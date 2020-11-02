It seems safe to say, from our view, that the company has no capacity to borrow more funds and is likely going to default on its debt.

There’s every reason to believe that bankruptcy appears to be imminent for AMC Entertainment (AMC). Recently, the company said that it might not have enough cash on hand by late 2020 or early 2021, while Bloomberg reported that AMC is looking to file for Chapter 11. The preliminary results for Q3 show that the recovery is nowhere near and with the same theater attendance down 85% Y/Y, the future for AMC looks bleak. After diluting its existing shareholders last month, it’s safe to say that the company has no capacity to borrow more funds anymore and it’s likely going to default on its debt. For that reason, we continue to hold a short position in AMC.

From Bad to Worse

AMC has been struggling even before the pandemic to drive growth. In 2018 and 2019, its revenues stayed at a relatively same level, while its net income went from positive in 2016 to negative in 2017 and 2019. While as of today 540 of 600 AMC theaters are once again reopened, the company recently reported that its same theater attendance is down 85% Y/Y. At this stage, the problem with the movie theater business is that it lacks new content, as studios push the releases of their blockbusters to 2021. After Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated thrilled Tenet flopped, owners of movies such as No Time to Die, Dune, Black Widow, and others decided not to show them this year. Considering this, it’s safe to say that even if AMC will be fully operational in the upcoming weeks, the lack of content and demand will prevent the business from recovering.

While AMC will release its Q3 results next week, its preliminary results that were published last week show that investors of AMC need to prepare for the worst. From July to September, AMC expects to report $119.5 million in revenues, which is a decline of ~90% from a year ago and below the street estimates by $155.26 million. At the same time, the company’s expenses during the period were in the range of $584.4 million to $604.4 million, while its interest expenses stood at ~$94.3 million.

What’s even worse is that at the end of September AMC had only $417.9 million in cash. If its expenses in Q4 stay at the same levels as in Q3, then the company will have no other choice but to face insolvency. The company itself recently said that most of its cash will be gone either at the end of this year or in early 2021. At the same time, Bloomberg in its report noted that AMC is already planning to file for Chapter 11. While the company managed to raise additional funds a month ago by diluting its existing shareholders, its future still looks bleak.

To avoid a liquidity crisis, AMC will need to either raise more debt or sell its assets. However, at this stage, it seems that the company has no capacity to borrow more, as it already has more than $5 billion in long-term debt and a junk investment grade with a negative outlook by the rating agencies. In addition, the book value of its land and buildings is only $336.7 million. Considering all of this, it’s unlikely that AMC will be able to get any additional funding from now on. In addition, it’s hard to imagine that AMC will be able to find a buyer for a movie theater chain that has more than $5 billion in debt in the current environment. After Citi cut the company’s rating to ‘Sell’ earlier this week, it’s safe to say that the Wall Street community doesn’t believe in the company’s recovery story anymore.

We should also not forget that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, so the company should continue to expect its attendance to stay at depressed levels. As we’re currently experiencing a surge of new active cases of the virus, there’s no guarantee that movie theaters will not be shut down once again. Just recently, France and Germany imposed new movement restrictions on its citizens and businesses and the United States could be next. AMC’s competitor Regal earlier in October said that it’s closing all of its operations in the US after it briefly reopened its theaters in late August. Considering this and the fact that AMC is running out of cash, it’s safe to assume that the company’s current shareholders are likely going to be wiped out in the not so distant future. For that reason, we continue to hold our short position in AMC.

