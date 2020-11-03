We make the case that "fixed-rate" preferred stocks from Cherry Hill Mortgage and Two Harbors Investments are very undervalued and whose safety is under-appreciated.

We explain why preferred stocks from "agency" mREITs are a very safe in the current environment. No "agency" mREITs have ever gone bankrupt.

About Agency Mortgage REITs

The agency mortgage REITs (agency mREITs) that we are highlighting own fixed-rate residential mortgages that are guaranteed by GSEs (Government Sponsored Enterprises). They generally use their equity, plus money they borrow at short term rates, to purchase higher-yielding residential mortgages or RMBS (Residential Mortgage Backed Securities). They earn their money from the spread difference between the short-term rates at which they borrow and the long-term rates they receive on their mortgages. They also use hedges to protect against moves in interest rates which could be detrimental to their profits or book value.

Why Agency mREIT Preferred Stocks Are So Safe - Especially Now

In the current environment, agency mREITs are as safe as they have ever been, yet yields on their preferred stocks are much higher than before March. Here are the reasons agency mREITs are so safe - especially now.

Agency mortgages have no credit risk due to the backing by GSEs. This is very unusual for a financial company to own assets that have no credit risk. Banks and life insurance companies often have as much leverage as mREITs, but their assets generally contain higher levels of risk including assets that can default. The Federal Reserve has backstopped RMBS. Agency mREITs took a big hit in March due to chaotic conditions in the RMBS market resulting from a liquidity crunch. But that risk has now been virtually eliminated due to the Fed injecting liquidity into the system and taking an active role in keeping the RMBS market stable. Another reason mREITs took a hit in March was large losses on their hedges. mREITs hedge against a rise in their borrowing costs. When the Fed suddenly dropped short rates by 1.5% to near zero, many mREITs lost a lot on their hedges. But now that risk is virtually gone. With rates near zero, they no longer have the risk of a large drop in rates creating large hedging losses. Given the high unemployment rates and a continuous pandemic risk, the Fed is set to keep interest rates near zero for quite a long time, thus guaranteeing mREITs cheap borrowing costs. Interest rate spreads are good now and going forward agency mREITs are set to be very profitable. Agency mREITs will not be affected by the election results nor does COVID-19 create risk for agency mREITs. Even an eviction crisis should have little impact on mREITs owning only agency mortgages. No agency mREIT has ever failed, including during the great financial crisis of 2008, and the March crisis earlier this year. No agency mREIT preferred shareholder has ever not received their dividends. Agency mREITs have historically performed very well coming out of recessions. We already had seen ARR have a blowout quarter prior to publishing this article to HDO subscribers, but since then we have also seen great reports from NLY, DX and AGNC. This bodes very well for TWO and CHMI.

Cherry Hill Mortgage

The above chart uses information from the second quarter except for ARR (which had reported their third quarter financials prior to this article). According to the above numbers, Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) is clearly the most undervalued agency mREIT. This is especially true in that CHMI trades at a whopping 31.7% discount to book value. This is historically a very large discount which we believe is unwarranted. CHMI also trades at a forward P/E of only 6.0 with a current yield of 11.8%. This is a very cheap and opportunistic stock.

So why is CHMI trading at such a discount to other agency mREITS. It cannot be that it is more leveraged. It actually has the second least leverage outside of Annaly Capital (NLY), but CHMI keeps a higher percentage of cash on its balance sheet than NLY. If some of the cash that CHMI holds was used to pay off some debt, CHMI would be right there with NLY as having the best balance sheet.

So could the discount be due to the fact that maybe CMHI is just poorly managed by its external manager? The chart below dispels that notion and shows CHMI to actually be one of the better managed agency mREITs in recent years.

– Agency mREIT Performance From 2016 To Before The 2020 Crash

As can be seen from the above chart, CHMI actually has been the best performer among agency mREITs over the past few years up until the 2020 crash. And even after the crash, if CHMI was trading at the same discount to book value as other agency mREITS, it would still be a top performer. What likely helped CHMI outperform in recent years was their MSRs (Mortgage Servicing Rights). But MSRs dropped in value when the Fed crashed interest rates seven months ago and this hurt CHMI.

The above chart also has us scratching our heads as to why CHMI trades so cheaply. Orchid Island (ORC), another mREIT, which has been the worst managed agency mREIT and shows a 32% loss during the same period depicted in the chart above. However today ORC trades at a zero discount to book value, while CHMI, whose management achieved a 23% gain during the same period, trades at a 31.7% discount to book value. CHMI looks totally undervalued relative to ORC.

So could CHMI be selling cheaply because of poor dividend coverage of its $1.08 dividend (11.8% yield)? Actually, if analysts are correct, and CHMI earns $1.52 in 2021, they have extraordinary coverage of their current $1.08 dividend.

