TPCS has likely turned a corner after learning to make new submarine parts, the primary cause of the rough quarters, which could serve as a tailwind for increased future revenue.

TechPrecision (OTCQB:TPCS) shares have dropped sharply off 52-week highs. After reaching a high of $1.75/share in late 2019, TPCS can be bought for about a 34% discount from that price now, around $1.15-1.20/share. This sharp drop resulted from several poor quarters from the precision parts manufacturer, causing investors to question whether TPCS really will materially participate in the once-in-a-generation Navy submarine replacement cycle. Management blamed the disappointing results on the need to work through a learning curve, during which they successfully demonstrated the company's ability to make parts they have not previously been contracted to make. Management contends these short-term pains will be amply rewarded by increased revenue opportunity over the coming decades.

Judging from the public announcements of other companies in the sector, submarine work appears to be picking up after COVID-19 and other government delays. As I will discuss below, TPCS should be primed to take advantage of this unique opportunity. While investors patiently - or in some cases, impatiently - waited for TPCS's fiscal Q2 results (expected in mid-November), they were surprised by TPCS's October 20 announcement of entering into a definitive agreement to purchase precision parts manufacturer, STADCO, a private company. After researching this agreement, I believe the deal signals great news for TPCS and its investors, beginning with their upcoming quarterly report.

With submarine work picking up throughout the defense industrial base and TPCS on the brighter side of some growing pains, I think the coast is clear for the company. On their last quarterly call, TPCS reported an impressive amount of orders for the month of July. I believe the signs point to that positive momentum continuing through their expected mid-November quarterly report, after which shares could soon return to the 52-week high area of the $1.75/share range, representing 50% upside from recent prices.

Company Background

I have written extensively about TPCS on Seeking Alpha over the past 15 months. You can find my articles, in chronological order, here, here, and here. I highly recommend investors new to the name check out these articles for more detailed background information.

To sum up the general thesis: TPCS stands to benefit from the US Navy nuclear submarine replacement cycle over the next 10-15 years. This includes the Virginia class attack submarine and the Columbia class ballistic missile submarine. The latter program has repeatedly been identified as the top procurement priority by the US Navy and the Department of Defense, with General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) being awarded the biggest shipbuilding contract in history.

TPCS, for its part, makes precision parts for submarines, primarily for hatches. They are a trusted supplier, with GD helping to save the business years ago when they were struggling, and before CEO Alex Shen incredibly turned around the business to a profitable entity. Based upon the Navy's moving to simultaneous production of both the Virginia Block V and Columbia programs, TPCS should have even more work (i.e. more revenue) than they have in the past. In short, TPCS has opportunity to transform into a fast growing, and extremely profitable, cash-producing business over the next few years.

A Couple Bad Quarters

There is no denying the recent quarters for TPCS have been horrendous, especially in light of investor hope that the submarine work expected to benefit the company for the next decade plus would start showing up in reports. Even with poor revenue numbers, investors hoped TPCS's reported backlog would show some real signs of life. Thus far, investors have been disappointed, although I will discuss a bright spot in those numbers later.

TPCS's progress has been hurt primarily by two circumstances. The first is COVID-19, which has slowed down the primary contractors for the US Navy, and thus has negatively impacted their subcontractors and their subcontractors' subcontractors. As a relatively small player in the field, it takes some time for TPCS's portion of the work to filter down to them.

More importantly, however, the rough quarters, according to management can be attributed to TPCS learning to produce parts they have never provided in the past. Given the nature of precision engineering, it should come as little surprise that TPCS was barely able to break even - and in some cases appears to have lost money - on producing the first batch of these new parts.

However, investors would be wise to focus on TPCS's long-term trajectory and not overemphasize quarterly numbers. As CEO Alex Shen often says, their business is "lumpy." Given the headwinds of the past few quarters, that lumpiness comes through in weak and disappointing numbers. But I believe investors who "pick up the pieces" of any selloffs could be rewarded greatly when the "lumpiness" becomes a large windfall of EPS and free cash flow. To that end, Shen noted on the most recent quarterly call: "We believe [TPCS] has established a dominant incumbent position with the specific projects" that led to poor Q1 results. He further advised that "these same part numbers" would be required for future work, thus benefitting TPCS over the long run.

