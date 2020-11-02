Keeping On Course Through The Heightened Risks - October Portfolio Update

I also discuss my reasons for adding Oracle to my equity portfolio and where I am considering adding new or increasing existing positions.

I provide a brief overview of the risks currently facing equities and my reasons for keeping most of my portfolio in cash.

In spite of the outstanding returns over the past year, gold and precious metals remain attractive asset class in the current environment.

Back in September I provided a deeper look into my current equity portfolio and also outlined the reasons why I am holding about half of my portfolio in cash and roughly a quarter in gold, with the rest allocated to equities.

Even though gold has not changed much in price since my last portfolio update, holding a large exposure to the precious metal has been highly rewarding over the past year (and since I first wrote about my reasons to hold a significant position back in February 2019).

Data by YCharts

In spite of the claims that gold does not offer a good hedge against the market risk, the precious metal did start to outperform the equity market exactly after the pandemic. Not so much because equities fell, but rather because the risk for the financial system increased massively following the unprecedented moves by both monetary and fiscal authorities. This has been my main reason for holding a significant position in gold and I talk more about it here.

In addition to the high risks for the existing financial system, future equity market returns also seem very unattractive. To begin with, earnings yield has only recently fell close to the CPI inflation rate, which significantly deteriorates the return attractiveness of the asset class unless we see a significant rebound in earnings.

Source: yardeni.com

At the same time Price to Operating Earnings is flirting with all-time highs, both on a trailed twelve months and forward looking basis.

Source: yardeni.com

Debt levels relative to cash flow also exploded over the recent months, with many businesses borrowing simply to cover ongoing expenses.

Source: yardeni.com

Also worth mentioning that effective tax rates are still at all-time lows which leaves less room for further fiscal intervention.

Source: yardeni.com

To this extremely accommodative environment we could also add the extremely low price of commodities from oil & gas to base metals and last but not least the close to zero yields of 10-year notes.

Source: ingoldwetrust.report

Although many see this supportive environment as a positive that could bring earnings back to pre Covid-19 levels and set them on a new growing trajectory, it also brings an ever increasing risks for the stability of the financial system as a whole. On the other hand, earnings recovery is far from certain, while valuations seem to already price in such a scenario to a large extent.

For these reasons I am still holding 53% of my portfolio in cash and around 21% in gold and intend to keep my equity exposure low for the time being.

On the equities side

On the equities side, my portfolio overall return has been in line with the S&P 500 performance, in spite of my more conservative positioning towards consumer staples and low market risk companies (with the exception of General Motors and Cleveland-Cliffs).

Source: Author

It was exactly these two high beta cyclical stocks - General Motors (GM) and Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) that drove the overall positive return of the portfolio over the last month, while low-risk ones fell.

Source: Author

GM and CLF both benefited heavily from the better than expected recovery in the U.S. auto segment, while their high market exposure also contributed.

The worst performer on the other hand, Associated British Foods, fell more than 10% in value due to new wave of pandemic closures raging through Europe.

Additions

As for the time being I am unable to make significant new cash contributions to my portfolio, I am very conservative when adding new positions as I would like to retain a large cash and gold cushion until the risks outlined above subside.

Nevertheless, there was one addition to the portfolio this month and this was Oracle (ORCL). I only recently published my thoughts on why I would invest in the company and one day later I added a small position, which for the time being I intend to slowly build up.

Data by YCharts

Oracle has been a laggard in the Cloud space with a nearly flat topline growth over the past decade. However, as I talk about it more in my analysis, the company has significant competitive advantages and is taking a more long-term oriented approach. This has made Oracle fall out favor with many investors, but management has been busy solidifying the company's competitive advantages in the ERP and database segments, while a stronger push in the Cloud infrastructure could allow it to avoid a SAP-like disaster.

Source: prepared by the author using data from Seeking Alpha

It should be noted that Oracle does not come without any risks as the company faces stiff competition across all its segments and is competing with behemoths such as Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG) and Alibaba (BABA). However, given Oracle's extremely conservative valuation and high quality business model, coupled with long-term oriented management, the company's risk-reward profile appears attractive. At the same time it's a good fit for the rest of my equity portfolio, which is less digitally oriented and pivoted towards Europe.

Winners

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) has been the best performing stock over the past month, returning more than 40%. Although the rebound could be largely attributed transitory events, I still believe in the long-term investment thesis of the stock and will add to my position on market weakness.

