Three trials of its vaccine are in the offing - U.S. (for Malaysia), China, and Canada - all at the expense of the contracting party.

BARDA and Operation Warp Speed

It seems that BARDA has bet the farm on DNA/RNA/mRNA vaccines, but if you do a Google search to ask how many RNA vaccines there are as of this moment, Google reports: “Currently, there are no RNA vaccines approved for human use.”

It seems amazing to me that the government has bet the ranch on something which has no track record whatever. Why would that be? Could it be that politics has seeped into our treasured institutions, BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Agency) , the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and holiest of the holies – FDA? As Inspector Renault would say, “Round up the usual suspects.” The swamp has not been drained, and the usual suspects include the lobbyists and the Big Pharma companies you would expect to see.

On the day the last presidential debate, the FDA approved its first therapeutic, remdesivir. Coincidence? In the current administration, one would not want to underestimate political influence. But why not approve it? It seems to be safe, it just doesn’t seem to do much. WHO did a big trial and found “little or no effect on hospitalised Covid19 patients as indicated by overall mortality, initiation of ventilation and duration of hospital stay”.

(I have done my best to figure out BARDA spending, but I refer serious inquiries to the website within the chart:)

BARDA Funding for SARS-Cov-2 Pfizer Inc (PFE) 1,950,000,000 BNT162, Covid-19 mRNA vaccine Novavax Inc (NVAX) 1,600,434,523 Nanoparticle vaccine technology Chembio (CEMI) 628,071 Point-of-care antigen detection assay Empatica, Inc. 717,807 Diagnostic test Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 12,850,000 Diagnostic test Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 12,850,000 Diagnostic test Snapdragon Chem 691,878 Manufacturing process OraSure Tech (OSUR) 629,217 Diagnostic test AstraZeneca (AZN) 486,000,000 Support of a monoclonal antibody Evidation Health 720,000 Develop "early warning algorithm" Quidel Corporation 634,643 Diagnostic test Siemens Healthineers (MMNY) 13,000,000 Diagnostic test Genetech USA 22,600,000 Prevent secondary bacterial infections AstraZeneca (AZN) 1,200,000,000 Design build vaccine candidate Hologic, Inc (HOLX) 13,000,000 Diagnostic test InBios 594,943 Test kits Cerus Corporation (CERS) 1,048,348 Reduces risks of transfusion infections ModernaTX, Inc. (MRNA) 1,525,000,000 mRNA based vaccine Merck and IAVI (MRK) 38,033,570 Recombinant live virus-vectored vaccine Tangen Biosciences 696,000 SARS-CoV-2 detection assay Protein Sciences, Sanofi (SNY) 30,775,336 Recombinant SARS-CoV-2 spike protein DiaSorin Inc. (OTCPK:DSRLF) 180,045 Qualitative detection Hememics 638,000 Diagnostic test Hememics 638,000 Diagnostic test Grifols Shared Services (GRFS) 12,551,764 Plasma antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 Nanomix 569,647 Diagnostic test Naonmix 569,647 Diagnostic test OraSure Tech (OSUR) 710,310 Diagnostic test CIADM at Emergent Bio 14,531,801 Plasma antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 Sab Biotherapeutics 43,919,952 A novel polyclonal antibody therapeutic Vela Diagnostics USA, Inc 224,780 Diagnostic test Luminex Corporation 683,500 Diagnostic test Genetech USA 25,100,000 Tocilizumab - monoclonal antibody Luminex Corporation 642,450 Diagnostic test Cue Health Inc 13,692,370 Diagnostic test Regeneron Pharm 53,517,946 Sarilumab is a monoclonal antibody GenMark Diagnostics, Inc 749,000 Diagnostic test Mesa Tech International 561,330 Diagnostic test Quigen LLC 598,191 Diagnostic test DiaSorin Molecular Inc. (OTCPK:DSRLF) 111,090 Diagnostic test DiaSorin Inc. 111,090 Diagnostic test Hologic, Inc 8,912,000 Diagnostic test Hologic, Inc 699,000 Diagnostic test Cepheid 3,700,000 Diagnostic test J&J/Janssen (JNJ) 152,312,126 Screen libraries to identify compounds J&J/Janssen 1,001,650,000 Support development of a vaccine Sanofi Pasteur & GSK (GSK) 2,042,000,000 Recombinant SARS-CoV-2 spike protein Regeneron Pharm (REGN) 450,262,000 A novel therapeutic antibody cocktail Verndari, Inc. 698,215 SARS-CoV-2 recombinant spike receptor Esperovax, Inc. 606,780 An oral immunization for Covid-19 Current Health UK 699,583 AI monitoring of Covid Luminex Corp (LMNX) 5,389,813 Diagnostic test Cepheid 1,000,000 Diagnostic test Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 12,850,000 Antigen diagnostic test 98Point6 700,000 Telehealth service with AI NOWDiagnostics 695,500 Diagnostic test University of Connecticut 432,200 Micro-needle vaccine delivery patch Vaxess 749,000 Spike Protein Micro Array Patch InBios International 155,055 Blood test for Covid-19 Chembio (CEMI) 628,071 Point-of-care antigen detection assay Sonica Health 656,420 Sensor to identify respiratory infections Mbio Diagnostics 629,595 Diagnostic test Covid-19 10,766,630,607 Source: BARDA'S Rapidly-Expanding COVID-19 Medical Countermeasure Portfolio