So the only reason that we can see for the very cheap price of CHMI is the 9% of their assets that are in MSRs (Mortgage Servicing Rights). MSRs tend to do poorly when long rates are falling and do well when they are rising. Because the Fed has already brought short rates to zero and mortgage rates are at record lows, we don’t see the MSR portion of their portfolio having much more downside and should be a big positive if long rates start to move higher. In fact, Treasury bond rates have been climbing since the beginning of August moving from .55% to .88%. This trend is positive for MSRs as mortgage rates tend to follow Treasury rates. CHMI already has taken a large write-down of its MSRs, so the book value already reflects most of the damage there. And the positive with CHMI owning MSRs is that they help hedge the agency mortgage portion of their business should rates start to move higher.

If the huge discounted price of CHMI is due to their MSRs, we think that's way overdone. With rates already so low, it's hard to see much more downside to their MSR assets, and MSRs could be a significant positive should rates start to rise. Today is a great time to hold mREITs that will outperform if long rates rise. In fact, buying the right mREITs will result in some protection (or hedge) against rising interest rates as many stocks tend to underperform when long rates rise.

Why We Expect A 30% Total Return For CHMI Over The Next Year

Given that CHMI has proven to be a good performer versus its peers, we believe at least a 30% total return can be achieved over the next 12 months. ARR which we mentioned earlier, had a big NAV increase when it reported its third quarter last week. This bodes well for book value increases among the rest of agency mREITs. In one year, we think a reasonable estimate of book value for CHMI is $14.00. This is based on ARR's positive third quarter report plus the fact that CHMI should add $0.44 to book value because it is expected to earn $1.52 while currently paying out only $1.08 in dividends. If CHMI comes back in line and trades at a 15% discount to book value, this would put the stock price at $11.20. That represents a 22% capital gain. Adding the 12% dividend yield provides a total return of 34%. So a 30% total return seems doable.

A Large Dividend Increase Is Likely For CHMI

Currently ARR, NLY and CHMI all have a dividend yield in the 12% range. However, ARR and NLY are paying out 93% and 88% respectively of their 2021 estimated earnings in dividends – while CHMI is only paying out 71%. If CHMI were to pay out 90% of 2021 estimated earnings in dividends, that would come to a dividend of $1.36. This would give CHMI a yield of more than 15% at its current price. Additionally, a dividend increase can be a catalyst for an increase in the share price of CHMI.

Risks For CHMI

One possible risk is that the Fed decides to take short-term rates negative. In this scenario it's hard to say if CHMI's borrowing costs would go down in tandem since this possibility has never occurred before. But the Fed has already stated that they do not want to take rates negative, so this scenario is highly unlikely. Additionally, rates going slightly negative should not be a problem.

The other possible risk would be a further drop in mortgage rates. However, with mortgage rates already so low, with treasury rates rising, and with the Fed saying that they don't want to take rates negative, we see this risk as quite minimal.

Excellent Entry Point For CHMI

In August, CHMI traded as high as $10.68 intra-day. Since then, CHMI has pulled back more than 14%. While it's true that mortgage rates have edged down recently, so MSRs will likely not be a positive for the current quarter, the agency mortgage portion of their portfolio should do quite well. Therefore, we think this large pullback gives us an excellent price to buy here.

Agency mREIT Preferred Stocks

We are very bullish on CHMI common stock. However the primary focus of this article is on fixed-rate agency mREIT preferred stocks. They are easier to compare to each other than fixed-to-floating preferred stocks. This is because they were all issued when LIBOR was significantly higher, and thus have interest rate floors that are fairly low. Fixed-to-floaters (depending on their floor) run the risk of trading at much lower yields when they convert to floating rate which would also translate into likely capital losses as the prices of these preferreds re-adjust to their new lower yields.

Why We Like Agency mREIT Preferred Stocks In General

We already noted above the eight reasons why we think that agency mREIT preferreds are especially safe in the current environment. mREITs run a similar model to regional banks in that they make money on the spread and have similar leverage metrics. However, the assets of mREITs are government guaranteed while banks have exposure to COVID-19 with loans to local businesses that may not survive. Banks also have possible exposure to mortgages that are not government guaranteed, and are subject to foreclosures. Thus, it strikes us as peculiar that bank preferred stocks have a much lower yield than agency mREIT preferred stocks. After all, many banks have gone bankrupt while no agency mREITs have come near to a bankruptcy.

Thus, we think the safety of the whole agency mREIT preferred stock sector is misunderstood and their preferred stocks are generally significantly undervalued. Typical bank preferred stocks yield around 5.5% with better quality bank preferred stocks, like First Republic Bank (FRC.PK) preferred stock FRC-K (FRC.PK), only yielding 4%. Agency mREIT preferreds, on the other hand, yield in the 7.5% to 9% range. So which agency mREIT preferreds to buy?

