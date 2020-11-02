The free cash flow result per share exceeded $3.5/share in the first nine months of the year, and a full-year $2B FCF ($5+/share) appears realistic.

International Paper has continued to pay a dividend throughout the pandemic and will continue to do so.

Introduction

It feels like an eternity but it really has been just 8 months since I called the 4.8% dividend yield of International Paper (IP) safe. The world, world markets and IP's share price have been all over the place. However, International Paper's share price is now back at the level it was when my previous article was published, and the dividend was indeed paid throughout the pandemic. Now IP has filed its quarterly report, it's perhaps time to have another good look at the company. I have a small position in International Paper after an out of the money put option written in February ended up in the money in March.

The 9M results continue to show strong cash flows

In the first nine months of the year, International Paper saw its revenue decrease by approximately 9% to $15.3B, and the third quarter was perhaps a bit disappointing as there was no real improvement in the revenue decrease, but fortunately pretty much all operational expenses decreased as well.

International Paper was able to keep the damage relatively limited as the pre-tax income of $527M is indeed substantially lower than the $1.2B in 9M 2019, but there are some non-recurring expenses that had a negative impact on IP's performance. The total amount related to restructuring expenses increased by $110M due to a $105M expense in the third quarter.

So although the Q3 revenue still decreased by a high single-digit number, the company clearly became more profitable even despite the restructuring expenses. The explanation is simple: in the first half of the year, a total impairment charge of $352M was recorded and no additional impairment charges were recorded in Q3 as the impairment charge was related to the sale of the Brazilian Industrial Packaging Unit (which was completed in Q4, but the loss on the sale was already recorded when the sale was announced).

This means we shouldn't be too worried about the low EPS of $0.84 in the first nine months of the year: excluding the restructuring charges and the loss on the sale of the Brazilian division, the pre-tax income would have been almost twice as high.

In the previous article, I specifically looked at the free cash flow result to determine how sustainable the dividend is, and my approach hasn't changed.

In the first nine months of the year, International Paper recorded an operating cash flow of $2.27B and after isolating the changes in the working capital position, the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately $2.1B.

The total capex in 9M 2020 was just $657M, which results in a free cash flow result of $1.45B in the first nine months of the current financial year. Divided by 393.1M shares, this results in a free cash flow per share of approximately $3.69. That's indeed roughly 4 times higher than the reported EPS thanks to the non-recurring items as well as the difference between the depreciation expenses and the capital expenditures in the first nine months of the year. The total capex will still be just $800M this year and this means that based on an average quarterly capex of almost $320M in the first three quarters of the year, the Q4 capex will decrease to just under $150M. This means I'm expecting Q4 to be very strong again on the cash flow front.

Note, this still includes growth capex. For FY 2020, the company originally expected a capex of around $1B of which 60% ($600M) was maintenance capex.

The balance sheet remains strong

Thanks to the strong cash flows and balance sheet, International Paper just continues to pay its dividend. This will cost the company just under $200M per quarter based on the current 393M share count and the quarterly dividend of $0.5125.

As International Paper's share repurchase program remained suspended, the company has spent just a fraction of last year's share buyback allocation. Only $42M was spent on repurchases (and perhaps the company should have been a bit more aggressive in the second quarter, but that's hindsight) which means the majority of the free cash flow was used to repay debt.

As of the end of September, International Paper had $678M in cash which is just slightly higher than the $511M as of the end of December 2019 and International Paper hasn't just reduced its net debt, it has effectively reduced its gross debt so we should continue to see lower interest expenses.

As of the end of September, International Paper had $4.4B in notes payable and non-recourse financial liabilities (unchanged) but saw its long-term debt decrease by in excess of $1B.

Taking the non-recourse liabilities (the Timber notes, which are in a separate entity), the net financial debt of International Paper is approximately $8B and given the strong EBITDA of around $2.3B in the first nine months of the year, the year-end debt ratio will likely come in at around 2.5.

Investment thesis

Back in February the main reason for me to try to buy International Paper was its safe 4.8% dividend yield. Looking at the 9M 2020 results, even in the current COVID-19 era the dividend has a coverage ratio exceeding 200% so I'm still not worried at all about the dividend and I am keeping my $35 stock for the time being (as I have a yield on cost of approximately 5.85%).

Given the current strong free cash flows which are on track to reach $2B this year, which would be more than $5/share, International Paper remains pretty cheap. It's a pity the company hasn't restarted the share repurchase plan, but the positive result of not buying back stock is seeing the net debt decrease very fast. This will ultimately reduce the interest expenses and thus boost the free cash flow. Considering the option premiums are pretty decent, I'm considering writing an additional out of the money put option to try to increase my position below $40. The $0.75 option premium for a P35 January 2021 looks pretty attractive at this point as I'm basically being paid 2% for a 2.5 month period.