Nevermind that remdesivir is a mediocre drug for Covid, Gilead spent a good deal on lobbying, and coincidentally, the U.S. government bought the entire world supply (of a drug WHO found useless). There should be another inverse law (gravity being the model). The lousier the drug, the more you need to spend on lobbying.

Nevermind, President Trump has quit funding the troublesome WHO, who did the test on remdesivir, complaining that it was favoring the Chinese.

And when the BARDA Chief Rick Bright became a whistleblower complaining that the administration prioritized "cronyism over science" and was pressured to let politics drive decisions rather than science, he was removed from his position and moved over to NIH, and he resigned. I guess Rick was right about the cronyism.

Well, enough about politics. We are all sick of it by now. I only bring it up to show what an uphill battle Generex (OTCQB:GNBT) CEO Joseph Moscato has had to wage.

How Long Will RNA Vaccines Last?

The idea, as I understand it, is that you use RNA to manufacture antigens that will trigger an immune response. The government has spent something like $4 billion on DNA/RNA/mRNA vaccines. In part the funds are so large because these are design/build solutions, where, since time is of the essence, research and production are combined.

It is unknown how long a DNA/RNA/mRNA vaccine will last in a body. There are fears that a person might require two or three shots in a year. I spoke with Joseph Moscato, CEO of Generex, whose team has gone another way, “The beauty of our Ii-key peptide vaccine is that it will trigger a long-lasting protection. This is because our peptides trigger an immune system memory in both T cells and B cells.”

He cites the recent results of its breast cancer vaccine. In a large clinical trial involving over 300 women, AE37, NGIO’s Ii-Key vaccine for HER2 breast cancer, was shown to be safe and demonstrated a significant benefit in survival in women with advanced cancer. Ten years later, it has been shown the survival benefit under the vaccine continues, which shows the vaccine is still working.

Further, he asks, “Why do we need so many working the DNA/RNA gene therapy approach? Vaccine development is hard – we still don’t have an AIDS vaccine – so we should be investing in as many technologies as possible to make a safe and effective vaccine against coronavirus that can be used in everyone, including children and pregnant women. I asked him what $100 million of funding would have done for him, and he replied, “If I had gotten $30 million back in February when I went to Washington, we would be done testing, and we would be ready now.”

RNA Vaccines Will Require Special Handling

I have only heard once on network television about the problems of dealing with RNA vaccines. But such problems exist. They are apparently very mutable, so to prevent changes, it is kept at -40 (which, by the way, is the same in both Fahrenheit and Celsius). Charitably, on a PBS program, a doctor said that RNA vaccines didn’t have a long shelf life. Perhaps it is just an engineering problem to deal with the transport and storage, but perhaps it means there will only be a few places in a city that you can get your injection, which is yet another problem on top all the people who will be waiting to see if it is safe, and another group will hold back because of the discredited stories of mercury in the shot that date to the 1950’s, which was supposed to cause autism.

How Safe Is Generex’s Vaccine?

