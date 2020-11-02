Canopy Growth has a deal to enter the U.S. cannabis market via the acquisition of Acreage Holdings after a triggering event.

A Joe Biden victory in the U.S. Presidential election improves the odds of legislation making cannabis permissible in the country.

The Canadian cannabis company likely to see the biggest benefit from a Biden win in the U.S. Presidential election on November 3 is Canopy Growth (CGC). The company has a quick path to ownership of a U.S. multi-state operator on a Federal cannabis triggering event, but the biggest issue remains the stock valuation. My investment thesis is still bearish on the stock due to the questioned valuation.

Biden Victory

With five states considering legalization of recreational cannabis, the domestic cannabis market is expected to grow regardless of federal legalization changes. What matters for the Canadians is whether a Joe Biden victory increases the odds of federal legalization that allows stocks listed on major stock exchanges to sell cannabis in the U.S.

Canopy Growth already has a modified deal to acquire Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF) once a triggering event occurs. While Biden doesn't appear interested in approving cannabis at the Federal level, his platform is supportive of making cannabis permissible at the Federal levels. His platform has the following pro-cannabis language, but the plan is more focused on decriminalization of smoking weed and allowing states to decide on recreational cannabis use.

The real question is whether a Biden presidency includes a triggering event. The worst outcome for Canadian cannabis players is a growing domestic business due to state approvals while the federal legalization doesn't occur effectively shutting out Canopy Growth from a growing market.

New Frontier Data predicts the legal U.S. cannabis market reaches $35 billion in 2025 boosted even more by a Biden win. The report suggests the U.S. cannabis market reached $80 billion in 2019 based on $66 billion in illicit cannabis sales.

Recreational cannabis ballot measures for the five states of Arizona, Montana, Mississippi, New Jersey, and South Dakota are likely to drive the domestic cannabis market in the short term. Just Arizona, Mississippi, and New Jersey are forecasted to add over $1 billion in annualized sales in the first year of operation with a target of reaching $2.5 billion by 2024.

Since VP candidate Senator Harris sponsored the MORE Act which focused on decriminalizing MJ at the federal level, Congress is likely to focus on this billow which means making cannabis "federally-permissible". The real key of either the MORE Act or the STATES act is the rescheduling of cannabis to where banking services and the listing on U.S. stock exchanges are allowed. Canopy Growth would have the triggering event allowing for the closure of the Acreage Holdings deal providing for at least 70% ownership of a U.S. MSO.

Weak Catalyst

While a Biden win increases the odds of Canopy Growth closing the deal with Acreage Holdings, the stock is still priced for perfection. Canopy Growth has a market value of $7 billion while analysts only forecast the Canadian cannabis giant generating $574 million in 2021 sales.

The valuation is really absurd when considering the expectations for Canopy Growth to top C$1 billion in annual sales a while back. The company having a quick path to acquire Acreage isn't much of a catalyst either.

Acreage has struggled to expand due to a weak balance sheet. The MSO has licenses in 20 states, but the company is looking to unload licenses and operational assets in Maryland Michigan, Florida, and Oregon which appear counterproductive to Canopy Growth having a goal of being the largest cannabis player in the world.

For the June quarter, Acreage saw pro-forma revenues rise to $44 million while the adjusted EBITDA loss was $1.4 million. The undersized MSO has finally seen operations improve. The company generated 70% sales growth and analysts now expect 2021 revenues to reach $250 million.

The updated deal includes 0.3048 fixed shares of Canopy Growth for 70% of Acreage while the remaining 30% will be floating shares based on a minimum price of $6.41, if Canopy Growth calls the shares. While Acreage has lacked the quality breadth and growth of other MSOs, Canopy Growth would add a decent footprint in the U.S. for what amounts to a $550+ million price tag, or ~2x 2021 sales estimates.

The market is still looking at a combined 2021 revenue base of $825 million with a market cap around $7.5 billion. By the time Biden is officially sworn into office and approves a cannabis bill, Canopy Growth could easily be waiting another year. By the time the company completes the Acreage merger and integrates the businesses to allow full access to the U.S. markets, a couple of years could pass.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Canopy Growth could jump above $20 on a Joe Biden win in the U.S. Presidential election. The Canadian company has the quickest path into the U.S. cannabis market, but the stock is already priced for an entry that could still take years. Not to mention, Canopy Growth will have plenty of issues in the Canadian cannabis market after reporting a C$92 million EBITDA loss in the last quarter.

The stock should be avoided on any premature excitement surrounding entry into the U.S. cannabis market.

