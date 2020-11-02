Given the current expected return for gold, GDX will likely be the stronger holding due to its tendency to outperform in similar environments.

As can be seen in the following chart, the last 2 months have been somewhat challenging for investors in the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) as shares have fallen over 15% from recent peaks.

In my opinion, this pullback in price is a strong buying opportunity into this product. I believe that gold prices are likely headed higher which has historically benefited GDX's shares.

About GDX

The GDX ETF is a fairly straightforward product in that it gives investors exposure to gold miners. Specifically, it follows the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index which is a methodology designed to track large gold miners. The index is fairly straightforward and GDX tracks it net a 0.53% expense ratio.

At present, GDX is holding 53 separate equities with the largest concentration in Newmont Corp. (NYSE:NEM) - a position which only represents 12% of AUM. What is important to note when it comes to an ETF that is tracking broad exposure like GDX is that through diversity, we are allowed a more streamlined form of analysis. In other words, it would be virtually impossible to critically analyze each company in GDX's basket; however, since the fundamental drivers for each company is the price of gold, we can greatly simplify our analysis by studying gold drivers and historic correlations with GDX.

As you can see in the below chart, there is a high degree of correlation between changes in gold and changes in GDX: if you can understand where gold is likely going to travel, then you've got a good idea as per where GDX is headed as well since each firm derives its revenues from gold to a great degree.

There are periods when GDX sees less than a perfect correlation with gold changes, but for the most part the stock reflects changes in gold. Interestingly enough, from an average percentage change period, GDX actually sometimes delivers a stronger return than gold with outperformance tending to be seen in years in which gold makes upside movements of 5-35% in a given year.

Put simply, this data shows that GDX is a good holding if you believe that gold is going to rise in the next year but not dramatically so. At present, I am quite bullish gold based on a few studies I've created - studies which we'll explore in the next section. I believe that gold will rise to such an extent that GDX will likely outperform.

Gold Markets

Over the past few months, we've seen an interesting pattern of volatility in the dollar index.

As the coronavirus spread, the dollar witnessed strong gains as global investors shifted capital to the United States and in particular Treasuries. This gain in the dollar was somewhat rapidly reversed with the currency flipping into year-over-year losses by August.

Most investors are aware of the general correlation between changes in the dollar and changes in gold: as the dollar falls, gold tends to strengthen.

However, there's an interesting trend in the data in that changes in the dollar actually have predictive value for calling future changes in the price of gold. For example, the following chart shows the average 1-year future return in gold given a previous 1-year change in the dollar.

This chart is noteworthy because it essentially says that when the dollar has been weak over any given year, then gold is likely going to rally over the next year - with the magnitude of the future rally directly correlated with the drop seen in the dollar.

Over the last 3 months, we have seen the dollar exhibit a decent degree of weakness. Specifically, we have seen year-over-year losses in the territory of 1% to a little over 2%. Historically speaking, when we have seen the dollar exhibit this degree of weakness, the average 1-year movement following similar environments is a gain in gold of anywhere from 8% to around 13%.

This may seem like a relatively small movement, but that's because we're looking at an average of both gains and losses. On the upside, when gold has rallied following similar drops in the dollar, it has done so by around 20-30%. Conversely, the downside has seen drops of only 13-14%. In other words, the last 50 years of data would say that given the recent changes in the dollar, now is a pretty good time to buy gold from an expected value standpoint with upside movements outpacing downside movements by nearly two times.

For GDX investors, this data is fairly bullish. Historically speaking, when we've seen gold rally by even just the average of 8-13%, GDX has actually outperformed this figure. In other words, if we see the next year unfold in line with historic averages, then GDX will likely be a better investment than gold itself.

An additional factor which is suggestive of higher gold prices is the S&P 500. Given that the S&P 500 has only seen a 1-year gain of around 7-8%, the odds favor upside in the price of gold.

What this chart shows is a clear trend between small changes in the S&P 500 and large gains in gold. For example, given that the market has only risen by around 7-8%, 50 years of data would say that we can expect gold to rise by around 14% over the next year. And again, when gold gains by around this amount, GDX has actually outperformed the change in the commodity.

Each of these studies captures what I believe to be key fundamental drivers in the price of gold. For example, when the dollar is weakening, dollar-priced commodities generally increase in value. However, the predictive nature of the relationship suggests that investors to a degree act on historic changes in the dollar as an investment catalyst driving future decisions: given that the dollar has been weakening, the data would say that gold investors are likely going to be piling into the commodity for at least the next 12 months. Investors also seek yield and when the S&P 500 fails to deliver, they tend to seek out alternatives - a relationship which explains the correlation between tepid market returns and strong performance in gold.

What is important to note here is that based on all of the available history of GDX, playing gold miners is likely going to be a better trade than gold itself based on these studies. For example, each of these studies suggest that gold is going to rally by anywhere from 8-14% (assuming the historic average return of course). And when we see gold increase by this much, GDX is actually the better investment in terms of outright return to shareholders with the ETF outperforming gold's gains under similar environments in the past. Even if we were to take the very bullish case of gold rising by 20-30% (which is the average upside movement made in the dollar study), GDX is still a stronger alternative than the commodity itself.

Put simply, I believe that GDX is a strong buy at this point. Gold is likely going to rally and history suggests that based on current expectations for the commodity, GDX will likely outperform a return in gold itself.

Conclusion

GDX is holding 53 different gold miners and is highly correlated to changes in gold under most circumstances. Gold is likely to rally based on the dollar and S&P 500 correlations. Given the current expected return for gold, GDX will likely be the stronger holding due to its tendency to outperform in similar environments.