Safety becomes an issue for vaccines when pharmaceutical companies are using live attenuated vaccines. They are soaked in formaldehyde to inactivate them. But if a patient got an actual live virus, then disease might ensue. This is not an issue for Generex’s vaccine, which is not made of the live or inactivated virus. Their Ii-Key vaccine is only a short amino acid chain, so it is impossible to get the disease from their vaccine, and the Ii-Key vaccine is designed to limit off-target immune reactions that lead to the complications of Covid-19. The FDA recognizes the safety of Ii-Key vaccines by requiring no animal toxicology studies before they enter human clinical trials. Plus with targeted immune activation and a clean safety profile, the Phase 3 Ii-Key Covid vaccine trials require only perhaps one third as many subjects only perhaps one third as many subjects as other Covid trials being conducted.

In a coronavirus infection, the spike protein, which is the much-discussed surface target of all the vaccines, triggers the production of 1800 antibodies against Covid. Only 9 of those neutralize the virus, and those antibody neutralizing regions of the spike protein are the peptide epitopes that Generex’s Ii-Key vaccine will draw from. This specificity is the essential aspect of the Ii-Key technology as Moscato points out; that means that the RNA and the whole spike vaccine will produce, aside from the 9 neutralizing antibodies, another 1791 antibodies that are non-neutralizing, and could generate off-target reactions.

Joe also says that he may have the first complete vaccine attacking both the humoral (antibody) side, which the DNA/RNA vaccines will do, but also the cellular side. So, he is expecting a more effective vaccine than those currently in progress. For a more in-depth discussion of the intricacies of Ii-Key, look at Ari Zoldan’s piece in Seeking Alpha.

Suddenly, Traction

Generex has not been shown any love by BARDA, just an obstacle course, and no money so far. Joseph Moscato and his point man, Eric von Hofe, have labored on without proper funding, but have nevertheless pursued their goal of a vaccine and with specialty company EPIVAX they have found proper targets for their peptide technology. Going into the conference call there had been a mention of signed contract with Bintai Kinden of Malaysia, and perhaps they would get some upfront license fee, but it felt a little out there because there had also been interest by China, and they were supposed to get an upfront license fee from them, but investors never heard anything about actually getting the money.

Then comes the conference call of October 8th, and Moscato reveals that not only is the upfront $2.6 million from Malaysia was collected, but that a bunch of new contracts are in negotiation, and possibly as many as three fully-funded trials for their vaccine:

NGIO Covid-19 Contracts Contracting Party Countries Population/ Status Opportunity Bintai Kinden Malaysia 31 million Signed contract; lic fee paid $2.6 mil Milestone payments: $10 million Bintai Kinden New Zealand 4.8 million Exercised right of first refusal; wants rights Bintai Kinden Australia 25 million Exercised right of first refusal; wants rights Bintai Kinden Southeast Asia Undefined In negotiations Undisclosed Singapore 5.6 million In negotiations Undisclosed South Africa 57 million In negotiations Sinopharm China 1.3 billion In negotiations Undisclosed Canada 37 million In negotiations Source: Generex Biotechnology Inc.

Moscato has not been deterred by the lack of U.S. support. He has found interested parties outside the U.S. It appears that three of the contracting parties plan to conduct testing and production and will assume the burden of those expenses: Malaysia, China, and Canada. The Malaysia testing will be conducted in the U.S.A. under the auspices of the FDA, which means it will be available here in the U.S. China, while quiet for a while, has come back quite strong, wanting rights not only for the Covid-19 vaccine, but the cancer vaccines as well. GNBT’s partner in China, Sinopharm (SHDTY), is the largest pharmaceutical company in China with revenue of $70 billion, making it larger than all of the big American pharmaceutical companies – Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Merck. So, all in all, this was quite an astounding conference call.

The Investment Proposition

NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology, or NGIO, the relevant subsidiary of Generex is essentially an intellectual property company, not having production or marketing arms at this time. So, it will get revenues upfront for licensing, and milestone fees (FDA approval/government approvals), and royalties for each vaccine administered. The burden of the expense to the trials, production, and marketing will be borne by NGIO's partners.

So, in each case NGIO will have a partner(s). In the case of Malaysia it is partnering with Bintai Kinden, who in turn, is partnering with a large Malaysian pharmaceutical company. Partners have not yet been announced for Singapore and South Africa. The partner for China, as mentioned above, is Sinopharma, the largest pharmaceutical company in that country.

Since the Malaysian testing will be done in the U.S. under FDA regulations, the vaccine could be sold here as well, and for that Generex would again partner, presumably, a Big Pharma company. But this is too far out, and not in my calculations.

