SandRidge Energy (SD) has been the stock where value investors have come to die in oil and gas. After a remarkable run under Tom Ward in which numerous assets were aggregated and billions of dollars of debt were accumulated, TPG-Axxon and Mt. Kellett installed new management that tipped the company over into insolvency and then bankruptcy. A Carl Icahn proxy battle and several CEOs later, SandRidge may finally be turning the corner with the tailwinds of a natural gas price recovery. But SandRidge's reputation precedes it, offering a nearly unprecedented value investment opportunity at 1X EBITDA with no net debt and huge economic gas inventory.

First, a chart showing how SandRidge has underperformed even the poor performing oil and gas ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP), despite having emerged from a CH 11 restructuring in 2016.

Data by YCharts

The pre-bankruptcy chart was even more horrific, with a 100% loss to the equity holders. Shortly prior to bankruptcy, management bought a Colorado based, oil focused shale asset, North Park for $190 million. Subsequent to emergence, multiple successive management teams deployed hundreds of millions of dollars delineating and starting to develop that asset. This purchase and capital spend yielded a disappointing 2,400 barrels of oil per day in Q2 2020, with some production shut in - no surprise the stock has been pummeled despite a low valuation to start.

New management has taken a different approach than the prior teams. They nearly halted capital expenditures, sold the old headquarters building for $35.4 million - nearly their entire net debt, and fired most of the remaining staff. They also purchased royalties under SandRidge's Oklahoma assets for $5.25 million or less than 1x trailing revenue.

Going forward, they may buy additional assets at similarly low valuations generally royalties sell for anywhere between 3x and 10x annual cash flow in private transactions and in the public market - comps include VNOM, BSM, MNRL, etc.). They may sell assets at acceptable prices. And they may drill or work over wells where economics are sufficiently compelling.

Two important aspects of this thesis are valuation and upside, particularly in relation to natural gas and NGLs, which are already experiencing a bull market.

Valuation:

Getting to an estimate of SandRidge's can be accomplished by triangulating between its reserve value and cash flow, compared to valuations of comparable companies and assets in the public market and in private transactions, and its "intrinsic value' from discounted free cash flow over time.

Proved Reserve Value:

The simplest valuation measure for SandRidge is the proved reserve value it provides annually in its annual report from its third-party reserve auditors. These reports use a 10% discount rate and attribute a >90% chance of higher value than shown and assume a specified oil and gas price. At the start of 2020, SandRidge's third-party proved reserve value was $364 million, using $55.69 oil and $2.58 natural gas. Forward oil and gas contracts show a one year "forward curve" price of about $38 for oil currently and $3.10 for natural gas or about 32% lower oil and 20% higher natural gas.

There are various adjustments necessary due to processing costs, royalty rates, production declines, and other factors but taking a 35% discount to the stated proved reserve value seems reasonably conservative, especially after the 58.5 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent) revision in reserve volumes from 2019 to 2020 (it is likely the reserves were aggressively written down already). This yields a $236.6 million proved reserve value or $6.6 per share considering 35.8 million shares outstanding and no net debt pro forma for the building sale and likely Q3 free cash flow. This does not incorporate reserves from the recent royalty purchase. Proved reserve values don't incorporate cost of debt or G&A, but both have been cut substantially at SandRidge.

Transaction Comps:

A recent low-mark asset sale by Chevron (CVX) of natural gas assets provides a recent private market proxy for potential value for SandRidge's assets. EQT (EQT) paid $1,700/mmcfepd for this asset. This translates to $10,200/boepd. SandRidge produced 23,600 boepd in Q2. At this valuation, its production would be worth just over $240 million or $6.70/share.

Another recent comp is the stalking horse bid for Chesapeake Energy's (OTCPK:CHKAQ) mid-continent assets adjacent to SandRidge. These assets consist of 13,000 boepd, with a similar composition of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil. The recent (October 2020) stalking horse bid for these assets was $85 million. This implies a $154 million value to SandRidge's assets or $4.30/share. And this excludes any undeveloped value for the North Park Colorado asset that cost SandRidge $190 million to buy and that they spend hundreds of millions of dollars proving up. The stalking horse bid is not the final price paid, and it is possible that ultimate price may be closer to the above >$6/share implied value for SandRidge.

