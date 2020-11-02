We raised our target price to $103, a 19% upside to the current share price. We believe CCK is attractively priced compared to BLL and can be a defensive play.

Crown Holding has achieved a great result during the third quarter and has announced to build additional capacity in the Americas as cans remained sold out in the region.

The outlook for the industry remains bright with volume growth expected to be 4-5% CAGR until 2025. All major players have announced plans to increase capacity to overcome supply shortages.

Demand for beverage cans is booming due to trends towards sustainability and shift in consumer preferences. This is partially accelerated by COVID-19 with a shift towards at-home consumption.

Summary

Crown Holding's (CCK) share price has gone up by 36% since we last wrote about it back in April. COVID-19 turns out not to affect CCK’s operation as much as expected and demand for beverage cans continues to boom, driven by the trends towards sustainability and an increasing number of new products being launched in beverage cans.

The company has an exceptional third quarter with adjusted EPS at $1.96, beating the company’s own guidance of $1.50- $1.60 and 23% above consensus. Global beverage can deliveries were up by 8% yoy as beverage cans continued to gain in popularity and benefited from the shift towards home consumption. The company increased its full-year guidance and announced capacity additions in the US and Brazil to meet increasing demand. Whilst many companies had to suspend dividends due to COVID-19, CCK announced the intention to initiate a quarterly dividend beginning in Q1 2021 and potential for share buybacks in 2021.

We raised our target price to $103, which suggests a 19% potential upside, after taking into account the new capacity additions and believe volume growth will remain strong in the coming years. We see further upside potential if CCK announces further capacity additions beyond 2021 to meet the booming demand.

Metal packaging as a defensive play

Given the macroeconomic uncertainty, we believe CCK is a defensive play and a cheaper alternative compares to the consumer staples sector. The charts below show that industry demand for beverage can has been quite stable historically (shown by the dotted line) and not affected by economic downturns (GDP shown by the blue bars), as demand is largely non-cyclical and supported by long-term customer contracts. Demand has remained strong recently partly benefited from a shift towards at-home consumption due to COVID-19 restrictions globally.

Source: Ball Corporation Investment Day 2020

Transit Packaging, which accounts for 22% of sales, is the only segment that is somewhat exposed to cyclicality. Management has commented previously that the division is now less exposed to cyclical industries such as metal and autos, and therefore we should not be expecting a decline as significant as 2008/09 where revenue dropped by 23%. The division has performed reasonably with EBIT margin decreased by only 50bps during the first nine-month of 2020 due to cost-saving measures.

Investment cycle to meet booming demand

Historically, the beverage can industry has been growing at about 0-2% per year. Demand started to accelerate since 2018/19 and the trend looks to continue in the next few years driven by an increasing focus on sustainability and a shift in customer perception on beverage cans. 67% of new product launches were in cans in North America in 2019 compared to 36% in 2015, suggesting cans are winning share in the market compared to other packaging substrates.

Source: Ball Corporation Investment Day 2020

Ball Corporation (BLL), the largest manufacturer of beverage can globally, held an Investor Day in October and painted a very upbeat picture for the industry. It expects global demand to increase by ~100bn+ units by 2025 and believes it has an opportunity to grow capacity by 45 billion units by 2025. Management mentioned they have capital and contracts approved for 25 billion units of capacity additions by 2023.

Source: Ball Corporation Investment Day 2020

The market dynamics in North America looks particularly promising. All the industry players have commented on the market tightness and customers are trying to get their hands on every can that they can get. BLL believes the US will be short of 8-10 bn units of cans this year. Both BLL and Ardagh (ARD) have announced plans to increase capacity by 8 billion units respectively in the region, which is expected to come online by 2021.

CCK has already commercialized 2bn units of annual capacity in the US in 2020 and is planning to bring on more than 4.5bn units of annual capacity in the US and Brazil by 2021. Although the company is reluctant to announce future projects beyond 2021, we believe there is great potential that it will announce additional capacity in the future given the growth of the market and cash generative nature of the business.

Is the demand sustainable?

An immediate question with all the capacity additions is how sustainable is the demand growth and will it result in an over-capacity situation. We believe this is highly unlikely given the structure of the industry and the increasing popularity of beverage cans amongst brand owners and customers. Firstly, all the new capacity announcements are supported by long-term contracts. In addition, both brand owners and co-packers are currently investing in distribution and filling lines to shift to using aluminum cans. It is very rare for brand owners to change packaging format after product launches, in our view, as they have already invested in the brand image and infrastructure.

Valuation

We have updated our model based on the recent results and announcement on capacity additions. We derive a target price of $103 based on an average of the DCF and multiple approach, which suggest a 19% upside.

EV/EBITDA - 10.5x 2021 EBITDA 103.9 DCF 101.4 Target price 102.6 Current share price (30 October 2020) 86.3 Upside/downside 19%

Source: Estimates by author

The chart below compares the forward EV/EBITDA between CCK and BLL. BLL has historically been trading at a premium, as the company has a great track record of deliveries, consistent cash flow generation and often deemed as a high-quality company amongst the investment community. The valuation gap between the two companies has widened recently, which we believed is unjustified, as both companies are benefiting from the underlying industry growth.





The bottom line

We believe there is still some upside to invest in CCK as the company continues to benefit from the booming demand in beverage cans and it is increasing capacity to capture the growth. CCK can be considered as a defensive play in the current climate and is attractively priced versus its major peer, BLL. Major risks include cyclicality of Transit packaging and ramping up the new plants on time to deliver volume growth. However, we believe the risk/ reward profile is skewed to the upside with additional upside coming from further capacity announcements.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.