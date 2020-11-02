A Surge In Volatility May Be Coming To The Stock Market

There may be a huge surge in volatility that's due to hit. With the election just one day away, anything could happen at this point. That uncertainty seems to be causing some traders to make big bets on the VIX index through options.

Polling shows that Joe Biden is winning by a wide margin, based on the Real Clear Politics website. The same website shows that in the battleground states, that lead is very narrow and even closer at the state level. At the end of the day, it doesn't matter if Joe Biden wins the popular vote. The electoral college will determine the winner, and based on the battlegrounds, the race is much tighter.

A Biden Win?

The market already seems to be pricing in a Biden victory. For example, the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) is up by then 240% off the March lows. Clearly, this sector could be a bigger winner under a Biden presidency and even a bigger winner with a blue wave sweep. It would result in a ton of money flowing into these companies from the federal level, helping to make a big push into renewable energy.

Additionally, the semiconductor sector, based on the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH), has jumped by more than 80% off its March lows. It also could be a big winner should Biden win the election, especially if Biden chooses to ease tensions with China and walk back all of President Trump's tariffs.

Meanwhile, the energy sector based on the SPDR Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) has been smashed in 2020. Falling by more than 50%, this group could clearly be the biggest losers, especially if Joe Biden tightens restriction on Fracking.

With the market clearly favoring a Biden win, the big risk is if he doesn't win, which could actually be the case. In fact, several polls in key battlegrounds show that the race is within the margin of error. Some polls even show Trump with a narrow lead. The market doesn't appear to be priced for a Trump win and Biden loss, as suggested by the three sectors mentioned above.

Surging Volatility

That outcome could be one reason why some options traders are actively buying the December 16, 60, and 65 calls on Friday. The open interest levels for the 60 calls increased by over 36,000 contracts, while the 65 calls saw their open interest levels by almost 43,000 contracts.

The data shows that both the 60 and 65 calls were bought, and the traders paid around $2 and $1.65 per contract. It means the VIX would need to rise over 62 and 66.65, respectively, for the trader to start to earn a profit.

This is no small bet either, with the trader paying premiums of around $7.1 million for the 60 strike price and $7.2 million for the 65 strike price—more than $14 million paid in total premiums, a massive wager.

Clearly, the traders are betting on an event that will result in a surge in volatility. We don't know what that something is. It could be a Trump upset, causing an unwind of some of the big pro-Biden lead sectors. It could be a delay in finding out who the actual winner of the election is.

In this case, the calls' buyer seems to be hedging their portfolio for a potential surge in volatility. Or they are betting on the return of volality, whatever the case, it does suggest that we buckle up for some market turbulence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.