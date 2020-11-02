Greenhaven Road Capital Q3 2020 Letter

Summary

Greenhaven Road is a boutique hedge fund with the patience and confidence to step outside of the norm. Greenhaven Road Capital digs deep, searching in places rarely trafficked to locate the few hidden gems that will outperform a diversified portfolio of blue chips.

Greenhaven’s estimated returns for the third quarter totaled approximately +50% net of fees and expenses. August was the best month in the partnership history.

My largest concern for the overall market remains multiple compression, as we have stocks trading as high as 100X revenue (we don’t own those).

All of these holdings have high insider ownership, recurring revenue, expanding margins, reasonable balance sheets, are not capital intensive, and are riding strong secular tailwinds such as the explosion of data (ESTC), cord cutting (Roku), the migration of assets to private equity (KKR), the importance of a modern point of sale system (PAR) and the importance of the mobile phone (APPS).

I have replaced GOGO with two companies: Barnes & Noble Education and Nautilus.