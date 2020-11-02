CVX is a reliable long-term investment and should be accumulated now.

Chevron posted third-quarter production of 2,834K Boepd, down 6.6% from the same quarter a year ago and down 5.2% sequentially. Oil represents 1,707K Boepd or 60.2% of the total production.

Third-quarter revenues and other income were $24.45 billion, down 32.3%.

Investment Thesis

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) released its third-quarter results on October 30, 2020. The company reported surprising adjusted third-quarter earnings per share of $0.11. The better-than-expected results were due to successful cost reduction efforts, which provided lower operating expenses and CapEx reduction of over 50%, year over year.

Despite this positive performance, the adjusted third-quarter profit pales compared to the $1.55 per share realized the same quarter a year ago. Sharply lower oil and natural gas price realizations, plus a decline in refined product margins, are mostly to blame.

Chevron is one of my selected seven oil companies.

The stock is now down over 42% YTD.

The investment thesis is simple, with a company like CVX. The company is a reliable long-term investment and should be accumulated now. However, it is also essential to trade short term about 30% of your CVX holding to take full advantage of the volatility.

Chevron Corp.: Financials Table 3Q'20: The Raw Numbers

Chevron Corp 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Revenues in $ Billion 34.78 34.57 29.71 15.93 24.00 Total Revenues and other Income in $ Billion 36.12 36.35 31.50 13.49 24.45 Net Income in $ Billion 2.58 -6.61 3.60 -8.27 -0.21 EBITDA $ Billion 9.61 8.20 8.60 -3.71 4.14 EPS diluted in $/share 1.36 -3.51 1.93 -4.44 -0.12 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 7.82 5.66 4.72 0.08 3.54 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 3.67 4.21 3.13 2.09 1.60 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 4.45 1.45 1.59 -2.01 1.94 Total Cash $ Billion 11.76 5.75 8.54 6.91 6.89 Total Debt in $ Billion 32.85 26.97 32.35 34.05 34.81 Dividend per share in $ 1.19 1.29 1.29 1.29 1.29 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.894 1.872 1.866 1.853 1.853 Oil Production 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boepd 3,033 3,078 3,235 2,988 2,834 Oil U.S. Upstream incl. Permian K Boepd 934 998 1,070 991 982 Permian only 455 514 580 540 565 Total price liquids U.S. upstream ($/b) Total price liquids Int'l 46.84 56.52 47.00 58.14 39.45 42.64 19.29 21.19 31.33 38.96 Full price natural gas U.S. ($/MMBtu) 0.95 1.10 0.60 0.81 0.89

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Upstream/Downstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and other income were $24.45 billion in 3Q'20

Third-quarter revenues and other income were $24.45 billion, down 32.3% compared to the same quarter a year ago and up 81.2% sequentially.

Chevron posted a third-quarter loss of $207 million or $0.12 per diluted share. Excluding individual items, adjusted earnings were $201 million, or $0.11 per share.

CFO Pierre Breber said in the conference call:

Cash flow from operations improved as commodity prices increased from their lows in the second quarter, included this quarter was a $265 million cash payment added to the Rokan settlement agreement. Our cash flow dividend breakeven was under $50 Brent, due to improved downstream performance and our strong capital and operating cost management.

Chevron kept the quarterly dividend at the same level as the preceding quarter or $1.29 per share.

Three important highlights this quarter.

Chevron acquired Noble Energy, and the transaction closed early in 4Q'20. For more details, I recommend reading my recent article about the acquisition.

Chevron plans to reduce its global workforce by around 15% or 6,000 jobs.

Chevron agreed to sell its Appalachian gas assets to EQT Corp. (NYSE: EQT $735 million. "The deal with EQT includes 335,000 Marcellus shale acres, 37% of which are in what EQT believes to be the core area of the play. It also comes with 400,000 undeveloped acres in the Utica shale."

2 - Free cash flow (not including divestitures) was $1.94 billion in 3Q'20 (estimated by Fun Trading)

Yearly free cash flow for Chevron represents $3.00 billion (excluding divestitures). The company's free cash flow for the third quarter was estimated at $1.94 billion, down from $4.45 billion the same quarter a year ago.

The free cash flow is telling if the company can afford to pay a dividend.

With the most recent annual dividend of $5.16 per share, and based on 1.853 billion shares outstanding diluted, it costs $9.56 billion per year, much higher than the yearly free cash flow.

Hence, the company is paying more than it can afford and should reduce it by at least 50%.

If Chevron believes that the business will recover in 2021, it may take the chance and keep the dividend as they stand now, forcing more debt and cut costs.

3 - Oil Production And Downstream Details

Chevron posted third-quarter production of 2,834K Boepd, down 6.6% from the same quarter a year ago and down 5.2% sequentially. Oil represents 1,707K Boepd or 60.2% of the total production.

The U.S. upstream reached 982k Boepd, or 34.7% of the total output, plateauing since 4Q'19. Another high production In the Permian reaching 565K Boepd.

Discussion Per Segment

1 - Upstream

A - The Permian output is 565K Boepd, up from 540K Boepd produced the preceding quarter.

Liquids and natural gas prices realized per barrel recovered significantly from 2Q'20 but are still quite weak historically, as shown in the chart above:

2 - Downstream

Chevron's downstream segment achieved earnings of $292 million compared to $828 million in the same quarter last year.

The decline comes from refined product sales margins.

3 - Earnings details and trend

CVX Earnings repartition in $ billion 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Upstream 2.70 -6.73 2.92 -6.09 0.24 Downstream 0.83 0.67 1.10 -1.01 0.29 Other -0.95 -0.55 0.42 -1.17 -0.73

Net Debt is $27.92 Billion in 3Q'20

As of September 30, 2020, Chevron's net debt was $27.92 billion. The net debt ratio was 17.5% in 3Q'20 compared to 11.9% the same quarter a year ago. The debt ratio is one of the best amongst the big oils. It is an important issue.

With the exception of perhaps Chevron and Total, which entered the downturn with the strongest balance sheets, leverage is approaching uncomfortable levels. Put together, Big Oil is now completely at the mercy of a worldwide rout in fuel demand that, absent a Covid-19 vaccine, shows no signs of abating, as well as OPEC+ leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Note: The acquisition of Noble Energy will add another about $7.27 billion in debt. The aggregate Chevron and Noble Energy net debt will be around $34.5 billion, including the Noble MLP debt.

4 - Outlook 4Q'20

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Chevron is down more than 42% this year so far, and it is a record.

No need to say that times are difficult for the oil industry, and the path to recovery is not totally clear. Worse, the COVID-19 pandemic is entering its second wave of infection, which will negatively affect oil demand.

The US cases of the virus reached 100,000 today, a new fresh world record, while Europe's largest economies are struggling with new lockdowns.

One bright side is that we may get a vaccine approved before the end of 2020. However, the economy will have to wait many months before expecting a return to normal.

We will have to be patient. Chevron is not going to disappear overnight.

Technical Analysis

CVX forms a descending wedge pattern with resistance at $72.00 - $72.50 and support at $65.75 - $66.00. The idea is to use about 40% of your accumulated position to trade short-term volatility by selling gradually at resistance and buying back at support.

However, oil prices are crucial parameters and should always be evaluated before making a move.

Assuming a short-term bearish outlook for demand, oil prices will be pressured for the next few months. In this case, CVX may break down below $66, potentially around $59-$61, if the company is forced to cut the dividend by about 40%.

Conversely, oil prices can also rally if a vaccine is approved and distributed. In this case, the first upper target is $76 and eventually $85 next year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short term CVX quite frequently.