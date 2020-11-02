After many setbacks, 2021 could be the year where things start coming together for Bausch Health.

Even this they are overcoming and going into 2021, we could see a spin-off of the well-liked Bausch + Lomb asset.

After fighting for 4 years to deal with the massive debt load and facing massive LoE issues, the company's revenue evaporated due to Covid.

The former Valeant Pharmaceuticals has been completely revamped by the new executive team that was faced with a herculean task.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC), formerly known as the high-profile disaster Valeant pharmaceuticals, has been a deleveraging story for the last few years. I like deleveraging stories provided there's free cash flow. Management kind of have their hands tied and they don't have as many avenues open to them to torch shareholder value. The market is usually very appreciative of overleveraged companies normalizing the capital structure. The caveat is that if these stories fail, they can do so catastrophically.

I've followed the company through the years. My first article on the company actually dates back to June 14, 2016. I've been invested in the shares on and off over the years. The company has actually made significant progress since 2018, but, after getting clobbered due to the pandemic, its share price ended up as low as ever.

Data by YCharts

Bausch Health recently updated investors its third-quarter 2020 revenue would be greater than $2.1 billion. That's a big increase of 28% against the second quarter. In the second quarter, the top line got demolished by Covid.

Based on the speed of recovery, the company registered in the third quarter of 2020, Bausch Health updated 2020 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to be around $7.9 billion in revenue and between $3.15 billion and $3.30 billion in adjusted EBITDA.

The company is relatively vulnerable to Covid because lockdowns can cause reductions in eyecare elective surgeries, people don't wear contact lenses as often in stay-at-home-mode and if doctors and especially dermatologists aren't open that's an important channel that gets cut off. We could have another round of lockdown-light this winter which could hurt.

The company's management expects to grow revenue at 3%-5% per year and EBITDA at 4%-7% per year from here on out.

That may sound optimistic given revenue has been declining over the past few years but that had been anticipated because Valeant employed a strategy of acquiring cheap assets near their LoE date. CEO Joe Papa may have failed to meet expectations once or twice when he just took over but has mostly surprised analysts to the upside. That is until the company got run over by the pandemic.

The company sold off really hard on the pandemic and rightfully so. Bausch Health has been a story of too much debt and declining revenue. Over the past few years, they've been skillfully navigating themselves out of that quagmire but they weren't free and clear yet. The company saw its debt selling off hard in March:

That would have made it increasingly difficult to roll over debt. But I do think it is a great sign insiders really stepped up to the plate and bought shares in March:

The company then went on and redeemed about $100M of its outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2023 and ~$50M of its outstanding 5.50% Senior Notes due 2023. Debt maturities shouldn't be challenging until 2025.

Importantly, there are no debt maturities until 2023 now. Even if Covid flares up, people will not instantly fear the company may not survive.

One reason I can see the company succeed in growing EBITDA beyond revenue is that it is establishing a few new products in the market. Bausch is doing so by initially discounting these. But they are repeated use products and over time, the company can take up the price.

Another development that's extremely interesting to me is that the company plans a spin-off where it essentially splits the company into two parts.

This is projected to happen within the next 12 months and there will be two segments. Bausch + Lomb:

The legacy Bausch Health business renamed BHC:

Spinning out Bausch + Lomb is a smart move because it will not be associated with the legacy Valeant assets anymore. It is actually a powerful brand and potentially it will be re-rated as a standalone company. Its cost of capital will be lowered. Its growth profile will be clear to anyone looking at it. Its 4x debt ratio may very well be seen as reasonable and at least that segment of the business could get more fully valued on a short-term timeframe.

I think the legacy business will continue to struggle a bit longer, but obviously, execs have plans to deal with the heavy debt burden that will remain. You have to give them some credit because they navigated out of a much tougher situation with the legacy Valeant situation. Now, they should have positive momentum in sales and EBITDA while initially facing declining metrics, a higher debt to EBITDA multiple, a stained reputation, and maturities that were a lot closer.

