$40s WTI oil should be enough to sustain its current distribution and maintain compliance with its leverage covenant.

This would be due to Western's desire to keep its debt to EBITDA below the 5.0x credit facility covenant level.

Distribution is at risk of another reduction if oil prices stay consistently in the mid-to-high $30s, particularly with a prolonged mid-$30s spell.

Western Midstream may be able to deliver close to $400 million in positive cash flow by the end of 2021 with mid-to-high $30s WTI oil.

Despite weak oil prices, Western Midstream Partners (WES) should still be able to generate a substantial amount of positive cash flow (close to $400 million) by the end of 2021 after paying its current distribution. That being said, if oil prices stay stuck in the mid-$30s for an extended period of time, there is a noticeable risk that Western Midstream will further reduce its distribution in order to keep its debt to EBITDA ratio below 5.0x.

At $40+ WTI oil, I'd expect Western Midstream's distribution to remain stable with Occidental Petroleum's (OXY) ability to keep production flat at those oil prices.

Note Exchange

In September, Western Midstream exchanged its 98% interest in the $260 million 6.5% note receivable due 2038 from Occidental for 27.855 million WES common units. It cancelled those common units, resulting in an $18 million improvement in annualized cash flow at current distribution levels.

While Western Midstream is not going to receive that $260 million note repayment in 18 years anymore, the transaction appears to be a good idea since it helps Western's nearer-term cash flow, and would technically payback in 14 years at current distribution levels. The reduction in common units also marginally improves the chances of an improved distribution in the future.

Second Half 2020 Outlook

Western Midstream increased its full-year guidance for 2020 to $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion in adjusted EBITDA, which is not all that far off its $1.925 billion initial guidance. This reflects the impact of cost-cutting measures as well as better-than-expected volumes.

Western Midstream's full-year guidance suggests that second-half adjusted EBITDA will end up around $850 million. It also has $200 million in capital expenditures budgeted for the second half of the year.

After interest costs and distributions, this results in a projection for Western Midstream to deliver around $197 million in positive cash flow (excluding working capital changes) in the second half of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA $850 Less: Capital Expenditures $200 Less: Net Interest Costs $180 Less: Distributions $273 Cash Flow $197

Western Midstream's working capital situation appears solid, as it had a $92 million working capital surplus at the end of Q2 2020. This excludes the $431 million unsecured note due June 2021, which is classified as a current liability since it is due within one year. The June 2021 note should be easily payable via cash flow and Western's revolving credit facility, and is trading at close to par (100.5 cents on the dollar at last report), indicating that it is quite likely to be paid back.

2021 Outlook

Western Midstream's second-half 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $850 million would come out to an annualized number of $1.7 billion. Occidental (which accounts for 59% of Western Midstream's revenues) indicated that it intends to at least keep production flat in 2021 from Q4 2020 levels with a $2.9 billion capex budget and $40 WTI oil.

If WTI oil remains in the mid-to-high $30s (current strip for 2021), we may see some modest production declines from Occidental. Third-party customers may see somewhat more significant declines in a mid-to-high-$30s WTI environment. In this pricing environment, a $1.5 billion adjusted EBITDA estimate seems reasonable for Western Midstream in 2021.

Fewer new wells entering production in this oil pricing environment should limit Western Midstream's capex requirements, though. Thus, I have its 2021 capex pegged at $425 million.

Western Midstream's current $0.311 per unit distribution will translate into approximately $529 million in distributions per year with its reduced unit count, resulting in $186 million in positive cash flow in this scenario.

Adjusted EBITDA $1,500 Less: Capital Expenditures $425 Less: Net Interest Costs $360 Less: Distributions $529 Cash Flow $186

Western has $1.305 billion in notes maturing between 2021 and 2023. It is forecast to have $383 million in positive cash flow after distributions in 2H 2020 and 2021. Western currently has $75 million borrowed under its revolving credit facility, so these transactions would leave it with approximately $997 million in borrowings under its $2.0 billion credit facility.

Notes On Distribution

The above scenario (with mid-to-high $30s WTI oil) would result in Western Midstream ending up with $7.647 billion in total debt by the end of 2021. This is 5.1x its projected 2021 EBITDA (of $1.5 billion). Western Midstream's credit facility has a covenant limiting its debt to 5.0x EBITDA. In order to keep its debt under control, Western may contemplate reducing its distribution again if low oil prices persist.

For example, a further 50% distribution cut (to $0.1555 per unit per quarter) in the second half of 2021 would improve Western Midstream's 2021 cash flow by $132 million, which would be enough to keep its debt to approximately 5.0x EBITDA by the end of 2021.

At low-$40s WTI oil instead, Western Midstream should be able to generate around $1.6 billion in adjusted EBITDA in 2021, which would allow it to maintain its current distribution and also maintain its leverage below 5.0x.

I do not expect an increase in Western Midstream's distribution for a while. It is focusing on deleveraging, while Occidental is also focusing primarily on reducing its debt. It will probably take a sustained period of $50s WTI oil for Western Midstream's volumes and adjusted EBITDA to show noticeable growth again, which would then support an increased distribution.

Colorado Regulatory Issues

The regulatory issues in Colorado cloud the outlook for longer-term production growth there. The DJ Basin accounted for 36% of Western Midstream's revenues in 2019, but Colorado regulators are expected to require new wells to have a 2,000 foot setback from occupied buildings. If implemented, this may result in a substantial proportion (potentially 30%) of Occidental's DJ Basin acreage being restricted from new horizontal drilling. The new rules are expected to be finalized by the end of November.

The overall impact on Western Midstream would probably be fairly limited, though. Occidental and other DJ Basin producers would still continue to develop in areas that they are allowed to. As well, the longer-term reduction in production growth in the DJ Basin will likely be largely offset by more Permian Basin growth.

Conclusion

Western Midstream recently announced its quarterly distribution payable on November 13. This gives them some time to consider what its next distribution should be. At $40+ WTI oil, its current distribution appears sustainable. If oil prices remain in the mid-to-high $30s, Western may decide to reduce its distribution again in order to put more money to debt paydown and maintain compliance with the 5.0x EBITDA covenant on its credit facility.

At sustained low-$40s WTI oil, I'd value Western Midstream at around $9 to $10 per unit based on its ability to sustain its distribution and a low 7x EV/EBITDA multiple. The same multiple plus some risk of at least a temporary distribution reduction makes its units worth around $7 to $8 at mid-to-high $30s WTI oil.

