MAIN's credit issues and why I sold 33% of my position that I'm looking to repurchase at lower prices.