TPCS Should Be Turning A Corner

Although understanding why investors were disappointed with the past few quarters, I believe TPCS is now turning a corner that will lead to a decade of significant and sustainable profitability. Speaking with people familiar with the industry in general, and TPCS specifically, they also are confident in TPCS's immediate and long-term future success. However, I should note that my assertion of TPCS turning a corner is not merely a "hunch" or a "hope," but is based on a couple of concrete data points.

In the midst of an otherwise disappointing quarterly report, TPCS highlighted that they "continue to replenish backlog, as [they] booked over $4.0 million of new orders in the month of July." To put that in perspective, TPCS's entire Q1 revenue was under $3.3M. And their entire fiscal 2020 revenue was $16M. Put differently, TPCS booked the equivalent of a recent entire quarter of revenue in a single month. Although CEO Shen cautioned the July backlog cadence should not be expected to continue at that exact pace, it nonetheless provided evidence that the submarine work is starting to float down to TPCS.

Yet another sign of the submarine work picking up can be read through from recent earnings reports and conference calls from other companies. For example, GD CEO Phebe Novakovic noted their growth was "attributable largely to our submarine programs," with "over half" the year-to-date gains from the Columbia program, "with considerably more coming."

Clearly, GD is multiples larger than TPCS. But a company closer to TPCS's size and influence in the submarine program, Graham Corporation (GHM), also presented impressive numbers in their quarterly update related to submarine work. GHM attributed their strong sales increase primarily to work with the US Navy. They further remarked that "sales to the defense markets were up $6.8 million to $9.4 million compared with the prior year period." That 260% increase for GHM, combined with TPCS's strong July backlog of $4M, should signal a good quarter and increased backlog for TPCS when they report, likely in mid-November.

Yet, there is still one more data point that should signal a positive change at TPCS: their recent announcement of a definitive agreement to purchase STADCO.

An Acquisition, Now?

Based on the numbers TPCS reported on their last quarterly report, they did not appear to be a company in position to acquire another company. Rather, they looked like a company which needed to hunker down to take care of their own business and conserve their cash. That TPCS has not chosen the conservative route, I believe, says a great deal about the present (not yet publicly disclosed) reality of the business. A reckless gamble during a moment of weakness would be 180 degrees out of character for this conservative board and management team. Instead, I believe this new agreement signals that TPCS will have a positive Q2 report. I believe this agreement provides further insight that the July backlog number reported by TPCS, and the good numbers reported by GD and GHM are emblematic of TPCS's past quarter and future decade.

Looking at this deal more closely, another aspect of the agreement strikes me as extremely positive for TPCS. The company noted in the agreement announcement that they were working to close the deal with STADCO's creditors preliminarily accepting TPCS shares instead of cash. Presumably, STADCO's creditors have seen information that leads them to believe accepting TPCS shares at this time will provide significantly higher total returns for them than would taking cash consideration on the deal.

But beyond the immediate terms of this deal, I believe the acquisition of STADCO will benefit TPCS long term, assuming the deal indeed closes. For starters, STADCO provides some diversification to TPCS's focus on submarines, while still staying within TPCS's wheelhouse of defense/government work. As highlighted in their press release announcing the agreement, STADCO boasts an impressive customer list, including Sikorsky Aircraft, Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR), Boeing (NYSE:BA), and Raytheon (NYSE:RTX). This diversification should help offset some of the "lumpy" quarters TPCS experiences when primarily focused on submarine work. Moreover, overlap in the nature of the machinery and the work done by TPCS and STADCO leads me to believe that, when one factory is slower, the other can pick up some of the work to quickly eliminate any possible capacity restraints. I believe this, in addition to the elimination of duplicative G&A expenses, is the biggest cost savings/synergy that will result from the potential acquisition.

Still, STADCO is not being acquired merely for synergies. As a subsidiary under TPCS, STADCO would have opportunity to shine on its own. Immediately, STADCO will double TPCS revenue from fiscal 2020. While STADCO has clearly struggled, TPCS CEO Alex Shen is a reputable operator who specializes in turning around unprofitable manufacturing operations. If he can do for STADCO what he did already for TPCS, the deal will be a grand slam. But in addition to that, STADCO has some upcoming unique opportunities. One example is with the Marines' new CH-53K King Stallion project.