Upfront and milestone licensing fees based on the $10 million for Malaysia, could generate above $100 million when you include the rest of Southeast Asia, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, South Africa, China and Canada, but perhaps a good deal more. It will not go unnoticed by perspicacious investors that this alone is a sum well beyond the current market cap.

I would presume that the maximum Covid royalty opportunity would be something like $2 per person in China, and $3 to $5 per person elsewhere, so multiply that times the populations of the countries covered by the contract, and that comes to billions. One would think that this revenue would come before the end of 2022.

Generex has also focused on special groups – children and pregnant women. Moscato thinks that his vaccine, which is guided by the four basic blood types, will be effective in 98% of all people on the planet. Additionally, Moscato reports, "The in vivo testing currently in progress is turning out to be much, much better than we anticipated."

NGIO listing

The company has made two distributions of NGIO shares, which have not been listed or traded, but with the contracts coming on stream, this seems a likely probability. Moscato has his investment bank lined up, and thinks an IPO could happen before the year end.

The Rest of the Empire

Joseph Moscato saw a path to funding through acquisition. Regentys brought an ulcerative colitis product; Olaregen brought a collagen gell product for wound healing including diabetes wounds, a special focus; Pantheon brought orthopedic kits, Hema Diagnostics brought test kits for HIV, syphilis, tuberculosis, hepatitis B & C, malaria, and other diseases. But one of the acquisitions, Veneto, which provides ancillary services to doctors, turned out to be a lemon. It had to be disabled and re-configured, and there was no cash to start it back up again, though even so, he and Terry Thompson have been trying to turn lemons into lemonade, and that project is still moving forward. Moscato conceived of a diabetes initiative with some large doctor practices in Arizona.

He has quite a project in mind for this diabetes initiative. It includes the doctor services of Veneto, the wound healing gel of Olaregen, the buccal insulin technology that has been Generex’s since its inception. The buccal tissue drug delivery technology is a means of spraying into the tissue inside the cheek (but not the lungs) a drug which gets absorbed by the mass of blood vessels inside the mouth. The initial focus was on insulin. This technology calls to mind Pfizer’s drug Exubera, which brought insulin into the lung, but which patients hated, and which was written off at an expense of $2.8 billion, which I mention to draw attention to the size of the opportunity for Generex’s Oralyn. And to top it off, Generex plans to acquire ALTuCELL, which has a cure for diabetes using encapsulated beta cells.

All of these opportunities in the closet have been quiet because there has been no money to turn the engine over. It calls to mind the toy soldiers in a movie called Small Soldiers. Will these soldiers get their chance to do battle? It looks like these things could be worth billions. The wound gel and buccal tissue delivery systems look like billions. Moscato’s idea is to focus on the vaccine development now, and then to pursue the diabetes initiative.

The Downside Risk

The real risk is that the company disappears. It feels unlikely that the vultures could find less than $16 million among the parts. The insulin manufacturers could sell more insulin with the buccal technology if users did not have to deal with the pain of sticking themselves with a needle. The wound gel seems like a natural, especially for diabetics. The vaccine technology might be bought for quite a bit of money right about now. The need for cash has created quite an opportunity for Adam Long of Oasis capital, who is offering cash at an 8% discount from the current stock quote.

For what is worth, I have met CEO Joseph Moscato a couple of times, and interviewed other people throughout the organization, and I don’t think disappearance is likely (see my interviews here). Moscato is uncommonly smart and equally competitive and motivated. Terry Thompson has a wealth of experience, and again, is a highly motivated individual committed to task. The scientists, Von Hofe and Anderson, are committed to husbanding their technologies through to fruition. Most of these people are working for peanuts or nothing at all from time to time. The company has kept going for years without funds, my conclusion is that they will find a way to keep the company afloat no matter what.

What is the Value of the Stock?

Yahoo can tell you that. $16.892 million as of Friday, October 23, 2022. But I don’t think anyone could ever get it for that price. Moreover, if the NGIO listing takes off, which it very well might, take a look at the chart above. Three trials of its vaccine in the U.S. (Malaysia), China, and Canada? No company getting three trials of its vaccine could be worth less than hundreds of millions. I expect the upfront licensing fees will be equal to some multiple of its current market cap. To refresh, upfront license fees will be required from Bintai Kinden for New Zealand and Australia and Southeast Asia; and also from Singapore, South Africa, Canada, and China, which is a huge country, and Sinopharm, which is a huge company.