Public Stock Comps:

Publicly-traded comparables similarly imply a higher price for SandRidge. The most similar companies are Contango Oil (MCF) and Amplify Energy (AMPY). Contango recently raised money and assumed debt to merge with Mid-Con Energy (MCEP). From their transaction press release, their transaction and fund-raise imply a "$400 million+ enterprise value" for 16,500-17,000 boepd and a similar oil and NGL mix to SandRidge. And Amplify Energy produced 27,000 boepd in Q2 2020, had $272 million of debt, and a $24 million market cap or nearly a $300 million enterprise value for a similar, slightly higher production mix than SandRidge. Both of these comparable public companies imply a share price for SandRidge 3x+ its current trading price, despite assets that are at least partially adjacent and much more onerous debt positions than SandRidge.

Free Cash Flow:

Free cash flow is probably the most difficult measure for an E&P company, particularly for SandRidge. Even third-party reserve auditors have had trouble making good estimates of SandRidge's production decline and economic profile. This thesis will not continue the trend of, as my brilliant former intern would say, "precisely wrong" cash flow estimates for SandRidge. It will, however, highlight capex cut close to zero, G&A cut closer to zero, debt and interest expenses cut close to zero, and production at levels likely over 20,000 boepd with higher natural gas and firming NGL prices. With EBITDA of $8.8 million in Q2 despite a negative oil price and low natural gas for a portion of that quarter, SandRidge has a good shot at achieving >$10 million in EBITDA and $5 million in free cash flow in Q4, after the likely financial messiness of the building sale, headcount reductions, and other one time items from Q3, as well as with the added benefit of shut-in wells turned back on and the recent royalty purchase.

Natural Gas Torque:

There are two ways that SandRidge benefits from higher natural gas prices. One is from a higher value of existing reserves and production. With most costs fixed on existing production, nearly all incremental revenue from higher natural gas prices goes to incremental cash flow. So the $0.50+/mcf price move higher from the third-party reserve price of $2.58 benefits operating cash flows and margins substantially. And local realized prices matter too, as the higher national natural gas price translates to higher local prices as local oil oriented drilling and associated gas production declines off.

Higher natural gas liquids prices matter too, but for the purposes of this thesis, they have been included with higher natural gas prices. SandRidge got close to $0/boe for their NGLs in Q2 2020, but they are likely getting $25/boe for them in Q4, with similar potential reserve value and cash flow margin uplift. This may leave a ~$5 million free cash flow estimate for Q4 as too low, but better a low estimate than too high.

The big under appreciated aspect of SandRidge's natural gas price upside is the increased potential drilling economics of undeveloped locations in its Oklahoma Mississippi Lime field. SandRidge's inventory there actually benefits in multiple ways from lower oil prices and the resultant lower drilling activity. This lower activity results in higher natural gas and NGL prices, higher local price realizations and importantly, a lower cost for drilling, completing, equipping and tying in new wells.

In the due diligence process for this investment, other than "SandRidge? Are they still around? do you really like losing money? I lost money on them in 20xx", the biggest pushback I got was in the variability and productivity of the Mississippi Lime. But with much lower well costs and higher natural gas prices than in the past, and with huge sunk-cost infrastructure already in place to tie in oil and gas and dispose of water, it is possible to see a large, potentially highly economic drilling inventory without even giving any benefit of improved technology since Mississippi Lime was actively drilled years ago.

This image is from an old SandRidge presentation, illustrating the scale of the position and potential development upside (note the historic operating income, which is many times what we are counting on for a potential multiple times return on the stock from current prices):

Source: 2018 SandRidge presentation

And here is an old slide showing Mississippi Lime drilling economics, along with "Meramec" and "Niobrara" which may be uneconomic at current lower oil prices. Likely well costs have fallen since then, which can have a disproportionate effect on economics as seen by the shift in IRR from 14% to 49% in a drop from $2.4 million well costs to $2 million by drilling wells in batches instead of one at a time.

Source: 2018 SandRidge presentation

This is not to say that the Miss Lime is amazing. It is not. But at current low oil services costs, and current high and rising natural gas and NGL prices, there is the potential for well returns in the formation to become increasingly compelling. And with SandRidge trading at a large discount to recent transaction values, comparable public companies, and to its discounted reserve value, this is free upside that could be substantial if the above trends continue.

Summary:

SandRidge is a cheap stock with a troubled history and historically under-performing asset base and management. New management has shifted the focus to free cash flow and painful but accretive deals. At the current share price and valuation, too much negativity is priced in, and with fewer things going wrong, the stock could trade up 3x or more. And if natural gas prices continue to rise, there could be even more upside both from existing production and from the complex but large gas resource in the Miss Lime. Caveat Emptor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Important Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author and funds the author advises may buy or sell shares without any further notice.