Singaporean Pandemic Proof Company iFAST's Share Price Increased 260% Since January

A digital bank license will open new revenue streams for the company.

Whilst the majority of Singapore's largest listed companies were severely impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic, with many still suffering, one company emerged ahead.

iFAST (SGX: AIY) is 77x smaller than Singapore's largest listed company - DBS (SGX: MU7) but has considerably outperformed the Singaporean bank percentage-wise.

In their most recent quarter, iFAST reported a new record quarterly net profit of S$6.16 million, which is a 150.6% increase from the same quarter last year.

Net revenue increased 35.7% and gross revenue increased 33.3% YoY.

In January, iFAST's stock price was S$1.06. When the Coronavirus pandemic took its toll on Singapore in June, forcing the country into Phase 1 of its 'circuit-breaker', iFAST's stock price increased slightly to S$1.10.

As Singapore entered Phase 2 on 18 June, introducing stricter lockdown measures, iFAST's stock price quickly rose to S$1.15. Since, its stock price continued to rise, reaching highs of $3.96.

iFAST has proven itself to be a pandemic-proof company and more interestingly, still has room to grow.

What iFAST actually does

According to their website, iFAST provides "investment solutions to financial advisers, financial institutions, insurance companies, pension fund managers, retail and accredited investors, and multi-national companies."

Effectively, iFAST is an online investment service that manages wealth through its digital platform.

Although the company dates back to 2000, it has only recently secured its footing as a renowned financial technology platform in Asia.

iFAST is comprised of different segments that concentrate on particular clients. Fundsupermart.com and FSM One focus on B2C. iFAST Central, iFAST Global Prestige and iFAST Global Markets focus on B2B and iFAST Fintech focuses on B2B2C. Bondsupermart specializes in other bonds and research investments.

B2B is iFAST's biggest segment, contributing 68% of the company's revenue.

Stationed in Singapore, the company operates across Asia in countries including Hong Kong, Malaysia and China. Singapore remains the company's biggest market.

iFAST's success

iFAST's largest product segment is 'Unit Trusts', with assets under administration (AUA) being the fastest revenue drivers.

AUA grew to a record S$12.59 billion as of 30 September 2020 with net inflows of S$1.07 billion, 60.5% coming from unit trusts.

As many investors will already know, the stock market on the whole has increased despite the global pandemic. President Trump has repeatedly boasted about the strength of the US stock market during this period.

"The Dow Jones Industrial Average just closed above 29,000! You are so lucky to have me as your President, with Joe Hiden' it would crash" Trump tweeted in September.

One school of thought about this growth is due to people looking for somewhere to store their money. Interest rates are incredibly low, with speculators even suggesting that negative interest rates could be on the cards.

With holidays being axed and general consumerism being restricted, people with more disposable income are turning to the stock market.

iFAST is able to capitalize on this by offering investors a wide range of investment opportunities.

Furthermore, and perhaps more importantly, iFAST is solely a digital company. Again, as many investors will already know, digital companies across the board are thriving amid the pandemic. Clients can utilize iFAST's platform without risking their health.

More growth ahead

DBS analyst Ling Lee Keng has maintained "buy" rating on iFAST, raising its price target from $2.60 to $3.96.

Keng highlights that the company is continuing to expand its range of products vertically and horizontally.

"It now enjoys the operating leverage from its scalable online-based business model," Keng said. "The strong results from last few quarters are a testament of this shift."

The company also reportedly has a target of reaching AUA of S$100 billion by the end of 2028. As already stated, this quarter saw AUA grow to a record S$12.59 billion.

What's more, iFAST is bidding for a digital bank license in Singapore, which would create more revenue streams for the company.

A digital bank license will allow iFAST to offer the same services as a traditional bank (such as loans) but operate entirely online. Customers will be able to directly manage their finances through the internet.

"By tapping on the unique strengths and experiences of each consortium member, we are confident that an iFAST-led digital bank will be well-equipped with the technological expertise, digital banking and wealth management capabilities to better address some of the inefficiencies, and assist the underserved market segments in Singapore's banking industry," CEO Lim Chung Chun said of the license.

iFAST's China segment has consecutively suffered losses and is yet to turn a profit. However, iFAST's China segment is still in its infancy and continues to build.

iFAST's alternative B2B2C approach in China compared to traditional B2C approaches may give it a competitive edge too. It's also worth noting that net revenue in China grew 306.3% YoY in iFAST's last quarter.

Lim said the company still sees the potential in China and expected "losses in the first few years".

"We see this initial phase as an important investment for the long run," Lim said. "China is expected to be the biggest wealth management market in Asia, and it is a market that we should not ignore."

Lim also said in a recent earnings call that iFAST is planning to launch new products in Malaysia and China by early 2021.

In this regard, iFAST's China operations should not be seen as a negative just because it is yet to turn a profit. Instead, it should be viewed as growth potential.

Of course, expansion in China is not without risks. China is a highly competitive market and success will inspire competition - and this is assuming iFAST actually achieves success. iFAST has already been operating for a few years and Lim's "first few years" window is drawing to a close.

For now, it's unclear how much longer iFAST's China segment will be unprofitable but the longer it remains in the red, the more concerned investors will be.

iFAST is also working with Hong Kong's PCCW (HK: 0008) in a bid to digitalize the region's Mandatory Provident Fund. The Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority (MPFA) aims to create an electronic platform to centralize the data of its 4.3 million members by 2022.

If iFAST wins the eMPF contract, revenues generated through the eMPF will trickle down to the Singaporean investment company.

In terms of valuation, iFAST has a P/E ratio of around 60, which could be considered fairly high to some. However, considering iFAST's growth potential, some could argue that iFAST is trading at a reasonable price. Companies such as Zoom (ZM) and Shopify (SHOP) with P/E ratios of 675 and 570 respectively have demonstrated that P/E ratios aren't too reliable amid a pandemic.

iFAST also has a proven record of dividend growth from 2.79 cents per share in 2015 to 3.15 in 2019. Whilst dividends are being kept constant for now in order to retain capital for iFAST's digital bank license, investors should still see their past dividend growth as a positive.

Nonetheless, at this stage, much of iFAST's growth potential has been priced in. Although the company will undoubtedly grow, whether it can replicate its stock price growth over 2020 is less certain.

Conclusion

Whilst Singapore's biggest companies suffered throughout 2020, iFAST has emerged as a triumphant winner. Its focus on digital serves as the perfect business solution amid a global pandemic.

iFAST's revenue growth, profit growth and thus stock price growth are figures to marvel at and investors who jumped aboard early should be proud. With new projects in China and Malaysia, as well as the eMPF bid in Hong Kong and the Singapore bank license all to look forward to, iFAST certainly has growth potential ahead.

However, iFAST's current price position is less inspiring. With much of its growth potential being priced in, iFAST may already be a 'shudda-wudda-cudda' story.

That's not to say that jumping aboard now won't reap rewards - as already stated iFAST will grow. It's just that iFAST has most likely shifted from a short-term growth play to a more long-term one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.