The price and number of shares outstanding for the NGIO IPO are in negotiation, but I presume the shares will go for $3 to $5 per share, depending on how many shares Moscato leaves outstanding, so that will mean a market cap of $300 million to over $1 billion. Generex owns 90% of NGIO. So, automatically, that means that Generex will be worth at least $270 million, which divided by today’s number of GNBT shares would mean $3.50 per share, but it could be quite a bit more than that, but if the market cap ends up at the high end of the range, GNBT could be over $10 per share.

This seems extraordinary high for a company that now sells for a quarter a share, but I submit that a determined Joe Moscato will continue to bag contracts for NGIO, and as the press releases announce this closing and that new market, investors will finally reckon the company owning NGIO is worth a lot more than it is selling for now, and that GNBT may very well achieve that $3.50 price target before year end.

Investment Advice

Remember, NGIO is working on contracts covering at least seven (7) countries. I don't know what Southeast Asia means exactly. The stock price has not altered at all with the delivery of this information. It still remains ridiculously cheap. Sensible investors may wait for the PR’s detailing the closing of contracts and receipt of funds, but that would mean you would miss out on such bottom-of-the-barrel prices. Perhaps buy some now and more with the PR’s? That seems like the best strategy. Anyway, the makes Generex quite an opportunity for the investors who have paying attention, and have had their antennae out, and kept their eye on the ball.

My Own Investing

I seem to be caught up in both Generex and Cytodyn (OTCQB:CYDY). Generex I have owned since 2009, I thought they had both a painless way for diabetics to get their insulin and a vaccine technology which might be useful for both viruses and cancer. The insulin trial was badly designed, and the FDA came back wanting more data, and without funds to do the additional work the company went dormant for years. Then Joseph Moscato took over leadership, and began his acquisitions, and the stock woke up, only to be crushed by a bad deal in one of the acquisitions.

Cytodyn came to my attention with their surprising luck in triple negative breast cancer. Then I circled back to its first use against HIV, where it is effective and may change the nature HIV treatment. Instructive was Charlie Sheen’s video. The drug cocktail was protecting him, but was degrading his mental faculties and well-being, but that all turned around with leronlimab. Unfortunately, it seems like Cytodyn has been having its share of screw-ups around its HIV application, which is taking forever. Then it took up the Covid-19 challenge, and former Director of Virology at Stanford, Dr. Bruce Patterson, made a Tedx Talk in which makes the case that Cytodyn’s leronlimab solved the problem, more or less. It is not a perfect cure, but doctors have a crucial role. At first, the rate of recovery from ventilators was 10% to 15%. Happily, this has improved to the 65% level. Of course a huge number of cases will tax the ventilators available, and perhaps recovery rates. I think that when doctors get their hands on leronlimab, they will refine its use, perhaps vary the dose and the times of administration, perhaps deliver it by IV. An improvement was made with the use of dexamethasone, and I think leronlimab, which gives every indication of being safer, will make another leap up in saving lives.

Regeneron (REGN), which is a cocktail of monoclonal antibodies (like leronlimab) and was administered to the President looked like it might also make a difference, but the news came out that the safety committee monitoring its trial recommended that more severe cases be excluded from the trial. If it cannot help in severe and critical cases, what's the point?

At some point, I was selling GNBT to buy CYDY.

Maybe I am drinking my own Kool-Aid, but I was really impressed with the GNBT October 8th conference call, which I turned into the diagram above. I look at that list of deals, and I think: Wow! I think this is a stupendous turn-around announcement. Upfront fees, milestone payments, royalties. And it is not just one country, it's a good part of the world. Consequently, I have been selling some CYDY to buy back GNBT shares, which as I have said, are dirt cheap.

It would be a mistake to say that I have lost faith in CYDY. Au contraire, I expect the hiring of Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., who has a wealth of education and experience, will turn the HIV application around, and help with the other trials. I have plenty of shares. It’s just that I expect that collection of license fees, signed deals, announcement of trials for GNBT’s vaccine will move the stock like a diver who goes deep (where we are now), puts his feet on the bottom, and pushes quickly back to the surface.

I think it is quite possible that GNBT’s vaccine and CYDY’s monoclonal antibody therapeutic may both turn out to be best in class. Sadly, for a country with so many dead (and for me as an investor) the U.S. government and the major private foundations have passed over funding either one of them, and the CEO’s have had to find funding and support where they can. They find it with me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNBT-OLD, CYDY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.