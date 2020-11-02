Samsung's move to EUV lithography for DRAM production will generate more profitable operating margins than Micron's DUV with multiple processing.

The acquisition of Intel's NAND business by memory peer SK Hynix will relegate Micron to last place in the NAND sector with just a 12% share.

In a comparison of financial results, Micron Technology's DRAM financials were competitive with Samsung Electronics, but NAND financials underperformed.

Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) just reported its Q3 2020 earnings, reporting that for its NAND business mobile demand and SSD sales for new game consoles increased. Its DRAM business topped bit growth guidance by actively addressing mobile and PC demand using its strategy of maintaining a flexible product mix.

The memory market is continually evolving and advancing. In addition to new device technologies and new fabrication facilities, the dynamics of the industry are changing.

The proposed acquisition of Intel’s (INTC) NAND business by Korea’s memory manufacturer SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL).

The announcement that Western Digital (WDC) is reorganizing and creating separate product business units for the Flash and HDD businesses.

The emergence of China’s 3D NAND maker YMTC into the mix.

These topics amplify an already competitive environment that I discussed in an Aug. 1, 2018, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Semiconductor Memory Companies Are Actually Competitors Of Each Other Not Allies.”

In this article, I want to compare NAND data from Samsung and Micron Technology (MU) going back to Q1 2016. NAND performance is significantly weaker than SSNLF even before these three above dynamics are factored.

Micron’s performance against SSNLF has been strong in DRAM, competing in an oligopoly of just two competitors. In my Marketplace Deep Dive Semiconductor newsletter, I also discuss DRAM, and I urge readers to view the article.

In previous articles, I also presented financial data on SK Hynix, but at the time of this writing, the company is a week behind its historic timing of its earnings call. Thus, this article will focus just on Samsung and Micron.

NAND – Underperform Showing for Micron

Table 1 presents a comparison of the 3D NAND market by company. Interestingly, SK Hynix’s NAND capacity is 3X that of Intel’s, but the two exhibit similar sales. Intel specializes in high-end enterprise SSDs while Hynix focuses on low-value-added products, according to our report entitled "The Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Industries: Market Analysis And Processing Trends."

Micron recorded NAND bit growth of just 1% QoQ while Samsung registered an 18% change, as shown in Chart 1.

Chart 1

Unlike Micron, Samsung’s 2H 2020 NAND business has been more profitable with its 128-layer 3D NAND production ramp-up generating an OPM of over 20%, as shown in Chart 2.

Micron began volume shipping 128-layer replacement gate-based NAND in FY 3Q2020. This may have contributed to lower OPM during the conversion. The company continues to expect RG to be a meaningful portion of its NAND supply by the end of CY 2020.

Chart 2

Micron recorded NAND ASP down 9% QoQ while Samsung recorded NAND ASP down 8% in the same period, as shown in Chart 3. ASPs are nearly identical for the two companies.

Chart 3

Micron’s NAND revenue of $1.530B in FY 4Q2020, which was -8% QoQ but +27% YoY, as illustrated in Chart 4.

Samsung’s DRAM revenues reached 6,181 KRWB compared to 5,751 in Q2 and 4,780 a year ago, representing QoQ growth of +7% and YoY growth of +29%.

Chart 4

Investor Takeaway

Samsung Electronics is the revenue leader in DRAM and NAND with a 44% and 34% share in Q2 2020, respectively. Samsung attributed its upbeat performance in its chip business that benefited from rush orders from Huawei Technologies Co. over U.S. sanctions despite a decline in memory prices. Rush orders from Huawei, the world's top telecom equipment maker and No. 2 smartphone producer, helped both DRAM and NAND flash memory businesses.

Following the imposition of sanctions, Samsung stated in a conference call held on Oct. 29 that despite strong demand for laptops and mobile phones, memory demand in the fourth quarter will continue to weaken as customers make inventory adjustments.

Micron’s business is 75% DRAM and 25% NAND, with the vast majority of their profits coming from the DRAM business. SK Hynix's overall revenue is similar - its DRAM business accounted for 72% of total revenue, and NAND Flash only accounted for 24%.

I see three headwinds for Micron:

Samsung is the first to adopt EUV in DRAM production to overcome challenges in DRAM scaling. EUV technology reduces repetitive steps in multi-patterning and improves patterning accuracy, enabling enhanced performance and greater yields as well as shortened development time. These factors will impact OPM, as Samsung’s DRAM business has been more profitable, with OPM over 30%.

Washington-Beijing tensions and the coronavirus pandemic have created uncertainty, and the company expects to feel the impact of the tighter U.S. restrictions on Huawei in the current and next quarters.

The acquisition of Intel’s NAND will see SK Hynix leapfrog Japan's Kioxia and Western Digital into third place with a NAND market share of more than 23%. That leaves Micron at the bottom of the supplier share at 12%.

This free article presents my analysis of this semiconductor sector. A more detailed analysis is available on my Marketplace newsletter site Semiconductor Deep Dive. You can learn more about it here and start a risk free 2 week trial now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.