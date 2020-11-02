No Victor For The Economy In This Election

We discuss various scenarios, but longer term, things do not appear favorable regardless of the victor in this case.

Perhaps more importantly is how the outcome of the election will impact markets in the short, intermediate, and long term.

Voting season is in full swing. So, who will it be? The reigning champ, or the favored challenger?

It's about that time

Folks are mailing in their ballots, voting is in full swing, and we should have a result regarding who is going to be the President of the United Sates for the next four years within days.

So, who will it be?

Will the reigning champ President Trump retain his spot in the White House, or will his challenger Joe Biden take over? To be honest, it's difficult to say at this point, but it's very likely going to be a very close election regardless of its outcome.

While Joe Biden remains about a 65% favorite, 66% of wagers bet on Trump last weekend. Also, I can't help but recall when Hillary Clinton was considered a 90% to 10% favorite right before the 2016 election, but then lost quite badly in the electoral college vote, despite winning the popular vote.

Where am I going with this?

The fact is that no one really knows who's going to win and go on to be the president for the next four years. What's important is what will happen in markets going into, during and after the election process. Furthermore, how each candidate's presidency is likely to impact markets in the short, intermediate, and longer term is of great importance as well.

The "blue wave" may materialize but it's unlikely to get much done on the fiscal side as the lame duck session and the transfer of power in the White House takes time. So, in such a scenario we may not see a fiscal stimulus package pass until early 2021. If this occurs, markets are likely to remain volatile throughout this kind of environment, and we could see some mild to moderate downside (5%-10%) in major stock market indexes in November/December.

So, in the short term this may not be great for the economy, but in the intermediate term markets will very likely get a very juicy stimulus package. Also, even with a Joe Biden win we could see a fiscal stimulus package pass before year end. Since the market is a forward-looking mechanism, stocks could potentially rally on news of a Joe Biden victory following the election.

On the other hand, if Mr. Trump wins, we will likely see a fiscal package pass soon after the election. It probably won't be as large as the one the joint Democratic party would pass, but it should be around or close to $2 trillion, quite adequate in my view. Thus, this would certainly reflect positively on markets in the short and intermediate term.

Longer term, there will be problems regardless

First, the national debt is exploding due to all the stimulus. Total debt to GDP ratio is at about 144% and the actual federal budget deficit is at nearly $4.3 trillion. This is incredible if you think about it as the U.S. is essentially spending $4.3 trillion more than it is bringing in. Further stimuli should exacerbate the debt situation further, and the economy will very likely be in lower growth/higher inflation mode for some time. In other words, due to uncontrolled spending we could see stagflation materialize in the U.S.

With a Democratic president, we can probably expect higher taxes on businesses (not right away) but in future years. This will not be good for the stock market. However, the debt burden is jacked up so high already that this unprecedented monetary experiment with perpetual QE and an ever expanding monetary base will very likely result in a dollar crisis within the next five years in my view.

What do I mean by crisis?

Well, when there's too much fiat currency in circulation, inflation tends to rise, goods and services become more expensive, and a possible loss of confidence in a fiat currency could occur. Essentially, we are looking at slow erosion of our buying power that could intensify and accelerate in the near future.

It's true, inflation is relatively low right now:

We can see that before the crisis CPI inflation reached a high of around 2.5%, fell to just 0.1% in may, but has since gone up to about 1.4%. The thing about inflation is that it can creep up on you. Right now it's at about 1.4%, but once all the trillions in stimulus money filter their way through the system, inflation could go much higher (2.5%-3%, possibly higher). This is especially true if economic activity picks back up, as it's much easier to open the inflation faucet than it is reign inflation back in after the fact.

Fed's balance sheet

We can see that the Fed's balance sheet has increased dramatically over the past months, much more so than after the 2008 financial crisis. Furthermore, this is likely only the beginning, and the balance sheet could rise to $10 trillion or higher in coming years, as it takes time for all the scheduled monetary and fiscal stimulus to work its way through the financial system.

We can see a similar image with the U.S. monetary base. It has increased substantially in recent months and is likely to head significantly higher from here.

Stocks to consider going forward

Some obvious plays are in the gold, silver mining/GSM segment as prices of gold and silver are correlated with the expansion of the monetary base. Also, there appears to be a pivot towards clean energy and lithium providers. Much of the world seems to be in favor of moving away from traditional fossil fuels and ICE vehicles and more towards clean energy and EVs. It's becoming cheaper to provide solar and other forms of clean energy than it is to drill for oil miles under the sea and in other areas.

Furthermore, there's a clear trend toward more electric vehicles as they are more efficient, cleaner, cheaper to maintain in many instances, and have many other advantages over traditional gas and diesel automobiles that cause enormous pollution, and are likely to be largely replaced by EVs in future years. In addition, we like technology, naturally some names more than others.

A few of our favorite Stocks/ETFs for the next 1-3 years

What could derail markets in the near term?

Although I don't expect this to happen, a possible scenario could be a "messy" or contested election with some degree of civil unrest and other unintended consequences for the economy, businesses, and the country in general. In such a scenario we could see volatility spike again and major market averages like the S&P 500 (SP500), the Nasdaq, and others could decline by quite a bit (10-15%) in November/December. However, the down move will likely be transitory and if the election goes smoothly markets may remain choppy for a several days/weeks, but I do not expect any major downside (base case 3%-7% downside from here).

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Please always conduct your own research before making any investment decisions.