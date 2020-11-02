The current headwinds including lower Q3 margin and newly initiated government shutdowns put me on the sidelines for the time being.

Axon is fairly valued on a relative basis and comparable to competitors such as Motorola Solutions. The company scores an excellent 52% on the Rule of 40.

Axon owns the market for Tasers and body cameras, but the war is being fought on evidence management where competition is fierce.

Local governments are under pressure to reduce budgets. Axon provides "mission critical" equipment and will be less affected than other suppliers.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AAXN) is a leader in law enforcement technologies and services, dominating in TASERs with approximately 90% market share and body cameras with an estimated 70% US market share. Over the last few years, Axon has been transforming its business model from equipment purchase into X-as-a-Service (“XaaS”), starting with the TASER 7, and extending into cloud-based services.

Axon Evidence and various software components of the remaining applications are generally referred to as the "Axon Cloud." The Axon Cloud has been the most successful area of growth for the company with 63% YoY revenue growth and now comprises approximately 30% of the company’s business. A breakdown of products and services is provided below.

Re-Imagine Safety

Axon has a futuristic vision which is to "re-imagine safety" over the next decade by eliminating deadly firearms, streamlining the paperwork involved with case processing, and vastly improving field communications.

The first element of its vision is to obsolete the pistol by 2030, replacing it with the non-lethal or at least less-lethal TASER. The rationale is as follows:

TASER devices have the lowest likelihood of death or serious injury compared with other use-of-force options and provide the best combination of stopping power while also keeping both officers and the public safe. TASER devices also document the duration of an energy discharge, the quality of the connection and the type of deployment, and when armed, are able to trigger body-worn cameras to begin recording.”

While I doubt that Axon will achieve its objective of complete pistol obsolescence, the goal is certainly admirable. The other two areas that Axon is pursuing are making great strides, particularly with regard to IoT and cloud.

By my estimation, Axon currently supplies approximately 70% of body cameras to US law enforcement agencies and has stepped up its other high-tech communications offerings, including AI-enabled clip-on sunglasses, fleet cameras, real-time video capture and streaming via multiple connected video sources. A recent addition to the portfolio allows officers to use mobile devices to view video from drones that have been dispatched to the scene.

As for the third part to Axon's vision, elimination of paperwork using AI, Axon has certainly been a busy beaver transforming the process of evidence management with AI-based software tools. While Axon’s progress in this area is impressive, there's a great deal of competition that I shall expand upon further on in this article.

Government Budget Pressures

One of the big pandemic-related concerns is the pressure that local governments to make cutbacks. The beauty of Axon’s products are that they are "mission critical," particularly in times of civil unrest as we are seeing today.

So far, the pandemic hasn’t had a dramatic effect on Axon’s revenue, although some of its biggest customers have recently switched to lower margin body cameras and has warned that Q3 financial performance will be impacted as a result.

Despite a slowdown in domestic sales growth, Axon has benefited from the exceptional growth in international markets. In Q2’20, revenue increased by 25.7% YoY, beating analysts’ estimates by $7.9 million. However, the quarterly bookings were flat, with YoY domestic bookings down 6% while international bookings were up by 36%.

Despite the reasonable performance through the pandemic so far, investors need to be cautious as COVID-19 infections are on the rise recently, sparking new calls for government shutdown. In addition, the lack of new government stimulus puts further strain on government budgets.

"Defund the Police" Initiative

This past summer saw civil unrest and a movement to "defund the police." This movement appears to have resulted in some changes to law enforcement budgets, shifting some of the budget to other organizations that deal with social welfare and psychiatric services.

But this trend doesn’t appear to have affected Axon as the involvement of different government agencies still need protection when deployed, and in some cases they wear body cameras same as the officers would have if they were dispatched. The following description is anecdotal and may not apply universally, but at least in this particular case, the end result was positive for Axon:

I had a really interesting call with a major city police chief where we were talking about the defunding phenomenon and what happened and what he related to me was actually they did reassign portions of his budget to other portions of the city, so basically they just shifted some resources out of police to other city agencies. And then his net budget was actually increased fairly significantly for body cameras and transparency tools, so in that respect he was pleasantly surprised that the whole defunding discussion actually led for their agency to a better place, allowed them to focus in on their function a bit more reliance and partner agencies within the city to take a little more of the load and ultimately give them a little more budget for tech.”

Competition

Non-Lethal Restraint Devices: Axon’s competition in the area of non-lethal restraint is limited. Putting aside pepper spray, handcuffs, and other such low-cost restraint devices, Axon’s TASER offering pretty much dominates. There is a small company called Wrap Technologies (WRTC) that manufactures a restraint device called the BolaWrap but my understanding is that it has limited application and not a serious threat to the Taser.

An interesting side note is that Thomas Smith is the president of Wrap Technologies, the brother of Axon CEO Rick Smith. I’m sure these competitors have interesting conversations over Thanksgiving dinner.

