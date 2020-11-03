The future benefits of Rexel's digital transformation are still underappreciated by the market; driving the digital sales mix toward 50% can double country-level EBITDA margins and improving working capital efficiency.

Healthy residential and recovering industrial markets are driving better results in France and Germany, while the U.S. is a much more muddled situation, hurt by weakness in large commercial/industrial projects.

Rexel's third quarter sales contracted 4% in organic terms, but came in a little better than expected, with outperformances in all three operating regions.

Rexel (OTCPK:RXEEY) (RXL.PA) is far from the only company to have sold off recently on renewed fears of what a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in Europe (and ongoing growth in the U.S.) will mean for the expected economic recovery. Still, with better than expected results and significant potential from both internal transformation (digital efforts namely) and external drivers like onshoring, automation, and green retrofits, I believe the recent pullback has created a more attractive opportunity in the shares.

Distribution is a difficult business, and investors should never expect Rexel to produce the sort of margins that its suppliers (ABB (ABB), Eaton (ETN), et al) do, but I believe the efforts underway here will lead to consistent FCF margins in the 3%’s and EBITDA margins moving towards the high single digits over the next five years. That, in turn, supports a low-to-mid-teens total annualized return from current levels, making this a pretty attractive option in my view.

Rexel’s ADRs are not particularly liquid, and that may be an issue for some investors, though buying the local shares is an option with many brokers these days.

Better Than Expected Revenue In A Tough Environment

Rexel reports full financials only twice a year, so the first and third quarter updates are revenue-only. That said, management does host calls every quarter, so there’s still a meaningful amount of information in these updates.

Revenue declined almost 8% as reported, with organic revenue contraction closer to 4% - good for a nearly 2% beat versus expectations. Sales in the EU region rose slightly in the quarter, beating expectations by about 2%, with better growth in France (up 4%), Germany (up 9%), Benelux (up 2%), and Scandinavia (up a little less than 1%) offsetting significant ongoing weakness in the U.K. (down 17%).

Sales in North America (about one-third of the total) declined 13%, slightly better than expected, with roughly similar results in the U.S. and Canada. Sales in Asia rose more than 3%, beating by 4%, with double-digit growth in China, though this is a small business at present.

“Mixed” Remains The Word Of The Day

The clear takeaway from industrial calls so far this quarter (including the distributions) is that there is really no clarity anywhere. Some end-markets are definitely recovering (auto, for instance) and some are definitely in deep trouble (oil/gas, for instance), but between the extremes there is a lot of market-by-market turbulence and variability, and that extends to the companies as well.

For Rexel, France (about 20% of total sales) was a strong market in the third quarter, with strong residential and HVAC demand. Germany, too, was quite good on balance, with improving sequential trends in auto among other drivers.

The U.S. was chaotic, with significantly different results across various regions – business was up slightly in California and flat in the Northwest, but down 2% in Florida, down 18% in the Midwest, and down 20% in the Southeast. Exceptional events like hurricanes certainly played a role, but management noted weakness in large projects in both the commercial and industrial segments.

With commercial building projects finishing up, and a definite decline in new projects to replace them, I’m not surprised that commercial projects are weakening in the near term. That’s particularly true for areas like hospitality and entertainment, where I think you’d naturally expect lower levels of maintenance and investment spending given the serious pressures in those markets.

Likewise with industrial, where categories like oil/gas (where Rexel is over-indexed in the U.S.) and heavy machinery remain quite soft. All of that said, the business did see sequential improvement in the quarter and into October, and I’d note that ABB’s GEIS turnaround (ABB/GEIS is a significant Rexel supplier in the U.S.) is progressing better than expected, though arguably more on the margin front than the revenue front (which doesn’t really help Rexel).

A resurgence in COVID-19 cases has led to new lockdown measures in Europe, but I think the reaction in the share price may be overestimating the real impact to Rexel. Thus far the restrictions are largely aimed at reducing what I’d call casual or discretionary activity – businesses remain open and I have yet to see much to suggest that shutting down businesses again is likely.

A Bright Future Remains Underappreciated

I can understand some near-term nervousness on Rexel, what with Europe’s economies in fragile shape and still-significantly negative year-over-year comps in the United States. I’d also note that Rexel has very little leverage to U.S. residential and it has a lot of industrial leverage to weak end-markets like aero, auto, and oil/gas, the first and last of which are not likely to see quick turnarounds.

Still, I believe there are meaningful drivers to consider. In both the U.S. and Europe, industrial companies are increasingly adopting automation in their manufacturing processes, and both industrial and retail companies are automating their logistics/warehouse chains. Automation requires electrical products, and in some cases significant retrofits, and I see this as a multiyear growth trend – one that could be magnified if there is meaningful reshoring of U.S. manufacturing (a driver I’m still skeptical about, frankly).

Green retrofits also remain a meaningful potential driver. Not only are commercial building operators looking to upgrade systems like HVAC (largely because commercial tenants are increasingly demanding more eco-friendly office spaces), but greener buildings need more advanced control systems, and those likewise require electrical components and retrofits that drive demand for Rexel.

Rexel’s digital strategy is a driver I’ve discussed before, but it still merits some discussion. About 17% of total sales are now done digitally, with 25% of EU sales and 10% of North American sales. A sample case study provided by Rexel shows that, in an unnamed country, driving digital sales penetration to nearly 50% drove a doubling of EBITDA margin – a huge shift for a distribution company.

Many of the company’s digital offerings (like email-to-EDI, track/trace, digital invoicing) are still in their very early days in many countries, and more advanced systems like predictive AI are just getting started. Predictive AI can not only optimize branch assortments and pricing, but actively monitor customer behavior and flag deviations that could be early signs of dissatisfaction, allowing the company to quickly move to address any issues in that relationship.

The Outlook

While I do believe that automation and commercial building retrofits can drive sales for Rexel, I want to be cautious about expecting too much growth from mature markets in Europe and North America, particularly as distribution is becoming an increasingly difficult business (e-commerce increases price transparency and lowers barriers to entry). I do see upside to my long-term revenue growth rate of 2%, but I find it wiser to leave this as a “show me story” for the time being.

Where I am relatively more bullish is on margins and cash flows, as I see the company’s efforts to automate its operations and digitalize both its front-office and back-office functions as meaningful drivers of future savings. I expect EBITDA margin to improve from around 5%-6% in 2020/21 to over 8% in 2024, and I believe 10% is an attainable (if challenging) goal over the long term. Better EBITDA margins will help boost FCF margins, as well some of the benefits of digitalization, namely much more efficient working capital spending.

With all that, I look for long-term FCF margins to improve into the 3%’s versus a long-term trailing average closer to 2%. That may not sound like much, but it’s enough to magnify that roughly 2% revenue growth into close to 6% long-term annualized FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

The market certainly doesn’t see it this way today, as the shares trade well below both my DCF-based fair value as well as my margin/return-based fair value. In both cases I see double-digit return potential on a long-term annualized basis (low-to-mid teens). I won’t argue that there are still meaningful near-term risks from COVID-19, as well as risks over the next couple of years from weaker new non-resi starts and weakness in aero and oil/gas, but I believe those challenges are more than reflected in the share price and I see real opportunity here.

