This is the top of all Dividend Kings, with a 9.53% yield and 54 consecutive dividend increases in the past 50 years.

Where there's smoke, there's fire. Cliche, but often true. The investment future of Altria Group (MO) remains hazy. Today, I want to talk to income investors enchanted with the company's almost irresistible 9.53% dividend about why I'm avoiding this enduring cash cow. All that glitters is not gold.

The vast majority of dividend income investors are attracted to the regular, reliable, growing distributions that come from their portfolio. These payouts, like rental income from real estate, continue through all economic cycles. They resist faltering in all but the most extreme market conditions or company crises. Altria is the King of Kings, reigning as the highest yield dividend of all the Dividend King stocks.

With more than 50 consecutive years of increasing dividends, Altria (and its predecessors) have earned the reputation of being a safe haven, reliable investment. This record demonstrates a strong management commitment to dividends and their growth. It also affirms the ability to get that job done. These are the factors that probably attract you to owning MO shares.

Quality management combines with cash cow, best of breed business segments to secure a position at the top of the Dividend Kings. Altria's Marlboro cigarette brand still has almost 50% of the cigarette market share. It has a 35% stake in Juul (JUUL), the company with 75% of the electronic cigarette manufacturing market. It owns the Copenhagen and Skoal brands, representing 50 percent of the smokeless tobacco market. Additionally, the company has a stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) and cannabis producer Cronos Group (OTC:CRON).

Dividend Safety:

Every dividend investment must being with an evaluation of the dividend safety. Altria gets top markets in all the metrics for this.

Cash payout ratio is a sustainable and steady 61%.



In all respects, the dividend and the continued growth of it get top marks for safety and quality, 10 out of 10.

Headwinds Exist:

Of course, the company faces headwinds from product liability lawsuits, government regulation, demographic trends of declining customer base for all of its major products, and social stigma. None of these is an immediate threat. Only the declining customer base for the key products is a possible long-term threat, albeit far off into the future. Most of these headwinds are offset by the company's ability to control prices. It has raised prices twice in the past year, continuing to grow revenues even with modest unit sales declines.

There are chinks in this formidable armor. The company recently wrote down part of its 2018 investment in Juul, shedding $4.1 billion in value. Long-term health effects from the COVID-19 pandemic may impair the ability of millions of customers to continue use of the products. Litigation and regulatory environments remain hostile. Based on history, I rank these threats as modest, 3 out of 10.

What's Not To Like:

So, with all these excellent qualities, why, as an income investor, am I avoiding Altria at this time? Two factors override all the positives listed above. Momentum and total net return are totally unacceptable for an income investor. Even the best of companies will have times of strong under performance. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) almost went bust two times. General Electric (NYSE:GE) catastrophically transformed itself almost out of existence, its long history no longer relevant to what it is today.

Momentum reveals sentiment. Millions of investors forming the total market of buyers and sellers has been speaking loud and clear of their collective crowd sourced opinion of the desirability of MO shares. For the past four years, shares have been in a declining channel, dropping at a $5/month rate. This is a trend that continues unbroken today.

The magnificent 9.53% dividend yield from this top of the Dividend Kings is an illusion, a yield trap. Altria is paying you the dividend from your own pocket, robbing more of your equity each year for the past four years than the total dividends it gives you. The total net return of dividends together with intrinsic gain (loss) is strongly and steadily negative and continues to be so. This is not income. It's liquidation of your portfolio assets.

Dividend yield and safety are a highly misleading trap for current MO income investors. The company has drained your net worth even as it doles out tempting dividends at a pace far below that which your net worth is evaporating. As in income investor, $10,000 invested at the start of 2017 had declined in value to $7,014.73 even with the dividends you have harvested. If you are a dividend growth investors, re-investing those dividends for growth, your reward has been even more miserable, declining from $10,000 to now stand at just $6,656.92.

Sure, things may get better some day. When that begins, then consider investing in the company. Don't ride it down further into the pit now so that you must claw your way back from an even deeper hole before enjoying that blue sky future even if it does arrive someday.

This is why I, as an income investor, am avoiding this excellent company for now. Perhaps you should consider alternatives for the present, while keeping an eye on Altria if and when it returns to providing real returns for your income instead of picking your pocket.

Closing Thoughts:

I invite you to share your ideas for strategies that are particularly of interest in the current economic and market conditions by joining our discussion in the comment section.

I am not a licensed securities dealer or advisor. The views here are solely my own and should not be considered or used for investment advice. As always, individuals should determine the suitability for their own situation and perform their own due diligence before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.