Source: Author

We already have seen, in this article's first chart, that leverage levels are not very different among agency mREITs, and we don't believe there are great differences in risk among the preferred stocks in the chart above. Clearly some mREITs are much larger than others, but we saw smaller mREIT DX outperform the large caps in the recent crisis, and have seen that CHMI can perform with the big boys.

Given that there are not great differences in risk among the agency mREIT preferreds, our favorite preferred stock picks are:

Cherry Hill Mortgage 8.20% Preferred Series A (CHMI.PA) - Stripped yield of 9%

(CHMI.PA) Two Harbors 7.75% Series D (TWO.PD) - Stripped yield of 8.8%

(TWO.PD) Two Harbors 7.50% Series E (TWO.PE) - Stripped yield of 8.6%

The above three preferreds clearly stand out as the most undervalued fixed-rate preferred stocks in an already undervalued sector. Not only do they have the highest yields but they also sell at the greatest discounts to par (among the fixed-rate preferred stocks), providing the possibility for good size total returns (capital gains) that the other agency fixed-rate mREIT preferreds have no hope of achieving.

Since AGNC (AGNC) (another agency mREIT) has no fixed-rate preferred stocks, we added to the chart their fixed-to-floating rate preferred with the highest current yield. As can be seen, the current yield is much lower than those from CHMI and TWO, – but what's even worse for their preferred AGNCM (AGNCM), the yield will plunge on its call date if LIBOR doesn't move greatly higher. LIBOR is currently at 0.22%, and even if it should rise to 0.75%, you can see that the yield will drop 5.1% at its current price with a likely large drop in the price of that preferred stock. The same holds true with NLY-G. For this reason, we think the whole fixed-rate agency mREIT preferred sector is undervalued relative to the fixed-to-floating rate preferreds.

One Year Price Targets For CHMI-A, and the TWO Preferred Stocks

CHMI-A : This preferred stock traded over $26.00 earlier in the year. We believe CHMI-A could be trading at $25.50 in 1 year . Amazingly, at $25.50, CHMI-A would still provide investors with an 8% yield which would still make it one of the best yielding agency mREIT preferred stocks. So, this is certainly doable. This would provide an 20.6% total return over the next year.

: This preferred stock traded over $26.00 earlier in the year. . Amazingly, at $25.50, CHMI-A would still provide investors with an which would still make it one of the best yielding agency mREIT preferred stocks. So, this is certainly doable. This would provide an over the next year. The TWO Preferred Stocks: Our target for TWO-D is $24.55 in 1 year. At that price the yield will be 7.9% with still some price upside. Our target price for TWO-E is $24.10 which would provide a 7.8% yield and with the most price upside of our 3 recommendations.

In truth, we think that these preferred stocks would still be undervalued at their target prices, as yields of around 8% are still very high in this interest rate environment given the safety of the assets that these agency mREITs hold. And at our target prices, the yields would still be higher than all other agency fixed-rate preferred. As agency mREITs continue to report excellent profits and jumps in book value, we believe the market will become more comfortable with them, as they were earlier in the year, but our targets assume the market will still likely undervalue them.

Summary/Conclusion

As we showed in the article, "agency" mREITS are currently operating in a safe environment for their business model. They have:

The government guaranteeing the mortgages they hold The Fed making sure the RMBS market is very stable Their borrowing costs should remain extremely low as the Fed is likely to keep rates low for a long time With short rates near zero, they are immune to large hedging losses which hit them in March They have virtually no election or COVID-19 risk The first agency mREIT to report Q3 results, ARR, showed a nice jump in book value and NLY, AGNC and DX have also reported excellent results

With the environment so favorable for agency mREITs, we are strongly recommending CHMI common stock. It has a P/E of only 5.9, trades at a 33.6% discount to its NAV (book value) and has a current stripped yield of 11.8%. The discount to NAV is far bigger than similar mREITs, and the $1.08 annual dividend is extremely well-covered with $1.52 in expected earnings in 2021. A large dividend increase is certainly a strong possibility if CHMI can perform as analysts expect. If CHMI paid out 90% of 2021 estimated earnings, that would represent a 25% increase in the current dividend. Despite being externally managed, CHMI management has also shown itself to be one of the better managers in the agency mREIT sector which makes its huge NAV discount look way overdone. CHMI has sold off more than 14% since its August intra-day high, so it offers an excellent entry point here.

Regarding the agency mREIT preferred stocks, remember that no agency mREIT has ever gone bankrupt, no matter how severe the crisis.

CHMI-A, TWO-D and TWO-E stand out by far as the best-yielding preferred stocks in the sector with the most upside as well. Relative to bank preferred stocks, these preferreds have much higher yields and much more price upside despite having similar leverage and higher quality assets. We expect total returns on these preferred stocks to be in the 20% range over the next year.

Disclosures:

Rida Morwa is Long CHMI-A, TWO-E and TWO-D

Preferred Stock Trader is Long CHMI, TWO, CHMI-A, TWO-D and TWO-E.

