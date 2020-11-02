On August 12, 2020, Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (CBMG) (hereinafter "CBMG") decided it was in its shareholders' best interest to be taken private. Under the terms of the take-private agreement, CBMG shareholders will receive $19.75 per share in cash paid by a management-led consortium. The acquisition is contingent upon the parties fulfilling several conditions including the receipt from a "majority of the minority" of shareholders approving the merger as well as CFIUS clearance. There is no financing condition for the acquisition. Below is a discussion on the CFIUS review process and why this deal will succeed despite increased skepticism due to the United States posture toward Chinese transactions.

CFIUS Clearance Process

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States ("CFIUS") focuses on foreign investment transactions in the United States and the effect those transactions have on national security. See here for an overview.

A simplistic overview of the CFIUS clearance process can be broken up into four phases: 1) assessment (30 days); 2) review (45 days); 3) investigation (45 days); and 4) presidential review (15 days). The investigation and presidential review phases are only conducted on an as-needed basis. Moreover, the assessment phase is largely voluntary and sometimes forgone by applicants. However, if the parties seeking CFIUS clearance file a "Declaration" initiating the assessment phase, then they may receive clearance without undergoing the review phase. Additionally, it is permissive for an applicant to withdraw and refile with CFIUS during the process.

There are several factors CFIUS takes into consideration when assessing national security concerns resulting from a foreign investment. A few factors are whether the transaction involves critical infrastructure, critical technologies, or is a country of special concern to the United States. Read this previous Seeking Alpha article for more detailed information about the factors CFIUS takes into consideration.

CFIUS is empowered to require parties to mitigate any national security concerns arising as a result of foreign investment as well as request that the President of the United States unilaterally prohibits an investment on national security grounds. Ultimately, the President makes the final decision. It is, however, extremely rare for a transaction to land on the President's desk. Between 2010 and 2019, only 5 out of 1,574 notices filed with CFIUS (less than 1 percent) were decided by the President. The more likely outcome is for the transaction to be cleared during the review period. See CFIUS's Annual Report for more statistics.

Receiving Clearance

It is believed that CBMG will be successful in receiving CFIUS clearance. First, U.S. national security does not hinge on any one particular biopharmaceutical company. Second, CBMG is already foreign controlled based on share ownership. Last, the company will remain both domiciled and headquartered in the United States after the transaction. For these reasons, it is anticipated CBMG will clear the CFIUS hurdle.

First, CBMG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops immunotherapies and stem cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and degenerative diseases. The biopharmaceutical space is highly competitive. According to E*Trade, there are 623 publicly listed biopharmaceutical companies with a $1 million or greater market cap available on U.S. exchanges. And, undoubtedly, many of those publicly traded companies are focused on treatment of cancer and degenerative disease, similar to CBMG. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that CBMG's research and pipeline of pharmaceuticals are so substantial that the loss of public ownership would severely detriment U.S. leadership in healthcare science.

Second, the consortium taking CBMG private already owns approximately 55 percent of the company's equity. This means that they, as a group, already have control of the company. And out of the 17 rollover stockholders, all but three are foreign domiciled individuals or entities. An increase in the consortium's ownership stake is not going to change the policy and procedures regarding intellectual property or privacy security.

Last, CBMG will remain domiciled and headquartered in the United States after the transaction, leaving it subject to the U.S. rule of law. Post-transaction, there is no plan to move the company's headquarters out of the United States or to reincorporate outside U.S. jurisdiction. Rather, the company has forged important relationships with U.S. universities and nationally recognized research centers in the U.S. and has aggressive plans to one day receive FDA approval for one or more of its many drugs in its pipeline. See CBMG's 10-k for more information. Additionally, CBMG's chief executive officer, chief financial officer, chief scientific officer, and chief production officer are all U.S. citizens and will remain with the company post-transaction. Thus, the threat of potential wrongdoing or eavesdropping is slight given CBMG will remain subjugated to U.S. rule of law and sensibilities.

Therefore, CFIUS will likely clear this transaction.

Deal Risks

Despite belief that this deal will receive CFIUS clearance, determining if the CBMG acquisition will be successful depends on whether the company poses a national security risk that cannot be mitigated to a point that is satisfactory for all parties (referred to as a "Burdensome Condition" in the take-private agreement). During negotiations, the consortium fought to include in the agreement limitations on the amount of non-public information it would be willing to provide CFIUS during its review. This sort of posture going into discussion with CFIUS may be ill-fated considering the current Administration's stance towards China. Nevertheless, it is believed that politics will not ultimately derail the transaction.

Timeline and Arbitrage

The outside date for the transaction is March 10, 2021, with the option to extend the agreement 2 months in the event the parties are still awaiting CFIUS clearance. CBMG and the consortium filed a Declaration on August 25, which was accepted on August 27, and then on September 25 CFIUS requested the parties submit a "Joint Voluntary Notice" to the Committee. Once the Joint Voluntary Notice is filed and accepted, the review period will last up to 45 days. As of October 9, the parties had not filed the Joint Voluntary Notice.

Based on CBMG's current market quotation, the arbitrage spread offers investors a nearly 10 percent real return. However, in the event of a deal break, it's possible to see CBMG's stock fall as low as $14 per share (the share price a week before announcement of the take-private agreement). Therefore, the downside to this merger-arb is approximately 22 percent.

In closing, it is anticipated that this deal will receive CFIUS clearance and that it will inevitably close at the agreed upon $19.75 per share price. Therefore, this merger arb presents an excellent opportunity for those willing to assume the risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CBMG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.