Body Cameras: By my estimation, Axon dominates the US market for body cameras with more than 70% market share. Its primary competition is Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) which has lost several patent lawsuits against Axon.

Just to highlight Axon's dominant position, the company has legal troubles with the FTC, a result of Axon's 2018 acquisition of Vievu, another body camera supplier. The FTC claims that Axon has violated antitrust laws. Axon has countered with a lawsuit against the FTC alleging that its constitutional rights have been violated. From my vantage point, the FTC has a weak case if any. But hey, I’m not a legal expert, so there's some risk that Axon could have to wash its hands of Vievu assets, contracts, and intellectual property. This would certainly be a huge blow for Axon.

Dispatch and Record Management: While Axon has managed to dominate the Taser and body camera markets, they have not fared as well in other parts of the ecosystem, including computer-aided dispatch and evidence management. Competitors such as Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) and Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) appear to have a better stake in the ground and this was highlighted in a scathing report by Spruce Point Capital Management back in 2019. For the record, I'm dismissing the report as extremely one sided with the intent of short selling Axon stock. Don’t believe everything that you read!

In addition to Motorola Solutions and Tyler Technologies, there's also the Jeff Bezos privately-owned Mark43, which is aggressively pursuing both the dispatch and records management markets, and NICE Investigate, a product supplied by NICE Ltd. (NICE).

The competition is intense, and most are larger and better funded companies than Axon. Spruce Point has argued that the winner in dispatch, which would be Motorola Solutions, has an overall advantage in selling the ecosystem which would also include records management, communications equipment and software. If it's a winner-take-all then Motorola Solutions would be the right investment.

For the record, Axon is growing its ecosystem to include all of the components mentioned above, and I believe will put up a good fight for market share, simply because it dominates the equipment market supplied to law enforcement agencies. Axon has amazing technologies and this is not lost on police departments.

Stock Valuation

There are numerous techniques for valuing stocks. Some analysts use fundamental ratios such as P/E, P/S, EV/P, or EV/S. I believe that one should not employ a simple ratio, and the reason is simple. Higher-growth stocks are valued more than lower-growth stocks, and rightly so. Growth is a significant parameter in discounted cash flow valuation.

Therefore, I employ a technique that uses a scatter plot to determine relative valuation for the stock of interest versus the remaining 200-plus stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. The Y-axis represents the enterprise value/forward gross profits estimate, while the X-axis is the estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth.

The plot below illustrates how Axon stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis based on forward sales multiple.

A best-fit line is drawn in red and represents an average valuation based on next year's sales growth. The higher the anticipated revenue growth, the higher the accepted valuation.

In this instance, Axon is positioned on the best-fit line, suggesting that the company is fairly valued relative to its peers. For comparison purposes, I also have highlighted Axon's competitors in computer-aided dispatch and records management, including Motorola Solutions, Tyler Technologies, and NICE Ltd. As can be seen from the above scatter plot, Axon provides the best forward revenue growth while maintaining a fair price.

In addition to direct competition, I also highlighted a new direct listing, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR). While not in direct competition with Axon, Palantir is a company that provides data analytics products for the security and defense markets. Palantir appears to have better growth prospect and is still fairly valued. I must caution investors that unlike Axon, Palantir does not have a public track record and may have been dressed up for insider sales. Best to wait to see if the company executes on its forecasts before investing in it.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that's often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. The rule provides a single metric for evaluating both high-growth companies that aren't profitable and mature companies that have lower growth but are profitable. Revenue growth and profitability (expressed as a margin) must add up to at least 40% in order to fulfill the rule. Analysts use various figures for profitability.

Since Axon management is familiar with the metric and supplies its own calculation, I'm going to forego my own Rule of 40 calculation and use the figures provided by Axon.

According to the Axon presentation shown above, Axon scores 52%, well above the 40% required to fulfill the metric, indicating that the company has a good balance of growth and profitability.

Summary and Conclusions

Axon is a leader in law enforcement technologies dominating in both TASERs and body cameras, putting it in good competitive shape for capturing market share of the "ecosystem" which includes computer-aided dispatch, evidence management, and advanced field communications. There's however a great deal of competition, particularly in computer-aided dispatch and evidence management. The competition includes Motorola Solutions, Tyler Technologies, NICE Ltd., and Jeff Bezos backed Mark43.

So far, Axon has survived the pandemic without any major impact to financial performance, although bookings in Q2 were flat, and the company has warned that some major customers have ordered lower margin products in Q3. Investors should therefore expect some reduction in profitability in the upcoming earnings release.

Additionally, governments around the world have been calling for new shutdown initiatives due to rising numbers of COVID-19 infection. This will likely weigh on any statements that Axon management makes regarding future performance.

Based on the Q3 headwinds, including the mix of lower margin products and newly initiated government shutdowns plus absence of new government stimulus in the US, I don't see any upside in the short term. The downside risk is higher than any potential gain in share price going through the earnings release. So in spite of the stock's fair valuation and excellent score on the Rule of 40, I'm giving Axon a neutral rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.