Data by YCharts

The first reason why CLF performed so well was the better than expected rebound in U.S. auto sales over the summer period.

Source: fred.stlouisfed.org

Following the acquisition of AK Steel in March, CLF has become the most heavily exposed steel producer in the U.S. to the automotive sector.

Source: Cleveland-Cliffs AK Steel Acquisition Presentation

In addition, CLF has also recently announced the acquisition of its largest customer - ArcelorMittal USA which solidifies the company not only as the largest North American flat-rolled steel producer, but also gives it a dominant position in the high margin automotive sector.

Source: Cleveland-Cliffs ArcelorMittal USA Acquisition Presentation

Thus CLF solidifies its, already almost impossible to replicate, competitive advantages, while it acquires its competitors at the bottom of the cycle.

General Motors (GM) was the second best performing stock over the past month that benefited largely form the recovery of the U.S. automotive sector.

Data by YCharts

In spite of all the problems in the auto sector, GM continues to execute well on its autonomous driving program:

General Motors’ Super Cruise system topped Consumer Reports testing of assisted driving technology Source: cnbc

At the same time GM is also one of the best positioned companies to become a leader both in the EV and Fuel Cell space, while the company's large captive arm significantly reduces risk.

Source: gmc

Losers

As I mentioned earlier, Associated British Foods (OTCPK:ASBFY)- the owner of Primark, was the worst performing stock in my portfolio over the past month.

This is largely attributed to the new wave of lockdowns across Europe which put further pressure on the company's retail division.

Data by YCharts

As Primark business model is entirely dependent on in-store sales for its record low priced products, it suffered a great deal during the first wave of lockdowns across Europe. Even though the overall business is exceptionally strong with virtually no debt and is also aided by a high cash flow generating grocery business, the second wave of lockdowns both in the U.K. and Continental Europe is taking its toll on the company's share price.

As of today, all Primark stores in the Republic of Ireland, France, Belgium, Wales, Catalonia in Spain and Slovenia are temporarily closed, which represent 19% of our total retail selling space. Source: abf.co.uk

Over the coming days, the UK Parliament will vote on the country wide closures which if voted, will result in further 57% of the company's selling space being closed.

Assuming that this will be passed by the UK Parliament on 4 November, 57% of our total selling space will be temporarily closed from 5 November. Source: abf.co.uk

Source: abf.co.uk

Although Associated British Foods is suffering heavily from the pandemic, the company's overall business model is exceptionally strong. On top of that its excellent grocery business is now used to subsidize the temporary freeze of Primark sales. The conservative approach to debt was is another key competitive advantage that provides the necessary cash cushion at a time of need.

Thus Associated British Foods appears well-prepared to weather even a prolonged pandemic closures. That is why I intend to slowly add to my position, even in the case of prolonged pandemic closures.

Portfolio composition - October 2020

Having said all that, my equity portfolio composition as of the end of October consists of the following stocks.

Source: Author

What's next

Over the coming months I expect to keep my cash and gold holdings largely in line with the shares quoted above. I also intend to add only tiny amounts to my equity portfolio.

For the time being Associated British Foods and Oracle are among the companies that I intend to invest a bit more in the coming months.

In the meantime I also keep a number of companies on my radar and could open a position in each one of them over the coming months. These include:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

The reason why XOM is on my radar is straightforward. The Oil & Gas companies are currently trading at near all-time low valuations and although the overall sector will contract, liquid fuels are here to stay for quite some time. Thus XOM could benefit massively even in a low oil price environment. You can find my whole analysis of the company here.

Mondelez (MDLZ)

Mondelez is among my favorite names in the Packaged Food sector. The company owns some of the strongest global brands in the high margin snacking category, while it also has an opportunity to expand profitability in the future. My full analysis could be found here.

Clorox (CLX)

Clorox has had an amazing year since the pandemic begun and I first wrote about in in February. Although the company would most likely continue to outperform other peers in the space due to its strong brands and the boost provided by the pandemic, I am still keeping it in my watch list.

The reasons for me not owning Hyundai yet are rather technical than anything else as my current broker does not allow me to own shares of the company in my ISA account. However, going forward I could add exposure, if I decide to switch providers or open an additional account. In the meantime you can read why I would consider Hyundai as a long-term investment here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORCL, GM, HKHHF, SMFKY, ASBFY, CLF, LBTYA, UL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.