Our global positioning indicator generates a sell-signal, boosting our conviction from staying away from PLTM for now.

Despite the heavily long positioning, platinum prices have struggled to maintain upward momentum, which is an ominous signal.

Global positioning in the platinum market has become excessively long due to massive ETF inflows over the past year.

PLTM enjoyed some upward pressure in the week to October 27, boosted by buying pressure from money managers (144 koz) and ETF investors (30 koz).

Welcome to Orchid's PTLM Trader Positioning Dynamics (TPD) report, in which we discuss the positioning in the platinum markets across different trader categories (e.g., speculators, commercials, ETF investors) and the implications for platinum prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM).

Thesis

Despite the consolidation in PLTM since last summer, global positioning in the platinum market is heavily long, which is primarily the result of huge ETF inflows. Despite the very bullish sentiment among ETF investors, platinum prices have failed to maintain upward momentum, which is an ominous signal, in our view. We think that PTLM is vulnerable to the downside in the near term due to a plausible unwinding of heavily long positioning. Our "Extreme Positioning: Indicateur Contrarien" (EPIC) offers a sell signal.

Against this, we continue to believe that PLTM to trade between $7.70/share and $10.00/share over the next three months.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

About PLTM

PLTM, which was created in January 2018, is directly impacted by the fluctuations of platinum spot prices because the Funds physically holds platinum bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

The investment objective of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust is to replicate the performance of the price of platinum, less trust expenses (0.50%), according to the official Graniteshares' website.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the platinum bars.

PLTM is the lowest-cost ETF on the market, with an expense ratio of 0.50%. PLTM competes with the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT), which was created in October 2010, which is however more expensive considering that its expense ratio is at 0.60%.

Global positioning

Global positioning in the platinum market, which includes positioning among money managers, commercials, swap dealers, other reportable traders, and ETF investors, is extremely long.

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The recent build-up of long positioning since mid-September has been driven by buying pressure from commercials, swap dealers, and to a lesser extent ETF investors, as the table below shows.

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

In the week to October 27, traders increased their net long positions by around 41,000 ounces, which resulted in an increase of $9.70/ounce in the NYMEX platinum price.

Money managers increased their net long positions by 144,300 ounces while ETF investors added around 30,000 ounces to their holdings. In contrast, commercials and swap dealers slashed 41,750 ounces and 58,600 ounces of net long positioning.

Global positioning in the platinum market improved notably for the first time in four weeks.

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Our EPIC is in the sell zone

To generate trading signals, we built an indicator, which represents the global net long position in the market expressed as a 52-week range. This trade score can vary between 0 and 100. A value of 0 suggests that positioning is excessively light, which, therefore, generates a buy signal because the likelihood of long rebuilding is high. Conversely, a value of 100 suggests a max long positioning, which, therefore, generates a sell-signal because the likelihood of unwinding of long positioning is high. This indicator is, in essence, contrarian.

Source: Orchid Research

Naturally, the excessively long global positioning in the platinum market generates a sell-signal.

Implications for PLTM

Because platinum's positioning is too long after the substantial increase in ETF demand over the past year, PLTM is vulnerable on the downside because these long positions could unwind and produce marked downward pressure on prices.