Furthermore, in acquiring STADCO, TPCS is acquiring a highly-trained workforce of precision machine operators with high-level government clearance-not normally a cheap feat. Moreover, they are acquiring extremely expensive precision machines for cents on the dollar. These assets alone likely make the acquisition worthwhile for TPCS. Finally, we should note that although TPCS will be providing STADCO and its creditors with TPCS shares, the deal is expected to be accretive rather than dilutive, immediately adding to the company's EPS, even factoring in additional shares. In fact, several industry analysts I interviewed indicated TPCS is willing to walk away from the deal if the terms become unfavorable. They will only make this acquisition if it is accretive.

All things considered, I believe the STADCO deal can boost TPCS's top and bottom lines, while also significantly increasing its long-term free cash flow. Yet, if the deal should fall through unexpectedly, it really does not hurt TPCS. But, most importantly, for the immediate future, I consider this agreement with STADCO as another sign TPCS has turned the corner and the promising submarine work has begun to benefit the company, a trend expected to continue and ramp in future quarters and years.

Valuation

At this time, I stand behind the detailed valuation of TPCS within my last article. Those valuation numbers resulted from applying an EBITDA multiple that was specifically referenced by GHM when speaking on its thinking for potential acquisition targets. Applying that logic to TPCS, I arrived at a $4.00/share price, with that price achieved once it becomes apparent the submarine work is filtering down to them.

Although it is difficult, if not impossible, to include STADCO's precise contributions to TPCS at this time, for the reasons stated above, I believe one area of STADCO's value to TPCS is in increased capacity. With that in mind, I believe the $7.50/share "best case" scenario I referenced in my last article could be achieved, although clearly several years down the road, and only after repeated success demonstrated by TPCS.

Before waving aside that upside potential as unrealistic, remember that when TPCS CEO Alex Shen took over the helm of TPCS, the company was trading at $0.14/share. In light of that, while TPCS still needs to execute on this submarine work and integrate STADCO into its fold, the valuation numbers I provide above are not nearly as jarring.

Risks

The primary risks to TPCS are quite obvious. The first is that they do not end up winning as much submarine business as most investors who follow the company closely expect. Similarly, if TPCS fails to execute well, even if they do win the business, it could be for much less than hoped-for profit. While this risk remains, and perhaps came into clearer focus after their recent string of poor quarters, I believe TPCS will show strong execution moving forward, now that they have worked their way through the challenge of manufacturing new part numbers.

Another continuing risk for TPCS is the COVID-19 pandemic. With cases and hospitalizations increasing drastically in some parts of the US and throughout the Western hemisphere, it is possible TPCS will be impacted negatively if the prime contractors slow production to keep their employees safe. While we all hope for a quick resolution to this pandemic, none of us knows when it will end, and we must recognize that TPCS could see some short-term pain related to it. Regardless, for the long-term, the submarine program remains a strategic priority for the US Navy and the Department of Defense, so as the pandemic allows, the submarines will be built, and TPCS is quite likely to receive a good chunk of work.

Finally, I should note the risks of the possible STADCO acquisition. Quite clearly, TPCS could struggle with the acquisition and that could lead to problems for the company. STADCO has run up a significant amount of debt compared to its size, so if CEO Shen and crew are unable to turn the ship, STADCO could provide a drag on TPCS's overall business. In addition to that acquisition-related risk, there is the possibility of TPCS making a secondary public offering to fund the acquisition or future operations of STADCO. Speaking with people familiar with the company, I believe this last risk I mention is highly unlikely to happen, especially in light of the fact TPCS is unwilling to accept terms they believe are not sufficiently favorable to their long-term goals.

Conclusion

TPCS shares have dropped by well over 30% off their 52-week high due to several recent poor quarters. However, this selloff could provide an enormous opportunity for savvy, risk-tolerant investors. TPCS has shown signs of turning the corner and righting the ship. Their July backlog number, coupled with glowing reports related to submarine work from GD and GHM, would seem to bode well for TPCS's upcoming report. In addition, their recently-announced agreement to acquire STADCO seems to indicate positive things happening at TPCS. Based on these indicators, I expect a positive report from TPCS, likely in mid-November, with a decade plus of similar reports likely. If this comes to fruition, shares could quickly see a ~50% increase towards 52-week highs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPCS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.