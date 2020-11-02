Fifth Third Bancorp’s (FITB) recovery continues apace in the third-quarter as the reversal of loan loss provisions to a small release of $15 million drove a more than threefold increase in its pre-tax income to $749 million, up from $247 million in the second-quarter. The bank is also making good progress in growing its fee income - up 11% sequentially, while net interest income fared better than expected.

Adjusted for exceptional items, including restructuring costs, higher expenses due to Covid and a charge related to the valuation of its Visa total return swap, its adjusted EPS was $0.85 in Q3. This gave it an annualized adjusted reported return on tangible common equity of 18.2%.

Exceptional items shaved off $0.07 from its Q3 GAAP EPS, which came in at $0.78. However, this lower figure still managed to top analysts’ estimates by $0.19. And importantly, its ROTCE returned to the mid-teens - at 13.8% annualized.

Net Interest Margins

Net interest income held up more strongly than expected - down just 2.5% sequentially and 5.9% from the same period last year. This came as Fifth Third saw a further fall of 16 basis points in its net interest margin from the second-quarter to 2.55%.

The compression in NIM would have been worse, had it not been for the positive impact of its cash flow hedges, which added an incremental $10 million to its third-quarter NII for a total contribution of $72 million during the quarter. The impact on NIM in Q3 was a positive 16 basis points.

On the upside, Fifth Third’s management is more confident than most that the pressures on its NIM and NII will soon ease.

"The fourth quarter NII and NIM are both expected to remain stable. Our guidance has no accelerated benefits from PPP loan forbearance." CFO Tayfun Tuzun, Q3 Earnings Call

Fifth Third’s sizable derivatives portfolio will help to offset some of the pressures on NIM over the next three to four years. This combined with further expected declines in deposit costs should offset much of the fall in yields from its loan book.

The outlook for loan growth is a concern though. A shrinking loan book at a time when deposit growth is strong means a growing surplus cash balance which isn’t being put to earn a decent return. It puts pressure on NIM and constrains revenue growth.

Non-interest Income

Fifth Third is doing well with growing the fee-side of its revenues, which offsets some of the pressures on NII. Adjusted non-interest income grew 5% sequentially to $703 million, following an increase in service charges on deposits, recovering leasing fee revenue and growth in the wealth and asset management revenue. On the downside, this was still 6% lower than the same period last year, primary due to lower MSR revenue.

In a lower for longer interest rate environment, non-interest income becomes a more important driver of earnings. Looking ahead, management expects a further 7-8% sequential growth in fee income in Q4.

On the negative side, the cost structure remains stubbornly high. Adjusted non-interest expenses were up about 3% sequentially, although slightly down on the same period last year. In an environment where top-line growth is hard to come by, improving efficiency becomes ever more important.

The bank is aiming to reduce its 2021 annual run rate expenses by approximately $200 million, with a further $100-150 million in annual savings starting from 2022.

Credit Risks

Net charge-offs fell to 0.35% in Q2, with some categories of lending seeing levels now at multi-year lows.

But going forward, credit risks will remain elevated as it’s still too early to read too much into the data released already. Negative surprises in the provision expense cannot be ruled out at this stage, given the uneven economic recovery that we are seeing right now.

The visibility over the eventual scale of loan losses stemming from the pandemic continues to be very low. Much depends on exogenous factors, such as the path of the virus, the efficacy of vaccines and the scale of future stimulus - all of which are difficult to predict at this stage.

Meanwhile, the bank continues to have moderate exposure to Covid-sensitive industries, although this declined from $12.8 billion in Q2 to $11.8 billion in Q3. A further $2.8 billion is owed from the energy sector. However, the bank's management remains confident that eventual losses from the sector will be low. The portfolio is less levered and borrowers are better hedged against lower commodity prices than in the 2015-16 commodity price downturn, when it made a total loss of just $24 million.

At 10.1%, the CET1 ratio is above management's stated target of around 9.5%, but also quite a bit below the industry average of around 12%.

In the absence of a sharp rise in loan losses, the dividend looks sustainable - although any meaningful dividend growth in the near term seems doubtful too.





Positive Revisions

Analysts’ EPS estimates for the current and next financial year have been steadily revised upwards, reflecting the recent spate of positive earnings surprises over the past few quarters. The consensus EPS estimate for 2020 is $1.81, following a 31% increase in analysts’ estimates over the past 90 days.

The movement for the 2021 estimate has been more modest, with an 11% upwards adjustment over the past 90 days raising its EPS to $2.15. This would represent forecast growth of 19% on the 2020 estimate. And from these estimates, we can see that Fifth Third is valued at just 12.9 and 10.8 times its expected earnings in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

What’s more, these estimates reflect fairly conservative outlooks on credit losses, meaning there is a good chance that there would be further upwards momentum of earnings expectations.





Final Thoughts

Fifth Third’s relatively more stable NIM outlook and resilient fee income suggest the bank is better placed than most to perform well in the current low interest rate environment.

The stock currently trades at a 1% premium to its tangible book value, which doesn't seem too demanding for a bank that is once again generating a return on tangible equity in the mid-teens. So although valuations don’t seem as attractive after recent gains, they remain supportive of further upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.