The current valuation provides a limited margin of safety since it prices in an exorbitant amount of growth while neglecting some headwinds Pinterest is facing.

Data is implying that Pinterest is reaching market saturation in the United States. This is problematic for its user growth going forward.

Some of the trends driving these high growth rates are short-term not long-term. In the near future, these trends can deaccelerate and turn into headwinds.

Introduction

As my readers know I have been bullish on Pinterest's stock (PINS) for months, even calling Pinterest 'My stock pick for the next decade', I continue to stand by the logic of that article: Pinterest is a wonderful company with a unique business model. However, the current market expectations are enormous shoes to fill. When I wrote that article five months ago; Pinterest was selling at about 20 dollars per share, now the shares are approximately 60 dollars. In this article, I will attempt to demonstrate that Pinterest's stock at its current valuation - in combination with the headwinds they are facing - provides an inadequate risk/reward ratio. Frankly, Pinterest's prospects have barely improved from the moment I bought them just below 20 dollars a share, while the market's expectations have grown drastically.

Q3 2020 Results

Before diving into my thesis, I will present Pinterest's magnificent quarter three results. In Q3 2019, Pinterest grew its revenue by 49% YoY, in 2020, this growth rate accelerated towards 58% YoY. When a company is already generating a billion dollar of revenues on an annual basis such growth rates create substantial shareholder value, they expand margins significantly, that is obviously a fabulous thing. As a consequence, Pinterest's adjusted EBITDA grew from just $3.8 million in Q3 2019 to $93 million in Q3 2020 - investors were hereby euphoric about Pinterest's stock pushing the shares up to a new all-time high of $68,93.

As a cherry on the cake, Pinterest's management guided for more even growth in Q4 2020: they raised their guidance for Q4 2020 revenue to 60% YoY revenue growth. Q4 is historically Pinterest's most significant quarter in terms of revenue and clearly investors were amazed by this exceptional guidance.

Short-term growth benefits

Pinterest's stock price is fueled by its accelerating revenue growth rates, but this growth is accelerated by the advertiser boycott, digitalization and enhanced user engagement.

The advertiser boycott is a significant contributor to Pinterest's revenue growth; moreover, I suspect that it is not necessarily a long-term growth driver, Tedd Morganfield, CFO of Pinterest statement seems to substantiate my suspicion:

'The attractiveness of a positive brand safe consumer platform may wane somewhat after the U.S. election cycle is over in November, so some of that spend may wane too' ~Tedd Morganfield, CFO

Additionally, COVID-19 lockdowns have led to increased engagement at all social media, including Pinterest - with people stuck indoors they flock to their phones for entertainment. Data from Pinterest and other Social Media are clearly showcasing that these engagement numbers fall back to relatively normal levels after a lockdown is ceased:

'First we have seen that engagement tends to increase when lockdown order are in effect and decrease when orders are lifted. And so while we believe that they'll net out in the positive place, we think that there's some effect from people spending more time at home. And the things they're doing at home are often things they've done for years, but in a new way.' ~Ben Silbermann, CEO

The only way engagement can grow in the long-term, is through growing the average number of use-cases of Pinterest users, as elaborated in my previous article - which I recommend anyone to read for a better understanding of Pinterest's use-cases. The COVID-19 lockdown has likely led to a growing number of use-cases; however, Pinterest's stock price has grown extensively faster.

Pinterest has profited massively from the digitalization that has occurred due to the COVID-19 crisis - e-commerce has grown its market share significantly in comparison to physical retail. Whenever the world returns back to 'normal' I do suspect that some of that market share shifts back to physical retail. Facebook CFO Dave Wehner warned that such a trend could be a headwind facing Facebook, and so also Pinterest:

'We believe the pandemic has contributed to an acceleration in the shift of commerce from offline to online, and we experienced increasing demand for advertising as a result of this acceleration. Considering that online commerce is our largest ad vertical, a change in this trend could serve as a headwind to our 2021 ad revenue growth.' ~ Dave Wehner – Chief Financial Officer of Facebook

Currently, Pinterest is benefiting at a great extent from positive advertiser behaviour and increased engagement. That makes Pinterest's revenue and user growth rate extraordinarily high, however, I note that the trends driving these high growth rates are mostly short-term, not long-term trends. Whenever these trends deaccelerate and turn into headwinds Pinterest's revenue and user growth rate can look much worse.

