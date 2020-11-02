Investment thesis

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) is currently trading at $8 per share after yesterday's market plunge that sent the stock down 5% amid concerns over a resurgence in the COVID cases. Nonetheless, the resilience of the company's portfolio during the prior lockdown renders the recent stock market decline a buying opportunity.

SCM's conservative approach towards fair value estimates makes NAV a reliable tool for any investment strategy. The stock is currently trading at a 40% discount to NAV, opening an opportunity for capital appreciation.

The low payout ratio provides confidence in SCM's ability to maintain dividend levels. The stock currently yields 11.8% annually

Economic backdrop

Most BDCs are currently trading at discounts to NAV because of risks related to the second wave of a virus outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

A political debate has ensued on the strictness of the measures used to combat the virus. Some small and medium businesses might not survive a second lockdown as business owners have already exhausted their liquidity during the prior lockdown.

Up till now, the BDC industry showed resilience in the face of COVID, supported by massive fiscal and monetary stimulus. Nonetheless, the performance among individual BDCs hasn't been equal. Year-over-year revenue change range from +230% to -60% in Q2. Being active by picking strong BDCs and avoiding troubled ones with higher risk is essential in this market.

Net Asset Value

SCM was able to maintain a healthy increase in NAVPS since 2015, but this record was disrupted this year due to COVID. The rapid write-down of assets in Q1 is a testimony of the conservative approach to fair value calculation. This is especially true, given that the decrease in NAV was not accompanied by a proportionate decrease in revenue or an increase in defaults.

While the company's NAV increased $7,508,680 as a result of its operations in Q3, it happens that this quarter, the company declared a special dividend of $0.06 related to undistributed income in 2019. The company delayed the payment as a precautionary measure as a result of COVID in the past few months. RIC regulations require BDCs to distribute at least 90% of their income to shareholders.

Revenue

SCM performed well during the pandemic. Revenue increased 10% in Q1 and decreased 2% in Q2, on a YoY basis. This demonstrates the quality of the portfolio.

Q3 revenue was down %9.6 on a YoY basis, only because of one-time revenue proceeds that boosted the income in Q3 of last year, increasing the risk of making a mistake of comparing apples with oranges. Some SCM loans have covenants that put a penalty repayment of loans before maturity. This helps SCM to plan its income more accurately and deter companies from refinancing when their financial situation improves, and become capable of borrowing from other lenders at lower interests. In Q3 last year, SCM earned $2.7 million as a result of prepayment penalties. This year, it earned only $0.5 million, which explains the decline in revenue.

Income from core business remained steady. The company hasn't added any new loans to the defaulting list in Q3.

In Q2, two companies defaulted on their loans as a result of the lockdown. This, in addition to a lower LIBOR, resulted in a 2% decrease in revenue during the quarter.

Below is a list of non-performing loans

Insider ownership,

The interest of the management team is aligned with shareholders. Ladd Robert, the CEO recently bought 40,000 shares in the open-market, bringing his total share to $608,653 shares valued at approximately $4.8 million based on $8 per share. Other members of the board have been investing heavily in the stock this year.

Dividend sustainability

Shareholders will receive dividends in the form of extra shares unless they explicitly instruct their broker to opt-out from the scheme. The company distributes $0.25 per share per quarter, either in shares or cash. As of July 30th, SCM had 19,486,003 shares outstanding. A $0.25 per share will translate to $4,871,501 in dividends each quarter. In Q2, the company earned $5,435,615. Dividends were completely covered by interest income during Q2.

The number of shares hasn't changed in Q3. The company purchases the shares it distributes as dividends in the open market, rather than issue new shares. In Q3, the company earned $5,328,945 in net income. Dividends were also completely covered by earnings in Q3.

The company currently distributes ~90% of its income, which is in line with RIC regulations that require BDCs to distribute 90% of their earnings. In the past years, the company distributed a bit more than what it earned in net interest income because of capital gains. While capital earnings are less sustainable than interest income, they demonstrate a quality portfolio. The RIC rules require the company to distribute at least 90% of capital gains. SCM hasn't realized any capital gains this year, but rather a small loss of $2.4 million.

The company declared a non-recurring $0.06 special dividend in Q3 related to undistributed earnings in the fiscal year 2019. This will give a little bump in income to shareholders when the company pays the dividend on December 29 2020.

Summary

The recent market decline in SCM opens a buying opportunity for income investors. The resilience of the portfolio during the lockdown and the relatively low defaulting loans as a percentage of assets is a testimony of portfolio quality.

SCM's dividends are sustainable and are completely covered by interest income. This combined with the confidence of the board in the stock, as demonstrated in the recent open-market buying activity, is a positive sign that points to a buying opportunity.

