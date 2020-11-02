We believe these trends have left the stock at discounted valuations and we believe bullish opportunities exist with a dividend yield of 3.42%.

KO shares are now trading 7% above their July 1998 highs (at 44.47) after falling below this level during the coronavirus sell-off period.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) saw substantial declines in its most recent revenue figures and this was the last thing shareholders needed to see after the stock has fallen by more than 20.6% since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, unlike some of the stocks we cover, Coca-Cola has probably already seen its post pandemic lows and we believe that the stock is likely to continue moving higher into the end of 2020.

For these reasons, we believe that shares of Coca-Cola appear to be undervalued at current levels and the stock's 3.29% yield offers attractive dividend opportunities for income investors.

For the most recent reporting period, Coca-Cola generated 1.74 billion in net income (which gives us an EPS figure of $0.40). Unfortunately, this indicates a massive decline of nearly -33% as Coca-Cola reported earnings of $2.59 billion (or $0.60 per share) during the same period last year.

If we strip-out restructuring plan severance costs and asset impairments, Coca-Cola generated earnings of $0.55 per share and this beat analyst estimates calling for earnings of $0.46 per share.

Coca-Cola's net sales came in at $8.65 billion, which was better than analysts' estimates, but this figure still represents a -9% decline on an annualized basis. The company's organic sales were also lower (dropping by -6%) while unit case volumes fell by -4%.

Overall, this tells us that even if we ignore the impact of currency fluctuations, Coca-Cola is showing significant weaknesses and it is clear that the coronavirus pandemic has limited demand in significant and expansive ways.

Specifically, we can see in the report that Coca-Coca's four main beverage categories encountered unit case volume weaknesses. Out of this group, sparkling drinks (non-alcoholic) had the best performances with declines of -1%.

Coca-Cola Classic and Coke Zero Sugar had the best performances in this soft drink sub-category, and this indicates that consumer demand has remained somewhat favorable despite the fact that event-based sales figures have been severely impacted by the pandemic.

Coca-Cola's fountain business in the North American region was clearly impacted, however, and it is not yet clear as to when these trends are likely to normalize.

Cultural activities like large sporting events or movie theater releases typically produce significant beverage sales but these could be limited for an extended period of time because these activities could be impacted by continued lockdown measures well into 2021.

Plant-based beverages, juices, and dairy products posted a -6 decline in volumes. In these segments, key weaknesses could be found in Latin America and in the Asia-Pacific regions. Sports drinks and enhanced waters posted declines of -11%, but coffees and teas saw most of the declines (sold under the company's Costa Cafes brand).

Unfortunately, this segment recorded declines in demand of -15% during the reporting period and this is where investors will likely focus the attention when we look at Coca-Cola's next earnings report. As CEO James Quincey explained:

Throughout this year's crisis, our system has remained focused on its beverages for life strategy. We are accelerating our transformation that was already underway, shaping our company to recover faster than the broader economic recovery. While many challenges still lie ahead, our progress in the quarter gives me confidence we are on the right path.

On the positive side, Coca-Cola reported consumer demand improvements if we are measuring performances on a quarterly basis. Demand for Coca-Cola's home beverage products remained supported but it was not surprising to see that consumer demand from office buildings, movie theaters and restaurants displayed significant weakness when compared against the company's longer-term trends.

Demand for products that are normally purchased for use outside the home also saw double-digit declines but Coca-Cola's Q3 figures still marked a significant improvement relative to the numbers the company reported previously. Throughout the initial surge in the coronavirus pandemic, Coca-Cola's sales remained elevated as convenient stores and drive-through fast food restaurants supported.

For income investors, these figures have caused concern because the share prices have had tremendous difficulties overcoming changes in macroeconomic sentiment. CEO James Quincey has also explained that Coca-Cola is preparing for potential sales disruptions that are likely to be caused by continued lockdown measures during the pandemic.

Restricted consumer activity is already being seen in Europe and investors should view these trends as long-term in nature (rather than dismissing these developments as being simply transitory). Since these types of macroeconomic trends have the potential to limit sales performances at Coca-Cola throughout the winter period, income investors will likely want to see some evidence of market adaptation from the company.

Fortunately, Coca-Cola has already gone to great lengths to streamline its product portfolio in order to shed beverages that have failed to produce sustainable sales over the last few years. One notable example can be found in the discontinuation of Tab soda, which of course was made famous in the movie Back To The Future.

Another example can be found in the Odwalla health drink brand, which will be discontinued after its connection to an impairment charge of $160 million that was reported during the third-quarter period. Altogether, management has explained that Coca-Cola has plans to reduce its master product line by half (which would suggest that Coca-Cola is ready to cut roughly 200 names from its current product line).

In addition to these recent macroeconomic uncertainties, income investors are also watching for market trends that are likely to show evidence of sustainability Coca-Cola's excellent 3.42% dividend yield. Unfortunately, the stock's payout ratio currently stands at 86.74% and this is an elevated figure that might cause concern for many income investors with a conservative outlook.

For these reasons, it might not be surprising to see certain sections of the market shun shares of KO until we see better evidence that the coronavirus pandemic will not continue to negatively influence consumer sales to the same extent as that which we saw during the third-quarter period. However, the stock's dividend is characterized by a five-year growth rate of 5.57% and the company continues to maintain its position as one of the market's most reliable Dividend Aristocrats.

In spite of this challenging environment in consumer sales, Coca-Cola has recently outlined its commitment to maintain the dividend and income investors should take some comfort in the fact that the company has managed to raise its payouts for 58 consecutive years.

Overall, this suggests that Coca-Cola may still be in a good position to get through this challenging environment because the company has accomplished these tasks during several previous periods of economic turbulence throughout history.

Of course, this is the type of focus that will likely be required in order for KO shares to reclaim the highs from the pre-coronavirus trading period. In February 2020, shares of Coca-Cola stock reached highs of 60.13 before falling to the near-term lows of 36.27 on March 23rd.

In the periods that followed, shares of Coca-Cola stock have struggled in a grind higher that seems to be limited by instances of broader volatility in the market.

Recent declines sent share prices back below their 1998 highs and we believe that this extreme instance of bearish price action has created an excellent entry point for new income investors that are ready to establish long positions.

Of course, sustained uncertainty in this macroeconomic environment remains a central risk for the bullish outlook. To this end, Coca-Cola management chose not to release guidance for the upcoming quarter and so we have limited information with regard to what to expect from the company for the rest of 2020.

However, long-term income investors will likely face time horizons that are much broader in nature than anything that might be encountered during the next two or three months. For these reasons, we believe that investors can benefit from a potential turnaround story now that shares of KO are trading just 7% above the stock's 1998 levels.

In addition to this, income investors with a bullish outlook on KO get paid very well to wait, using the long-term stability of the 3.42% dividend yield that is currently associated with the stock. For all of these reasons, we maintain a "buy" rating on Coca-Cola and we think dips should be used to add to existing positions in the stock.