United States userbase saturation

Pinterest has experienced its biggest QoQ user growth since 2018 due to the COVID-19 lockdowns. Revenue growth is the driver of success, and a whopping 84% of that revenue is from the United States. In my previous article, I elaborated why Pinterest's enormous exposure to the United States is not problematic for its revenue growth, since Pinterest can still create substantial revenue growth by expanding its average revenue per user. Nonetheless, I note that since writing that article the stock has risen by another 100%, while its total addressable market hasn't actually grown.

(Source: visualized in Excel, data from quarterly reports)

Here is Pinterest's problem going forward: I suspect that Pinterest will experience hefty market saturation in the United States from 2021 and onwards. The data is implying that Pinterest can only accelerate user growth in the US by acquiring male users, which has been relatively fruitless until now. The United States has 328.2 million citizens, Facebook's penetration is 68%, Pinterest's penetration is 44%. According to Statista: 77% of Pinterest's userbase is women - however, when excluding 'unspecified users' - that number becomes 85%. In Pinterest's annual report, the company also states that 'a substantial majority of its users are female'.

Why is that problematic? Pinterest's total addressable market is much smaller than Facebook due to its focus on female users, personally I do not suspect management will be able to change that bias. When taking that data into account Pinterest's penetration numbers - compared to Facebook's penetration numbers - seem to imply that Pinterest is reaching market saturation in the United States.

Pinterest was able to acquire a significant number of new international and US users. Whilst this is obviously wonderful; I categorize this user-growth as pull-forward growth. Instead of acquiring these users in 2021 or 2022, Pinterest was able to acquire these users in 2020; however, that means user growth will slow down significantly going forward. Netflix is a prime example of pull-forward user growth: when many Western countries declared nation-wide lockdowns due to the COVID-19 crisis - Netflix's user growth accelerated. Although, after these lockdowns were ceased user growth deaccelerated at such an immense pace that I conclude: the COVID-19 crisis has little effect on the size of Netflix's userbase in the long-term, and I speculate the same conclusion is accurate for Pinterest's long-term userbase.

(Source: Netflix Q3 report)

Whether Pinterest acquires these users in 2020, 2021 or 2022 is not of huge relevance in my opinion to Pinterest's long-term value. I also note that most of Pinterest's international user growth is from Asian and South American countries, and these countries are contributing very little to Pinterest's revenue growth.

Long-term growth catalysts

In the long-term use-cases, shopping and international monetization will drive growth. Pinterest has now successfully monetized most Western countries and has barely started to monetize Asian and South American countries. COVID-19 has accelerated Pinterest's international monetization efforts, but its stock price has risen at a much faster pace. Pinterest has huge potential to grow its market share in shopping, as shown by the partnership with Shopify. I do presume that COVID-19 has accelerated Pinterest's shopping efforts; the number of shoppable products is growing every single day. However, we are years away from shopping becoming a significant contributor to revenue growth:

'Shopping oriented revenue is growing quicker than the overall business, but it's just a small contributor to the overall mix. I would expect that to be a driver over a longer period of time.' ~Tedd Morganfield, CFO

Clearly, Pinterest's prospects have improved due to the COVID-19 crisis, but not at the scale at which the market deems Pinterest's prospects have grown.

Valuation

Pinterest's enterprise value to revenues ratio has grown to a whopping 30.17, and Pinterest's one year forward EV to Revenues ratio is 16.15. Pinterest has had a blockbuster year with sky-high user and revenue growth. Yet, the current valuation implies that Pinterest's growth will continue to be stellar, and there are currently too many facts pointing towards a significant slowdown in both revenue and user growth.

Takeaway

Investors are too focused on short-term revenue growth and engagement numbers - growth that is driven by advertiser behaviour and COVID-19 lockdowns. Pinterest is a wonderful company with fine prospects; however, the market is unrealistically euphoric about its growth potential. The current valuation provides a limited margin of safety since it prices in an exorbitant amount of growth while neglecting some headwinds Pinterest is facing.

