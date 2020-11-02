The company's logistics division has expanded into the US by opening an office in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Nashville, Tennessee.

The company's sales had fallen by over 8%, but its trucking business remains well diversified as other clients increased their business.

EBITDA margins increased as its cost cutting was larger than the fall in revenues.

Titanium Transportation Group reported profit growth in its latest Q2 2020 of $1.8M, an increase from $1.4M the prior year.

Titanium Transportation Group (OTC:TTTGF) is one of the few stocks continuing to shine despite how the broader market is doing. The company is taking advantage of a slowing economy to make forays into new markets and management has expressed an appetite for more M&A opportunities.

This company continues to have a strong balance sheet and recently reported a profit growth in its latest quarter. I believe there are opportunities to invest in the company now for longer term gains.

For a brief introduction, the company is divided into a truck transportation division and a logistics division. The truck transportation focuses on the transporting general merchandise, and its logistics division provides 3rd party logistics and freight forwarding across North America. It currently owns 475 power units, 1,400 trailers, and has over 600 independent owner operators and full time staff.

Titanium Transportation Group has a F Score of 6 - 7

For the past 5 quarters even before COVID-19, Titanium Transportation Group scored a 6 to 7 on its Piotroski F Score. What this means is even though the company took some financial beating due to the pandemic and the recession, the company continues to hold a strong financial position. Its current ratio, gross margins, return on assets, and operating cash flow return on assets showed a marginal increase from the prior quarter:

(Source: TTY Financials)

In its most recently quarterly filings, Titanium Transportation Group reported an increase in operating income of $1.8 million and net income per share of $0.02 (an increase from a year ago):

(Source: Titanium Transportation Group Q2-2020 Financials)

While total revenue fell this quarter by $4M, operating expenses fell by $4.5M, this helped boost its gross margins and EBITDA margin slightly.

Key Strength: Its Diversified Business

In looking at the revenue it generates from different industries, it is also clear Titanium Transportation Group has a very diversified clientele:

(Source: TTY Financials)

In Q2 2020, while businesses from Retail, Metal, Services, Food & Beverage, and Automotive have fallen from a year ago, the Forest Products, Other, Manufactured Goods, and Logistics/Trucking had increased. The company also noted that there isn't one customer that makes up more than 7% of the company's total revenue.

In October 2020, Titanium Transportation Group also made the Growth List in 2020 with its five-year revenue growth at 133%. The Growth List placed the company at 349th overall and 22nd in its industry. This is the 12th year the company was recognized for its growth.

Overall, these stats show how adaptable its business model is while operating in a recession.

Titanium Transportation Group Expands into US

For its trucking business, management does not see much improvement in the Canadian freight industry. There is a clear overcapacity and the abundance of used trucks for sale is one hint that the market is saturated. However, Titanium Transportation Group has been less affected by this because its business is more focused on contracted rates.

For its logistics division, in March 2020, Titanium Transportation Group opened its first US Freight Brokerage office in Charlotte, North Carolina. A few months later in July 2020, it continued its expansion with a second office in Nashville, Tennessee.

The new offices in the US is an asset light model so the capex requirement is much lower. Even if the company requires more capital to sustain its US operations, the company has a good long-term debt to equity ratio and can borrow more funds if it needs to.

Titanium Transportation Group is Less Volatile than the Stock Market

If the stock market is entering bearish territory, then it's best to invest in stocks that are less volatile than the stock market. Stocks that have a beta below 1 are companies less likely to move in tandem with how the broader stock market is moving.

Titanium Transportation Group has a 5-year monthly beta of 0.72:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

If the stock market is to fall tomorrow, then a beta of 0.72 implies there is less market risk in this stock.

For its risk level, Titanium Transportation Group is a good growth stock

Titanium Transportation Group is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange which is an often overlooked market by institutional investors. This may also explain why the stock continues to trade below $2.

Despite the weakness in the company's trucking business, there is still a lot to like in this company. There will always be a need to move goods from one place to another, and with the growth of e-Commerce and Amazon, demand will only grow further.

Titanium Transportation Group is poised to grow. It has the infrastructure in place, its profits continue to grow, and its balance sheet is still quite strong.

I'm bullish on Titanium Transportation Group.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTTGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.